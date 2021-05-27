AEX Gold Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 - AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG)(TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of gold licences in Greenland, announces its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Financial Statements and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis are available on the Corporation's website at www.aexgold.com and will be filed under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com later today.

At the time of the AIM listing AEX announced the development of the Nalunaq Project of which the main engineering and constructing activities commenced in Q4-2020. A large part of the cost increases between Q1-2020 and Q1-2021 relate to the transition of AEX from an exploration and evaluation focused company to a development and exploration company post the AIM listing.

Financial Highlights

The Corporation had a strong cash balance of $55.0 million at March 31, 2021 ($61.9 million at December 31, 2020), with no debt, and total working capital of $54.3 million ($61.4 million at December 31, 2020).

Capital asset purchase commitments, net of deposits on order as at March 31, 2021 was $6.6 million. These commitments as previously reported, relate to the purchase of components of process plant equipment, infrastructure and vehicles. Available liquidity, net of commitments as at March 31, 2021 was $47.7 million.

Construction in progress increased by $0.6 million in Q1-21 (zero at December 31, 2020) as a result of capitalized engineering on the Nalunaq Project prior to suspension on February 10, 2021.

Exploration and evaluation expenses during the period were $1.3 million (Q1 2020: $0.6 million), predominantly on the Nalunaq Property.

General and administrative expenses during the period were $1.6 million (Q1 2020: $0.4 million), with the increase a result of higher management, consulting and professional fees associated with right-sizing the organizational structure to develop Nalunaq.

Selected Financial Information

The following selected financial data is extracted from the Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Exploration and evaluation expenses 1,247,147 611,775 General and administrative 1,585,071 382,911 Net loss and comprehensive loss (3,289,052) (966,437) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02) (0.01)

Financial Position

As at

March 31, 2021 As at

December 31, 2020 $ $ Cash on hand 55,012,910 61,874,999 Total assets 62,868,344 65,944,682 Total current liabilities 1,109,749 897,799 Shareholders' equity 60,993,918 64,282,970 Working capital 54,318,593 61,411,208

Corporate and Operational Update

The tender process for the Internal 3 rd party engineering study is well under way with most interested parties having access to the Nalunaq Project data room. The internal 3 rd party engineering study will advance the process plant cost, supporting infrastructure cost and schedule to a AACE International Recommended Practice No. 18R-97 (2005) Class I estimate, with planned completion later this year.

party engineering study is well under way with most interested parties having access to the Nalunaq Project data room. The internal 3 party engineering study will advance the process plant cost, supporting infrastructure cost and schedule to a AACE International Recommended Practice No. 18R-97 (2005) Class I estimate, with planned completion later this year. Critical contracts to advance the 2021 exploration and limited infrastructure 'early works' program have been signed and work is expected to commence in early June.

In relation to permitting the Terms of Reference for the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") and Social Impact Assessment ("SIA") were approved for public consultation with various Greenlandic Stakeholders. The draft SIA and draft EIA reports are in the process of being reviewed by the Authorities.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of AEX, commented: "With strong liquidity and improved access to Greenland we are looking forward to the commencement of the exploration program this year while also setting ourselves up for the revised development plan for Nalunaq."

AEX Gold Inc.: Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) As at

March 31, As at

December 31, Notes 2021 2020 ASSETS $ $ Current assets Cash 55,012,910 61,874,999 Sales tax receivable 67,754 62,750 Prepaid expenses and others 347,678 371,258 Total current assets 55,428,342 62,309,007 Non-current assets Deposit on order 4 5,018,556 1,711,970 Escrow account for environmental monitoring 435,328 460,447 Mineral properties 3 62,244 62,244 Capital assets 4 1,923,874 1,401,014 Total non-current assets 7,440,002 3,635,675 TOTAL ASSETS 62,868,344 65,944,682 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,060,781 831,899 Lease liabilities - current portion 5 48,968 65,900 Total current liabilities 1,109,749 897,799 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 5 764,677 763,913 Total non-current liabilities 764,677 763,913 Total liabilities 1,874,426 1,661,712 Equity Capital stock 88,500,205 88,500,205 Contributed surplus 2,925,952 2,925,952 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,772) (36,772) Deficit (30,395,467) (27,106,415) Total equity 60,993,918 64,282,970 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 62,868,344 65,944,682 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) Three months ended March 31, Expenses Notes 2021 2020 $ $ Exploration and evaluation expenses 7 1,247,147 611,775 General and administrative 8 1,585,071 382,911 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 490,599 (25,397) Operating loss 3,322,817 969,289 Other expenses (income) Interest income (44,070) (5,042) Finance costs 10,305 2,190 Net loss and comprehensive loss (3,289,052) (966,437) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 177,098,737 73,438,570 Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02) (0.01) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) Notes Number of common shares

