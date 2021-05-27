Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property
SUDBURY, May 27, 2021 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. The first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program all intersected the Falcon Zone and are the first eight holes of the planned 27 hole Phase II Stage 1 Program currently underway targeting the Falcon Zone.
All of the eight holes reported intersected long mineralized intervals at the Falcon Gold Zone (see Tables 1 to 8 for detailed assays and Figure 1 for hole locations). Highlight Intersections include:
- LCS21-029: 40.0m at 1.391 g/t AuEq (1.36g/t Au and 2.45g/t Ag)
- LCS21-024: 42.6m at 1.04 g/t AuEq (1.03g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag)
- LSC21-030: 14.7m at 1.533 g/t AuEq (1.59g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag)
- Within a wider interval of 0.912g/t AuEq over 53.45m
- LCS21-028: 14.5m at 1.44 g/t AuEq (1.10g/t Au and 3.66g/t Ag)
- Within a wider interval of 0.71g/t AuEq over 47m
- LCS21-027: 19.2m at 1.03 g/t AuEq (1.01g/t Au and 1.80/t Ag)
Importantly, step-out drilling has now extended the strike length by 200 m, to a total of 450.0m west of the northeastern boundary with neighboring Vanstar / IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*. In addition, we are seeing excellent vertical continuity across the entire 450m strike length defined to date, with sections such as holes LCS21-24, LCS21-25 and LCS19-005(ext) showing 229.0 m of vertical continuity and the Falcon Zone remains open towards surface and at depth (see Figure 2 for a cross section).
The mineralized material that the Falcon Gold Zone is hosted in consists of course clastic materials (mainly greywacke) with moderate to strong Pyrite content (varying between 3% to 6% mostly in thin dissemination, fracture, veinlets controlled and often in stringers) with decametric moderate to strong silicification and sericitization spatially related. The host rock and mineralization style are similar to the Nelligan Gold Deposit, and as a result the Falcon Gold Zone is thought to represent its western extension. The Falcon Gold Zone remains open along strike to the West and to depth.
The latest drilling results also correspond well with the recent discovery holes from late 2020, LCS20-13, 1.07 g/t AuEq (1.02 g/t gold, 3.92 g/t silver) over 35.5m with a high-grade interval of 8.22 g/t AuEq (7.70 g/t gold, 38.96 g/t silver) over 2.6m; and LCS19-005(ext), 1.55g/t gold equivalent(1) ("AuEq") over 44.9m, including 3.82g/t AuEq over 15m) (see Northern Superior press release, December 22, 2020), further bolstering our knowledge and confidence in our interpretation.
Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "Intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone with the first 8 holes of the 27 hole 2021 drill campaign with a 100% hit rate demonstrates the continuity and predictability of the associated gold-bearing material. With a 450 m of strike length already defined, excellent vertical continuity and the potential to extend the Falcon Zone to the west and at depth, we are highly encouraged by the potential of the Falcon Gold Zone. We are also enthusiastic about leveraging our increased knowledge to drill the regional potential of Lac Surprise. The Phase II, Stage II program will consist of approximately 4,000m of drilling testing Target 3 (1 collar, 3 holes, 1,200m), the Fox showing (4 collars, 4 holes, 1,000m) and the Confluence Area (5 collars, 5 holes, 1,500m) (see Northern Superior press release, April 19, 2021)."
* Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."
** Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.
Qualified Person
Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release. Michael Leblanc, who is also a Qualified Person ("QP") will be overseeing the core drill program.
Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.
About Northern Superior Resources Inc.
The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).
Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Figure 1: Phase II Stage I core drill plan and location of reported assay results, Target Area 1.
