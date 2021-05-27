Menü Artikel
Okapi Resources Ltd: Highly Prospective Gold Tenement Granted

03:03 Uhr
Perth, Australia - Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) is pleased to advise that tenement E63/2039 at Maggie Hays Hill has been granted. Tenement E63/2039 is located approximately 450km east of Perth, Western Australia and lies immediately adjacent to Okapi's Mount Day Project joint venture (Farm-in to earn 75%) from Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) in the Lake Johnston Greenstone Belt.

Based on a review of open file historical data Okapi applied for tenement E63/2039 to cover an interpreted structural target and coincident gold in soil anomaly. The tenement also contains the historical Maggie Hays Hill gold workings.

These workings comprise two lines of SE-trending historical gold pits and shafts, hosted in sheared amphibolites and minor felsic units. They are among the few historical gold workings in the belt and have therefore been a focus for the limited previous gold exploration programmes. The priority target zone sits adjacent to the historical workings but has not yet been adequately drill tested (Figure 2*).

Review of historical exploration in the area revealed a 10 km long zone of anomalous gold-insoil results with a peak value of 88 ppb Au. Nearby drilling intercepted a gold-bearing structure that returned gold values in several holes up to 2m @ 11.04 g/t Au (LJPC004, 26-28m). The tenor of gold mineralisation returned from the small historical programme is highly encouraging for Okapi's main structural target.

Okapi are planning for detailed geological mapping and an infill soil programme over the main target area to commence imminently. The upcoming fieldwork will be done with a view towards firming up drilling positions on the targets.

About Okapi Resources Ltd:

Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia.

Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia.

Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.