outstanding Capital

Stock Warrants Contributed

surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Deficit Total

Equity $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance at January 1, 2020 70,946,394 13,883,611 1,459,604 1,535,400 (36,772) (14,767,303) 2,074,540 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - - (966,437) (966,437) Warrants exercised 8,399,556 4,506,143 (726,343) - - - 3,779,800 Balance at March 31, 2020 79,345,950 18,389,754 733,261 1,535,400 (36,772) (15,733,740) 4,887,903 Balance at January 1, 2021 177,098,737 88,500,205 - 2,925,952 (36,772) (27,106,415) 64,282,970 Net loss and comprehensive loss - - - - - (3,289,052) (3,289,052) Balance at March 31, 2021 177,098,737 88,500,205 - 2,925,952 (36,772) (30,395,467) 60,993,918 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) Notes Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (3,289,052) (966,437) Adjustments for: Depreciation 4 71,862 57,158 Finance costs - 2,190 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 504,799 (25,246) (2,712,391) (932,335) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Sales tax receivable (5,004) (15,520) Prepaid expenses and others 23,580 80,424 Trade and other payables 96,077 90,348 114,653 155,252 Cash flow used in operating activities (2,597,738) (777,083) Investing activities Acquisition of mineral properties 3 - (978) Acquisition of capital assets 4 (594,722) - Deposit on order 4 (3,306,586) - Cash flow used in investing activities (3,901,308) (978) Financing activities Principal repayment - lease liabilities 5 (16,168) - Exercise of warrants - 3,779,800 Deferred share issuance costs - (153,423) Cash flow from financing activities (16,168) 3,626,377 Net change in cash before effects of exchange rate changes on cash during the period (6,515,214) 2,848,316 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (346,875) 3,051 Net change in cash during the period (6,862,089) 2,851,367 Cash, beginning of period 61,874,999 1,515,406 Cash, end of period 55,012,910 4,366,773 Supplemental cash flow information Interest received 44,070 5,042 Acquisition of mineral properties included in trade and other payables - 6,370 Exercise of warrants credited to capital stock - 726,343 Deferred share issuance costs included in trade and other payables - 506,967 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

AEX Gold Inc.

Condensed Notes to the interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS, BASIS OF PRESENTATION

AEX Gold Inc. (the "Corporation") was incorporated on February 22, 2017 under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Corporation's head office is situated at 3400, One First Canadian Place, P.O. Box 130, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4, Canada. The Corporation operates in one industry segment, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It owns interests in properties located in Greenland. The Corporation's financial year ends on December 31. Since July 2017, the Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the AEX ticker and since July 2020, the Corporation's shares are also listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") under the AEXG ticker.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 ("Financial Statements") were approved by the Board of Directors on May 26, 2021.

1.1 Basis of presentation

The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.

The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year ended December 31, 2020.

During the 2020 year, an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a major global health crisis which continues to have impacts on the global economy and the financial markets at the date of completion of the Financial Statements. These events may cause significant changes on the Corporation's ability to complete planned exploration and evaluation activities in the future, meet its other obligations and existing commitments for the exploration and evaluation programs or our ability to obtain debt and equity financing. Following these events, the Corporation has taken and will continue to take action to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is impossible to ultimately determine the financial implications of these events.

2. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires Management to make judgments and form assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements and reported amounts of expenses during the reporting period. On an ongoing basis, Management evaluates its judgments in relation to assets, liabilities and expenses. Management uses historical experience and various other factors it believes to be reasonable under the given circumstances as the basis for its judgments. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the significant judgements made by Management in applying the Corporation accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

3. MINERAL PROPERTIES

As at December 31, 2020 Additions As at March 31, 2021 $ $ $ Nalunaq 1 - 1 Tartoq 18,431 - 18,431 Vagar 11,103 - 11,103 Naalagaaffiup Portornga 6,334 - 6,334 Nuna Nutaaq 6,076 - 6,076 Saarloq 7,348 - 7,348 Anoritooq 6,389 - 6,389 Kangerluarsuk 6,562 - 6,562 Total mineral properties 62,244 - 62,244