Figure 2. Cross section through the Falcon Gold Zone, Lac Surprise property.
Table 1 - LCS21_24: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
109.400
|
110.100
|
0.888
|
0.450
|
0.006
|
0.894
|
0.700
|
0.894
|
0.626
|
110.100
|
111.000
|
0.149
|
0.340
|
0.005
|
0.154
|
0.900
|
0.154
|
0.138
|
111.000
|
112.500
|
0.040
|
0.200
|
0.003
|
0.043
|
1.500
|
0.043
|
0.064
|
112.500
|
114.000
|
0.098
|
0.220
|
0.003
|
0.101
|
1.500
|
0.101
|
0.151
|
114.000
|
115.400
|
0.392
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
0.395
|
1.400
|
0.395
|
0.553
|
115.400
|
116.200
|
0.463
|
0.740
|
0.010
|
0.473
|
0.800
|
0.473
|
0.378
|
116.200
|
117.500
|
0.310
|
0.840
|
0.011
|
0.321
|
1.300
|
0.321
|
0.418
|
117.500
|
119.000
|
0.551
|
0.450
|
0.006
|
0.557
|
1.500
|
0.557
|
0.836
|
119.000
|
120.500
|
0.096
|
0.480
|
0.006
|
0.102
|
1.500
|
0.102
|
0.154
|
120.500
|
122.000
|
0.111
|
0.280
|
0.004
|
0.115
|
1.500
|
0.115
|
0.172
|
122.000
|
123.500
|
0.616
|
0.470
|
0.006
|
0.622
|
1.500
|
0.622
|
0.933
|
123.500
|
125.000
|
0.200
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.204
|
1.500
|
0.204
|
0.305
|
125.000
|
126.500
|
0.470
|
0.300
|
0.004
|
0.474
|
1.500
|
0.474
|
0.711
|
126.500
|
128.000
|
0.801
|
0.720
|
0.010
|
0.811
|
1.500
|
0.811
|
1.216
|
128.000
|
129.500
|
0.093
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.097
|
1.500
|
0.097
|
0.145
|
129.500
|
131.000
|
0.519
|
0.470
|
0.006
|
0.525
|
1.500
|
0.525
|
0.788
|
131.000
|
132.500
|
0.484
|
0.190
|
0.003
|
0.487
|
1.500
|
0.487
|
0.730
|
132.500
|
134.000
|
1.290
|
0.730
|
0.010
|
1.300
|
1.500
|
1.300
|
1.950
|
134.000
|
135.000
|
2.000
|
0.950
|
0.013
|
2.013
|
1.000
|
2.013
|
2.013
|
135.000
|
136.500
|
4.710
|
0.380
|
0.005
|
4.715
|
1.500
|
4.715
|
7.073
|
136.500
|
138.000
|
0.920
|
0.240
|
0.003
|
0.923
|
1.500
|
0.923
|
1.385
|
138.000
|
139.000
|
1.180
|
0.380
|
0.005
|
1.185
|
1.000
|
1.185
|
1.185
|
139.000
|
140.400
|
0.647
|
0.500
|
0.007
|
0.654
|
1.400
|
0.654
|
0.915
|
140.400
|
141.300
|
1.060
|
0.490
|
0.007
|
1.067
|
0.900
|
1.067
|
0.960
|
141.300
|
142.000
|
0.836
|
1.140
|
0.015
|
0.851
|
0.700
|
0.851
|
0.596
|
142.000
|
143.000
|
2.550
|
4.110
|
0.055
|
2.605
|
1.000
|
2.605
|
2.605
|
143.000
|
144.000
|
0.158
|
0.330
|
0.004
|
0.162
|
1.000
|
0.162
|
0.162
|
144.000
|
145.000
|
0.437
|
0.560
|
0.007
|
0.444
|
1.000
|
0.444
|
0.444
|
145.000
|
146.000
|
0.490
|
0.570
|
0.008
|
0.498
|
1.000
|
0.498
|
0.498
|
146.000
|
146.600
|
1.040
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
1.062
|
0.600
|
1.062
|
0.637
|
146.600
|
147.100
|
0.295
|
0.690
|
0.009
|
0.304
|
0.500
|
0.304
|
0.152
|
147.100
|
148.000
|
1.200
|
1.950
|
0.026
|
1.226
|
0.900
|
1.226
|
1.103
|
148.000
|
149.000
|
6.100
|
4.290
|
0.057
|
6.157
|
1.000
|
6.157
|
6.157
|
149.000
|
150.000
|
5.660
|
21.400
|
0.285
|
5.945
|
1.000
|
5.945
|
5.945
|
150.000
|
151.000
|
1.725
|
1.690
|
0.023
|
1.748
|
1.000
|
1.748
|
1.748
|
151.000
|
152.000
|
0.726
|
0.650
|
0.009
|
0.735
|
1.000
|
0.735
|
0.735
|
42.600
|
44.581
|
1.046
Including
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
132.500
|
134.000
|
1.290
|
0.730
|
0.010
|
1.300
|
1.500
|
1.300
|
1.950
|
134.000
|
135.000
|
2.000
|
0.950
|
0.013
|
2.013
|
1.000
|
2.013
|
2.013
|
135.000
|
136.500
|
4.710
|
0.380
|
0.005
|
4.715
|
1.500
|
4.715
|
7.073
|
136.500
|
138.000
|
0.920
|
0.240
|
0.003
|
0.923
|
1.500
|
0.923
|
1.385
|
138.000
|
139.000
|
1.180
|
0.380
|
0.005
|
1.185
|
1.000
|
1.185
|
1.185
|
139.000
|
140.400
|
0.647
|
0.500
|
0.007
|
0.654
|
1.400
|
0.654
|
0.915
|
140.400
|
141.300
|
1.060
|
0.490
|
0.007
|
1.067
|
0.900
|
1.067
|
0.960
|
141.300
|
142.000
|
0.836
|
1.140
|
0.015
|
0.851
|
0.700
|
0.851
|
0.596
|
142.000
|
143.000
|
2.550
|
4.110
|
0.055
|
2.605
|
1.000
|
2.605
|
2.605
|
143.000
|
144.000
|
0.158
|
0.330
|
0.004
|
0.162
|
1.000
|
0.162
|
0.162
|
144.000
|
145.000
|
0.437
|
0.560
|
0.007
|
0.444
|
1.000
|
0.444
|
0.444
|
145.000
|
146.000
|
0.490
|
0.570
|
0.008
|
0.498
|
1.000
|
0.498
|
0.498
|
146.000
|
146.600
|
1.040
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
1.062
|
0.600
|
1.062
|
0.637
|
146.600
|
147.100
|
0.295
|
0.690
|
0.009
|
0.304
|
0.500
|
0.304
|
0.152
|
147.100
|
148.000
|
1.200
|
1.950
|
0.026
|
1.226
|
0.900
|
1.226
|
1.103
|
148.000
|
149.000
|
6.100
|
4.290
|
0.057
|
6.157
|
1.000
|
6.157
|
6.157
|
149.000
|
150.000
|
5.660
|
21.400
|
0.285
|
5.945
|
1.000
|
5.945
|
5.945
|
150.000
|
151.000
|
1.725
|
1.690
|
0.023
|
1.748
|
1.000
|
1.748
|
1.748
|
18.500
|
35.528
|
1.920
Additional Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
202.500
|
203.550
|
1.455
|
0.490
|
0.007
|
1.462
|
1.050
|
1.462
|
1.535
|
203.550
|
205.000
|
1.245
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
1.250
|
1.450
|
1.250
|
1.813
|
2.500
|
3.347
|
1.339
Table 2 - LCS21_25: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
253.000
|
254.500
|
0.173
|
0.280
|
0.004
|
0.177
|
1.500
|
0.177
|
0.265
|
254.500
|
256.000
|
1.270
|
1.850
|
0.025
|
1.295
|
1.500
|
1.295
|
1.942
|
256.000
|
257.500
|
0.333
|
0.900
|
0.012
|
0.345
|
1.500
|
0.345
|
0.518
|
257.500
|
259.000
|
0.181
|
0.420
|
0.006
|
0.187
|
1.500
|
0.187
|
0.280
|
259.000
|
260.500
|
0.034
|
0.230
|
0.003
|
0.037
|
1.500
|
0.037
|
0.056
|
260.500
|
262.000
|
0.288
|
0.620
|
0.008
|
0.296
|
1.500
|
0.296
|
0.444
|
262.000
|
263.500
|
0.235
|
0.590
|
0.008
|
0.243
|
1.500
|
0.243
|
0.364
|
263.500
|
265.000
|
0.034
|
0.110
|
0.001
|
0.035
|
1.500
|
0.035
|
0.053
|
265.000
|
266.500
|
0.029
|
0.190
|
0.003
|
0.032
|
1.500
|
0.032
|
0.047
|
266.500
|
268.000
|
0.031
|
0.210
|
0.003
|
0.034
|
1.500
|
0.034
|
0.051
|
268.000
|
269.500
|
0.035
|
0.190
|
0.003
|
0.038
|
1.500
|
0.038
|
0.056
|
269.500
|
271.000
|
0.058
|
0.220
|
0.003
|
0.061
|
1.500
|
0.061
|
0.091
|
271.000
|
272.500
|
1.085
|
1.290
|
0.017
|
1.102
|
1.500
|
1.102
|
1.653
|
272.500
|
274.000
|
1.525
|
3.040
|
0.041
|
1.566
|
1.500
|
1.566
|
2.348
|
274.000
|
275.000
|
1.880
|
2.800
|
0.037
|
1.917
|
1.000
|
1.917
|
1.917
|
275.000
|
276.000
|
1.230
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
1.252
|
1.000
|
1.252
|
1.252
|
276.000
|
277.000
|
0.612
|
1.500
|
0.020
|
0.632
|
1.000
|
0.632
|
0.632
|
277.000
|
278.000
|
3.130
|
3.410
|
0.045
|
3.175
|
1.000
|
3.175
|
3.175
|
278.000
|
279.000
|
0.234
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.239
|
1.000
|
0.239
|
0.239
|
279.000
|
280.500
|
0.176
|
0.330
|
0.004
|
0.180
|
1.500
|
0.180
|
0.271
|
280.500
|
282.000
|
0.162
|
0.290
|
0.004
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
0.166
|
0.249
|
282.000
|
283.500
|
0.405
|
0.240
|
0.003
|
0.408
|
1.500
|
0.408
|
0.612
|
283.500
|
285.000
|
0.048
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
0.051
|
1.500
|
0.051
|
0.077
|
285.000
|
286.500
|
0.070
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.073
|
1.500
|
0.073
|
0.110
|
286.500
|
288.000
|
0.158
|
0.360
|
0.005
|
0.163
|
1.500
|
0.163
|
0.244
|
288.000
|
289.500
|
0.247
|
0.620
|
0.008
|
0.255
|
1.500
|
0.255
|
0.383
|
289.500
|
291.000
|
0.104
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.108
|
1.500
|
0.108
|
0.161
|
291.000
|
292.500
|
0.170
|
0.480
|
0.006
|
0.176
|
1.500
|
0.176
|
0.265
|
292.500
|
294.000
|
0.141
|
0.500
|
0.007
|
0.148
|
1.500
|
0.148
|
0.222
|
294.000
|
295.150
|
0.201
|
0.600
|
0.008
|
0.209
|
1.150
|
0.209
|
0.240
|
295.150
|
296.000
|
2.760
|
3.650
|
0.049
|
2.809
|
0.850
|
2.809
|
2.387
|
296.000
|
297.000
|
2.660
|
4.240
|
0.057
|
2.717
|
1.000
|
2.717
|
2.717
|
297.000
|
298.000
|
0.802
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
0.824
|
1.000
|
0.824
|
0.824
|
298.000
|
299.000
|
2.630
|
4.440
|
0.059
|
2.689
|
1.000
|
2.689
|
2.689
|
299.000
|
300.500
|
0.358
|
0.810
|
0.011
|
0.369
|
1.500
|
0.369
|
0.553
|
300.500
|
302.000
|
0.348
|
0.870
|
0.012
|
0.360
|
1.500
|
0.360
|
0.539
|
302.000
|
302.700
|
0.072
|
0.310
|
0.004
|
0.076
|
0.700
|
0.076
|
0.053
|
302.700
|
304.000
|
0.092
|
0.340
|
0.005
|
0.097
|
1.300
|
0.097
|
0.125
|
304.000
|
305.500
|
3.340
|
6.360
|
0.085
|
3.425
|
1.500
|
3.425
|
5.137
|
305.500
|
306.500
|
0.799
|
1.320
|
0.018
|
0.817
|
1.000
|
0.817
|
0.817
|
306.500
|
307.400
|
0.247
|
0.620
|
0.008
|
0.255
|
0.900
|
0.255
|
0.230
|
307.400
|
308.300
|
0.151
|
0.620
|
0.008
|
0.159
|
0.900
|
0.159
|
0.143
|
55.300
|
34.435
|
0.623
Including
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
271.000
|
272.500
|
1.085
|
1.290
|
0.017
|
1.102
|
1.500
|
1.102
|