As at December 31, 2019 Additions As at December 31, 2020 $ $ $ Nalunaq 1 - 1 Tartoq 18,431 - 18,431 Vagar 11,103 - 11,103 Naalagaaffiup Portornga 6,334 - 6,334 Nuna Nutaaq 6,076 - 6,076 Saarloq - 7,348 7,348 Anoritooq - 6,389 6,389 Kangerluarsuk - 6,562 6,562 Total mineral properties 41,945 20,299 62,244

4. CAPITAL ASSETS

Field equipment and infrastruc- ture Vehicles and rolling stock Equipment (including intangible) Construc-tion In Progress Right-of-use assets Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Three months ended March 31, 2021 Opening net book value 146,203 256,865 177,052 - 820,894 1,401,014 Additions - - - 594,722 - 594,722 Depreciation (30,611) (15,805) (5,260) - (20,186) (71,862) Closing net book value 115,592 241,060 171,792 594,722 800,708 1,923,874 As at March 31, 2021 Cost 387,323 533,800 185,878 594,722 841,080 2,542,803 Accumulated depreciation (271,731) (292,740) (14,086) - (40,372) (618,929) Closing net book value 115,592 241,060 171,792 594,722 800,708 1,923,874

4. CAPITAL ASSETS (CONT'D)

Depreciation of capital assets related to exploration and evaluation properties is being recorded in exploration and evaluation expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, under depreciation. Depreciation of $49,316 ($57,158 for the three months ended March 31, 2020) was expensed as exploration and evaluation expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

As at March 31, 2021, the Corporation had capital asset purchase commitments, net of deposit on order, of $6,597,326. These commitments relate to purchases of equipment, infrastructure and vehicles.

5. LEASE LIABILITIES

As at March 31 2021 $ Balance beginning 829,813 Principal repayment (16,168) Balance ending 813,645 Non-current portion - lease liabilities (764,677) Current portion - lease liabilities 48,968

6. STOCK OPTIONS

An incentive stock option plan (the "Plan") was approved initially in 2017 and renewed by shareholders on June 17, 2020. The Plan is a "rolling" plan whereby a maximum of 10% of the issued shares at the time of the grant are reserved for issue under the Plan to executive officers and directors, employees and consultants. The Board of directors attributes the stock options and the exercise price of the options shall not be less than the closing price on the last trading day preceding the grant date. The options have a maximum term of ten years. Options granted pursuant to the Plan shall vest and become exercisable at such time or times as may be determined by the Board, except options granted to consultants providing investor relations activities shall vest in stages over a 12 month period with a maximum of one-quarter of the options vesting in any three-month period. The Corporation has no legal or constructive obligation to repurchase or settle the options in cash.

Changes in stock options are as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Number of options Weighted average exercise price Number of options Weighted average exercise price $ $ Balance, beginning 7,745,000 0.51 5,650,000 0.43 Granted - - 2,195,000 0.70 Exercised - - (100,000) 0.38 Balance, end 7,745,000 0.51 7,745,000 0.51

6. STOCK OPTIONS (CONT'D)

Stock options outstanding and exercisable as at March 31, 2021 are as follows:

Number of options outstanding and exercisable Exercise price Expiry date $ 1,360,000 0.50 July 13, 2022 1,660,000 0.45 August 22, 2023 2,530,000 0.38 December 31, 2025 2,195,000 0.70 December 31, 2026 7,745,000

7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Geology 143,538 270,561 Underground works - 22,807 Drilling - (635) Analysis 79,219 23,863 Transport 957 60,733 Logistic support 21,202 78,487 Insurance 8,663 1,226 Maintenance infrastructure 931,866 84,854 Government fees 12,386 12,721 Depreciation 49,316 57,158 Exploration and evaluation expenses 1,247,147 611,775

8. GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Salaries and benefits 387,508 - Management and consulting fees - 116,072 Director's fees 119,500 25,000 Professional fees 556,355 123,755 Marketing and industry involvement 165,723 86,375 Insurance 117,965 10,561 Travel and other expenses 130,209 14,574 Regulatory fees 85,265 6,574 Depreciation 22,546 - General and administration 1,585,071 382,911