1.653
|
272.500
|
274.000
|
1.525
|
3.040
|
0.041
|
1.566
|
1.500
|
1.566
|
2.348
|
274.000
|
275.000
|
1.880
|
2.800
|
0.037
|
1.917
|
1.000
|
1.917
|
1.917
|
275.000
|
276.000
|
1.230
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
1.252
|
1.000
|
1.252
|
1.252
|
276.000
|
277.000
|
0.612
|
1.500
|
0.020
|
0.632
|
1.000
|
0.632
|
0.632
|
277.000
|
278.000
|
3.130
|
3.410
|
0.045
|
3.175
|
1.000
|
3.175
|
3.175
|
278.000
|
279.000
|
0.234
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.239
|
1.000
|
0.239
|
0.239
|
279.000
|
280.500
|
0.176
|
0.330
|
0.004
|
0.180
|
1.500
|
0.180
|
0.271
|
280.500
|
282.000
|
0.162
|
0.290
|
0.004
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
0.166
|
0.249
|
282.000
|
283.500
|
0.405
|
0.240
|
0.003
|
0.408
|
1.500
|
0.408
|
0.612
|
283.500
|
285.000
|
0.048
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
0.051
|
1.500
|
0.051
|
0.077
|
285.000
|
286.500
|
0.070
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.073
|
1.500
|
0.073
|
0.110
|
286.500
|
288.000
|
0.158
|
0.360
|
0.005
|
0.163
|
1.500
|
0.163
|
0.244
|
288.000
|
289.500
|
0.247
|
0.620
|
0.008
|
0.255
|
1.500
|
0.255
|
0.383
|
289.500
|
291.000
|
0.104
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.108
|
1.500
|
0.108
|
0.161
|
291.000
|
292.500
|
0.170
|
0.480
|
0.006
|
0.176
|
1.500
|
0.176
|
0.265
|
292.500
|
294.000
|
0.141
|
0.500
|
0.007
|
0.148
|
1.500
|
0.148
|
0.222
|
294.000
|
295.150
|
0.201
|
0.600
|
0.008
|
0.209
|
1.150
|
0.209
|
0.240
|
295.150
|
296.000
|
2.760
|
3.650
|
0.049
|
2.809
|
0.850
|
2.809
|
2.387
|
296.000
|
297.000
|
2.660
|
4.240
|
0.057
|
2.717
|
1.000
|
2.717
|
2.717
|
297.000
|
298.000
|
0.802
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
0.824
|
1.000
|
0.824
|
0.824
|
298.000
|
299.000
|
2.630
|
4.440
|
0.059
|
2.689
|
1.000
|
2.689
|
2.689
|
299.000
|
300.500
|
0.358
|
0.810
|
0.011
|
0.369
|
1.500
|
0.369
|
0.553
|
300.500
|
302.000
|
0.348
|
0.870
|
0.012
|
0.360
|
1.500
|
0.360
|
0.539
|
302.000
|
302.700
|
0.072
|
0.310
|
0.004
|
0.076
|
0.700
|
0.076
|
0.053
|
302.700
|
304.000
|
0.092
|
0.340
|
0.005
|
0.097
|
1.300
|
0.097
|
0.125
|
304.000
|
305.500
|
3.340
|
6.360
|
0.085
|
3.425
|
1.500
|
3.425
|
5.137
|
34.500
|
29.077
|
0.843
Including
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
271.000
|
272.500
|
1.085
|
1.290
|
0.017
|
1.102
|
1.500
|
1.102
|
1.653
|
272.500
|
274.000
|
1.525
|
3.040
|
0.041
|
1.566
|
1.500
|
1.566
|
2.348
|
274.000
|
275.000
|
1.880
|
2.800
|
0.037
|
1.917
|
1.000
|
1.917
|
1.917
|
275.000
|
276.000
|
1.230
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
1.252
|
1.000
|
1.252
|
1.252
|
276.000
|
277.000
|
0.612
|
1.500
|
0.020
|
0.632
|
1.000
|
0.632
|
0.632
|
277.000
|
278.000
|
3.130
|
3.410
|
0.045
|
3.175
|
1.000
|
3.175
|
3.175
|
7.000
|
10.979
|
1.568
Including
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
295.150
|
296.000
|
2.760
|
3.650
|
0.049
|
2.809
|
0.850
|
2.809
|
2.387
|
296.000
|
297.000
|
2.660
|
4.240
|
0.057
|
2.717
|
1.000
|
2.717
|
2.717
|
297.000
|
298.000
|
0.802
|
1.660
|
0.022
|
0.824
|
1.000
|
0.824
|
0.824
|
298.000
|
299.000
|
2.630
|
4.440
|
0.059
|
2.689
|
1.000
|
2.689
|
2.689
|
299.000
|
300.500
|
0.358
|
0.810
|
0.011
|
0.369
|
1.500
|
0.369
|
0.553
|
300.500
|
302.000
|
0.348
|
0.870
|
0.012
|
0.360
|
1.500
|
0.360
|
0.539
|
302.000
|
302.700
|
0.072
|
0.310
|
0.004
|
0.076
|
0.700
|
0.076
|
0.053
|
302.700
|
304.000
|
0.092
|
0.340
|
0.005
|
0.097
|
1.300
|
0.097
|
0.125
|
304.000
|
305.500
|
3.340
|
6.360
|
0.085
|
3.425
|
1.500
|
3.425
|
5.137
|
10.350
|
15.026
|
1.452
Table 3 - LCS21_26: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
90.000
|
91.000
|
1.340
|
0.590
|
0.008
|
1.348
|
1.000
|
1.348
|
1.348
|
91.000
|
92.000
|
0.385
|
0.320
|
0.004
|
0.389
|
1.000
|
0.389
|
0.389
|
92.000
|
93.000
|
0.583
|
0.310
|
0.004
|
0.587
|
1.000
|
0.587
|
0.587
|
93.000
|
94.000
|
0.101
|
0.420
|
0.006
|
0.107
|
1.000
|
0.107
|
0.107
|
94.000
|
95.000
|
0.117
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
0.120
|
1.000
|
0.120
|
0.120
|
95.000
|
96.000
|
0.092
|
0.300
|
0.004
|
0.096
|
1.000
|
0.096
|
0.096
|
96.000
|
97.000
|
0.127
|
0.430
|
0.006
|
0.133
|
1.000
|
0.133
|
0.133
|
97.000
|
98.000
|
0.055
|
0.460
|
0.006
|
0.061
|
1.000
|
0.061
|
0.061
|
98.000
|
99.000
|
0.050
|
0.420
|
0.006
|
0.056
|
1.000
|
0.056
|
0.056
|
99.000
|
100.000
|
0.086
|
0.550
|
0.007
|
0.093
|
1.000
|
0.093
|
0.093
|
100.000
|
101.000
|
0.064
|
0.570
|
0.008
|
0.072
|
1.000
|
0.072
|
0.072
|
101.000
|
102.000
|
0.197
|
1.010
|
0.013
|
0.210
|
1.000
|
0.210
|
0.210
|
102.000
|
103.500
|
0.070
|
0.350
|
0.005
|
0.075
|
1.500
|
0.075
|
0.112
|
103.500
|
104.500
|
0.789
|
0.370
|
0.005
|
0.794
|
1.000
|
0.794
|
0.794
|
104.500
|
105.500
|
0.252
|
0.550
|
0.007
|
0.259
|
1.000
|
0.259
|
0.259
|
105.500
|
106.500
|
3.530
|
1.330
|
0.018
|
3.548
|
1.000
|
3.548
|
3.548
|
16.500
|
7.985
|
0.484
Additional Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
175.500
|
177.000
|
0.674
|
0.860
|
0.011
|
0.685
|
1.500
|
0.685
|
1.028
|
177.000
|
178.500
|
1.565
|
1.930
|
0.026
|
1.591
|
1.500
|
1.591
|
2.386
|
178.500
|
180.000
|
0.641
|
1.010
|
0.013
|
0.654
|
1.500
|
0.654
|
0.982
|
180.000
|
181.500
|
4.450
|
4.600
|
0.061
|
4.511
|
1.500
|
4.511
|
6.767
|
181.500
|
183.000
|
0.127
|
0.400
|
0.005
|
0.132
|
1.500
|
0.132
|
0.199
|
7.500
|
11.362
|
1.515
Table 4 - LCS21_27: Assay Table
Épervier Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
13.000
|
14.500
|
0.975
|
0.200
|
0.003
|
0.978
|
1.500
|
0.978
|
1.467
|
14.500
|
16.000
|
0.415
|
0.440
|
0.006
|
0.421
|
1.500
|
0.421
|
0.631
|
16.000
|
17.500
|
0.083
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.086
|
1.500
|
0.086
|
0.130
|
17.500
|
19.000
|
0.306
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.309
|
1.500
|
0.309
|
0.464
|
19.000
|
20.500
|
2.840
|
0.370
|
0.005
|
2.845
|
1.500
|
2.845
|
4.267
|
7.500
|
6.959
|
0.928
Additional Zone (1)
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
69.500
|
71.000
|
0.741
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.744
|
1.500
|
0.744
|
1.117
|
71.000
|
72.500
|
2.520
|
0.690
|
0.009
|
2.529
|
1.500
|
2.529
|
3.794
|
72.500
|
74.000
|
0.019
|
0.110
|
0.001
|
0.020
|
1.500
|
0.020
|
0.031
|
74.000
|
75.500
|
0.549
|
0.170
|
0.002
|
0.551
|
1.500
|
0.551
|
0.827
|
75.500
|
77.000
|
0.298
|
0.230
|
0.003
|
0.301
|
1.500
|
0.301
|
0.452
|
7.500
|
6.220
|
0.829
Additional Zone (2)
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
220.500
|
222.000
|
0.684
|
2.140
|
0.029
|
0.713
|
1.500
|
0.713
|
1.069
|
222.000
|
223.500
|
0.106
|
0.490
|
0.007
|
0.113
|
1.500
|
0.113
|
0.169
|
223.500
|
225.000
|
3.440
|
3.580
|
0.048
|
3.488
|
1.500
|
3.488
|
5.232
|
225.000
|
226.500
|
0.165
|
0.750
|
0.010
|
0.175
|
1.500
|
0.175
|
0.263
|
226.500
|
228.000
|
0.268
|
0.770
|
0.010
|
0.278
|
1.500
|
0.278
|
0.417
|
228.000
|
229.500
|
0.312
|
0.500
|
0.007
|
0.319
|
1.500
|
0.319
|
0.478
|
9.000
|
7.627
|
0.847
Falcon Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
249.000
|
250.000
|
1.055
|
0.350
|
0.005
|
1.060
|
1.000
|
1.060
|
1.060
|
250.000
|
251.000
|
0.267
|
0.280
|
0.004
|
0.271
|
1.000
|
0.271
|
0.271
|
251.000
|
252.000
|
0.159
|
0.400
|
0.005
|
0.164
|
1.000
|
0.164
|
0.164
|
252.000
|
253.000
|
1.145
|
1.500
|
0.020
|
1.165
|
1.000
|
1.165
|
1.165
|
253.000
|
254.000
|
0.593
|
1.130
|
0.015
|
0.608
|
1.000
|
0.608
|
0.608
|
254.000
|
255.000
|
0.730
|
0.800
|
0.011
|
0.741
|
1.000
|
0.741
|
0.741
|
255.000
|
256.000
|
0.272
|
0.340
|
0.005
|
0.277
|
1.000
|
0.277
|
0.277
|
256.000
|
257.000
|
0.268
|
0.290
|
0.004
|
0.272
|
1.000
|
0.272
|
0.272
|
257.000
|
258.000
|
0.178
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.182
|
1.000
|
0.182
|
0.182
|
258.000
|
258.850
|
0.148
|
0.240
|
0.003
|
0.151
|
0.850
|
0.151
|
0.129
|
258.850
|
260.000
|
0.205
|
0.300
|
0.004
|
0.209
|
1.150
|
0.209
|
0.240
|
260.000
|
261.000
|
2.700
|
4.500
|
0.060
|
2.760
|
1.000
|
2.760
|
2.760
|
261.000
|
261.700
|
0.077
|
0.290
|
0.004
|
0.081
|
0.700
|
0.081
|
0.057
|
261.700
|
263.000
|
0.075
|
0.230
|
0.003
|
0.078
|
1.300
|
0.078
|
0.101
|
263.000
|
264.000
|
1.440
|
2.690
|
0.036
|
1.476
|
1.000
|
1.476
|
1.476
|
264.000
|
264.900
|
0.984
|
2.200
|
0.029
|
1.013
|
0.900
|
1.013
|
0.912
|
264.900
|
265.750
|
9.500
|
18.850
|
0.251
|
9.751
|
0.850
|
9.751
|
8.289
|
265.750
|
266.500
|
0.464
|
1.620
|
0.022
|
0.486
|
0.750
|
0.486
|
0.364
|
266.500
|
267.250
|
0.096
|
0.450
|
0.006
|
0.102
|
0.750
|
0.102
|
0.077
|
267.250
|
268.200
|
0.740
|
1.380
|
0.018
|
0.758
|
0.950
|
0.758
|
0.720
|
19.200
|
19.863
|
1.035
Table 5 - LCS21_28: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
98.000
|
99.000
|
0.251
|
0.170
|
0.002
|
0.253
|
1.000
|
0.253
|
0.253
|
99.000
|
100.000
|
0.296
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.301
|
1.000
|
0.301
|
0.301
|
100.000
|
101.000
|
2.360
|
0.980
|
0.013
|
2.373
|
1.000
|
2.373
|
2.373
|
101.000
|
102.000
|
0.623
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
0.626
|
1.000
|
0.626
|
0.626
|
102.000
|
103.000
|
0.107
|
0.310
|
0.004
|
0.111
|
1.000
|
0.111
|
0.111
|
103.000
|
104.000
|
0.254
|
0.430
|
0.006
|
0.260
|
1.000
|
0.260
|
0.260
|
104.000
|
105.000
|
0.205
|
0.170
|
0.002
|
0.207
|
1.000
|
0.207
|
0.207
|
105.000
|
105.900
|
0.298
|
0.150
|
0.002
|
0.300
|
0.900
|
0.300
|
0.270
|
105.900
|
107.000
|
0.280
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.285
|
1.100
|
0.285
|
0.314
|
107.000
|
108.000
|
0.863
|
0.950
|
0.013
|
0.876
|
1.000
|
0.876
|
0.876
|
108.000
|
109.000
|
0.265
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.269
|
1.000
|
0.269
|
0.269
|
109.000
|
110.500
|
0.745
|
0.670
|
0.009
|
0.754
|
1.500
|
0.754
|
1.131
|
110.500
|
112.000
|
0.171
|
0.490
|
0.007
|
0.178
|
1.500
|
0.178
|
0.266
|
112.000
|
113.500
|
0.215
|
0.330
|
0.004
|
0.219
|
1.500
|
0.219
|
0.329
|
113.500
|
115.000
|
0.140
|
0.150
|
0.002
|
0.142
|
1.500
|
0.142
|
0.213
|
115.000
|
116.000
|
0.452
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.456
|
1.000
|
0.456
|
0.456
|
116.000
|
117.000
|
0.587
|
0.630
|
0.008
|
0.595
|
1.000
|
0.595
|
0.595
|
117.000
|
118.500
|
0.433
|
0.280
|
0.004
|
0.437
|
1.500
|
0.437
|
0.655
|
118.500
|
120.000
|
0.563
|
0.910
|
0.012
|
0.575
|
1.500
|
0.575
|
0.863
|
120.000
|
121.500
|
0.322
|
0.590
|
0.008
|
0.330
|
1.500
|
0.330
|
0.495
|
121.500
|
123.000
|
0.175
|
0.270
|
0.004
|
0.179
|
1.500
|
0.179
|
0.268
|
123.000
|
124.500
|
2.370
|
3.080
|
0.041
|
2.411
|
1.500
|
2.411
|
3.617
|
124.500
|
125.400
|
0.099
|
0.310
|
0.004
|
0.103
|
0.900
|
0.103
|
0.093
|
125.400
|
126.000
|
0.153
|
0.320
|
0.004
|
0.157
|
0.600
|
0.157
|
0.094
|
126.000
|
127.500
|
0.051
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.054
|
1.500
|
0.054
|
0.082
|
127.500
|
128.200
|
1.275
|
0.640
|
0.009
|
1.284
|
0.700
|
1.284
|
0.898
|
128.200
|
129.500
|
0.265
|
0.600
|
0.008
|
0.273
|
1.300
|
0.273
|
0.355
|
129.500
|
130.500
|
0.480
|
0.940
|
0.013
|
0.493
|
1.000
|
0.493
|
0.493
|
130.500
|
132.000
|
2.070
|
4.980
|
0.066
|
2.136
|
1.500
|
2.136
|
3.205
|
132.000
|
133.500
|
0.267
|
0.690
|
0.009
|
0.276
|
1.500
|
0.276
|
0.414
|
133.500
|
135.000
|
0.153
|
0.480
|
0.006
|
0.159
|
1.500
|
0.159
|
0.239
|
135.000
|
136.250
|
0.431
|
1.200
|
0.016
|
0.447
|
1.250
|
0.447
|
0.559
|
136.250
|
137.000
|
2.340
|
9.910
|
0.132
|
2.472
|
0.750
|
2.472
|
1.854
|
137.000
|
137.750
|
1.285
|
5.850
|
0.078
|
1.363
|
0.750
|
1.363
|
1.022
|
137.750
|
138.400
|
5.840
|
27.900
|
0.372
|
6.212
|
0.650
|
6.212
|
4.038
|
138.400
|
139.800
|
1.850
|
4.590
|
0.061
|
1.911
|
1.400
|
1.911
|
2.676
|
139.800
|
141.000
|
0.251
|
2.020
|
0.027
|
0.278
|
1.200
|
0.278
|
0.334
|
141.000
|
142.500
|
0.317
|
0.750
|
0.010
|
0.327
|
1.500
|
0.327
|
0.491
|
142.500
|
143.250
|
1.660
|
1.040
|
0.014
|
1.674
|
0.750
|
1.674
|
1.255
|
143.250
|
144.000
|
0.312
|
0.930
|
0.012
|
0.324
|
0.750
|
0.324
|
0.243
|
144.000
|
145.000
|
0.250
|
0.910
|
0.012
|
0.262
|
1.000
|
0.262
|
0.262
|
47.000
|
33.354
|
0.710
Including
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
Lengt x Au
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
130.500
|
132.000
|
2.070
|
4.980
|
0.066
|
2.136
|
1.500
|
2.136
|
3.205
|
132.000
|
133.500
|
0.267
|
0.690
|
0.009
|
0.276
|
1.500
|
0.276
|
0.414
|
133.500
|
135.000
|
0.153
|
0.480
|
0.006
|
0.159
|
1.500
|
0.159
|
0.239
|
135.000
|
136.250
|
0.431
|
1.200
|
0.016
|
0.447
|
1.250
|
0.447
|
0.559
|
136.250
|
137.000
|
2.340
|
9.910
|
0.132
|
2.472
|
0.750
|
2.472
|
1.854
|
137.000
|
137.750
|
1.285
|
5.850
|
0.078
|
1.363
|
0.750
|
1.363
|
1.022
|
137.750
|
138.400
|
5.840
|
27.900
|
0.372
|
6.212
|
0.650
|
6.212
|
4.038
|
138.400
|
139.800
|
1.850
|
4.590
|
0.061
|
1.911
|
1.400
|
1.911
|
2.676
|
139.800
|
141.000
|
0.251
|
2.020
|
0.027
|
0.278
|
1.200
|
0.278
|
0.334
|
141.000
|
142.500
|
0.317
|
0.750
|
0.010
|
0.327
|
1.500
|
0.327
|
0.491
|
142.500
|
143.250
|
1.660
|
1.040
|
0.014
|
1.674
|
0.750
|
1.674
|
1.255
|
143.250
|
144.000
|
0.312
|
0.930
|
0.012
|
0.324
|
0.750
|
0.324
|
0.243
|
144.000
|
145.000
|
0.250
|
0.910
|
0.012
|
0.262
|
1.000
|
0.262
|
0.262
|
14.500
|
16.591
|
1.144
Additional Zone
|
From
|
To
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Ag->AuEq
|
AuEq
|
Length
|
Au Eq
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
193.000
|
194.000
|
1.520
|
1.010
|
0.013
|
1.533
|
1.000
|
1.530
Table 6 - LCS21_29: Assay Table
Épervier Zone
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
84.500
|
86.000
|
1.500
|
1.350
|
0.960
|
0.013
|
1.363
|
1.500
|
1.363
|
2.044
|
86.000
|
87.500
|
1.500
|
0.133
|
0.150
|
0.002
|
0.135
|
1.500
|
0.135
|
0.203
|
87.500
|
89.000
|
1.500
|
0.182
|
0.860
|
0.011
|
0.193
|
1.500
|
0.193
|
0.290
|
89.000
|
89.500
|
0.500
|
1.005
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
1.008
|
0.500
|
1.008
|
0.504
|
89.500
|
91.000
|
1.500
|
0.077
|
0.160
|
0.002
|
0.079
|
1.500
|
0.079
|
0.119
|
91.000
|
92.500
|
1.500
|
0.101
|
0.160
|
0.002
|
0.103
|
1.500
|
0.103
|
0.155
|
92.500
|
94.000
|
1.500
|
0.022
|
0.130
|
0.002
|
0.024
|
1.500
|
0.024
|
0.036
|
94.000
|
95.500
|
1.500
|
0.018
|
0.090
|
0.001
|
0.019
|
1.500
|
0.019
|
0.029
|
95.500
|
97.000
|
1.500
|
0.026
|
0.150
|
0.002
|
0.028
|
1.500
|
0.028
|
0.042
|
97.000
|
98.500
|
1.500
|
0.031
|
0.190
|
0.003
|
0.034
|
1.500
|
0.034
|
0.050
|
98.500
|
100.000
|
1.500
|
0.335
|
0.220
|
0.003
|
0.338
|
1.500
|
0.338
|
0.507
|
100.000
|
101.500
|
1.500
|
1.505
|
0.790
|
0.011
|
1.516
|
1.500
|
1.516
|
2.273
|
101.500
|
103.000
|
1.500
|
0.324
|
0.120
|
0.002
|
0.326
|
1.500
|
0.326
|
0.488
|
103.000
|
104.500
|
1.500
|
0.319
|
0.200
|
0.003
|
0.322
|
1.500
|
0.322
|
0.483
|
20.000
|
5.487
|
7.222
|
0.361
Including
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
84.500
|
86.000
|
1.500
|
1.350
|
0.960
|
0.013
|
1.363
|
1.500
|
1.363
|
2.044
|
86.000
|
87.500
|
1.500
|
0.133
|
0.150
|
0.002
|
0.135
|
1.500
|
0.135
|
0.203
|
87.500
|
89.000
|
1.500
|
0.182
|
0.860
|
0.011
|
0.193
|
1.500
|
0.193
|
0.290
|
89.000
|
89.500
|
0.500
|
1.005
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
1.008
|
0.500
|
1.008
|
0.504
|
5.000
|
2.700
|
3.041
|
0.608
Falcon Zone
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
273.000
|
274.500
|
0.733
|
0.220
|
0.003
|
0.736
|
1.500
|
0.736
|
1.104
|
274.500
|
276.000
|
2.670
|
0.430
|
0.006
|
2.676
|
1.500
|
2.676
|
4.014
|
276.000
|
277.500
|
1.350
|
0.470
|
0.006
|
1.356
|
1.500
|
1.356
|
2.034
|
277.500
|
279.000
|
0.864
|
0.760
|
0.010
|
0.874
|
1.500
|
0.874
|
1.311
|
279.000
|
280.500
|
0.529
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.532
|
1.500
|
0.532
|
0.799
|
280.500
|
282.000
|
0.044
|
0.180
|
0.002
|
0.046
|
1.500
|
0.046
|
0.070
|
282.000
|
283.500
|
0.033
|
0.150
|
0.002
|
0.035
|
1.500
|
0.035
|
0.053
|
283.500
|
285.000
|
0.062
|
0.170
|
0.002
|
0.064
|
1.500
|
0.064
|
0.096
|
285.000
|
286.500
|
0.056
|
0.230
|
0.003
|
0.059
|
1.500
|
0.059
|
0.089
|
286.500
|
288.000
|
0.339
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.342
|
1.500
|
0.342
|
0.514
|
288.000
|
289.500
|
0.246
|
0.200
|
0.003
|
0.249
|
1.500
|
0.249
|
0.373
|
289.500
|
291.000
|
0.400
|
0.710
|
0.009
|
0.409
|
1.500
|
0.409
|
0.614
|
291.000
|
292.500
|
0.099
|
0.220
|
0.003
|
0.102
|
1.500
|
0.102
|
0.153
|
292.500
|
294.000
|
0.340
|
0.570
|
0.008
|
0.348
|
1.500
|
0.348
|
0.521
|
294.000
|
295.500
|
0.509
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.512
|
1.500
|
0.512
|
0.768
|
295.500
|
297.000
|
0.461
|
0.910
|
0.012
|
0.473
|
1.500
|
0.473
|
0.710
|
297.000
|
298.500
|
1.315
|
2.240
|
0.030
|
1.345
|
1.500
|
1.345
|
2.017
|
298.500
|
300.000
|
0.230
|
0.520
|
0.007
|
0.237
|
1.500
|
0.237
|
0.355
|
300.000
|
301.500
|
0.313
|
0.550
|
0.007
|
0.320
|
1.500
|
0.320
|
0.481
|
301.500
|
303.000
|
0.275
|
0.500
|
0.007
|
0.282
|
1.500
|
0.282
|
0.423
|
303.000
|
304.500
|
0.687
|
0.970
|
0.013
|
0.700
|
1.500
|
0.700
|
1.050
|
304.500
|
306.000
|
0.147
|
0.510
|
0.007
|
0.154
|
1.500
|
0.154
|
0.231
|
306.000
|
307.500
|
23.800
|
51.700
|
0.689
|
24.489
|
1.500
|
24.489
|
36.734
|
307.500
|
309.000
|
0.277
|
0.790
|
0.011
|
0.288
|
1.500
|
0.288
|
0.431
|
309.000
|
310.500
|
0.132
|
0.620
|
0.008
|
0.140
|
1.500
|
0.140
|
0.210
|
310.500
|
312.000
|
0.247
|
0.540
|
0.007
|
0.254
|
1.500
|
0.254
|
0.381
|
312.000
|
313.000
|
0.111
|
0.630
|
0.008
|
0.119
|
1.000
|
0.119
|
0.119
|
40.000
|
37.143
|
55.654
|
1.391
Table 7 - LCS21_30: Assay Table
Falcon Zone
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
195.550
|
197.000
|
0.260
|
0.800
|
0.011
|
0.271
|
1.450
|
0.271
|
0.392
|
197.000
|
198.000
|
2.370
|
0.760
|
0.010
|
2.380
|
1.000
|
2.380
|
2.380
|
198.000
|
199.500
|
4.430
|
0.540
|
0.007
|
4.437
|
1.500
|
4.437
|
6.656
|
199.500
|
201.000
|
0.184
|
0.470
|
0.006
|
0.190
|
1.500
|
0.190
|
0.285
|
201.000
|
202.000
|
0.524
|
0.710
|
0.009
|
0.533
|
1.000
|
0.533
|
0.533
|
202.000
|
203.300
|
1.485
|
1.840
|
0.025
|
1.510
|
1.300
|
1.510
|
1.962
|
203.300
|
203.800
|
0.128
|
0.580
|
0.008
|
0.136
|
0.500
|
0.136
|
0.068
|
203.800
|
205.000
|
2.170
|
4.970
|
0.066
|
2.236
|
1.200
|
2.236
|
2.684
|
205.000
|
206.000
|
1.915
|
2.570
|
0.034
|
1.949
|
1.000
|
1.949
|
1.949
|
206.000
|
207.000
|
0.528
|
1.070
|
0.014
|
0.542
|
1.000
|
0.542
|
0.542
|
207.000
|
208.000
|
0.887
|
0.840
|
0.011
|
0.898
|
1.000
|
0.898
|
0.898
|
208.000
|
208.800
|
0.653
|
0.740
|
0.010
|
0.663
|
0.800
|
0.663
|
0.530
|
208.800
|
209.550
|
0.594
|
0.970
|
0.013
|
0.607
|
0.750
|
0.607
|
0.455
|
209.550
|
211.000
|
0.934
|
0.610
|
0.008
|
0.942
|
1.450
|
0.942
|
1.366
|
211.000
|
212.500
|
0.174
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.179
|
1.500
|
0.179
|
0.269
|
212.500
|
214.000
|
0.081
|
0.430
|
0.006
|
0.087
|
1.500
|
0.087
|
0.130
|
214.000
|
215.500
|
0.331
|
0.340
|
0.005
|
0.336
|
1.500
|
0.336
|
0.503
|
215.500
|
217.000
|
0.084
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.089
|
1.500
|
0.089
|
0.134
|
217.000
|
218.500
|
0.129
|
0.260
|
0.003
|
0.132
|
1.500
|
0.132
|
0.199
|
218.500
|
220.000
|
0.037
|
0.200
|
0.003
|
0.040
|
1.500
|
0.040
|
0.060
|
220.000
|
221.500
|
0.045
|
0.200
|
0.003
|
0.048
|
1.500
|
0.045
|
0.067
|
221.500
|
223.000
|
0.047
|
0.280
|
0.004
|
0.051
|
1.500
|
0.051
|
0.076
|
223.000
|
224.000
|
0.022
|
0.180
|
0.002
|
0.024
|
1.000
|
0.024
|
0.024
|
224.000
|
225.000
|
0.043
|
0.350
|
0.005
|
0.048
|
1.000
|
0.048
|
0.048
|
225.000
|
226.500
|
0.043
|
0.360
|
0.005
|
0.048
|
1.500
|
0.048
|
0.072
|
226.500
|
228.000
|
1.260
|
0.440
|
0.006
|
1.266
|
1.500
|
1.266
|
1.899
|
228.000
|
229.000
|
0.352
|
0.600
|
0.008
|
0.360
|
1.000
|
0.360
|
0.360
|
229.000
|
230.000
|
0.305
|
0.470
|
0.006
|
0.311
|
1.000
|
0.311
|
0.311
|
230.000
|
231.000
|
2.290
|
2.220
|
0.030
|
2.320
|
1.000
|
2.320
|
2.320
|
231.000
|
232.000
|
0.693
|
0.950
|
0.013
|
0.706
|
1.000
|
0.706
|
0.706
|
232.000
|
233.000
|
0.355
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.360
|
1.000
|
0.360
|
0.360
|
233.000
|
233.600
|
0.155
|
0.430
|
0.006
|
0.161
|
0.600
|
0.161
|
0.096
|
233.600
|
234.200
|
0.397
|
0.940
|
0.013
|
0.410
|
0.600
|
0.410
|
0.246
|
234.200
|
235.000
|
1.410
|
1.840
|
0.025
|
1.435
|
0.800
|
1.435
|
1.148
|
235.000
|
236.000
|
1.705
|
1.800
|
0.024
|
1.729
|
1.000
|
1.729
|
1.729
|
236.000
|
237.000
|
7.930
|
2.510
|
0.033
|
7.963
|
1.000
|
7.963
|
7.963
|
237.000
|
237.700
|
0.628
|
1.280
|
0.017
|
0.645
|
0.700
|
0.645
|
0.452
|
237.700
|
238.450
|
1.040
|
1.730
|
0.023
|
1.063
|
0.750
|
1.063
|
0.797
|
238.450
|
239.500
|
0.760
|
1.040
|
0.014
|
0.774
|
1.050
|
0.774
|
0.813
|
239.500
|
241.000
|
0.677
|
1.150
|
0.015
|
0.692
|
1.500
|
0.692
|
1.039
|
241.000
|
242.000
|
0.353
|
2.220
|
0.030
|
0.383
|
1.000
|
0.383
|
0.383
|
242.000
|
243.000
|
3.360
|
1.290
|
0.017
|
3.377
|
1.000
|
3.377
|
3.377
|
243.000
|
244.000
|
0.489
|
1.700
|
0.023
|
0.512
|
1.000
|
0.512
|
0.512
|
244.000
|
244.700
|
1.255
|
1.580
|
0.021
|
1.276
|
0.700
|
1.276
|
0.893
|
244.700
|
246.000
|
0.369
|
1.140
|
0.015
|
0.384
|
1.300
|
0.384
|
0.499
|
246.000
|
247.000
|
0.222
|
0.830
|
0.011
|
0.233
|
1.000
|
0.233
|
0.233
|
247.000
|
248.000
|
0.229
|
0.990
|
0.013
|
0.242
|
1.000
|
0.242
|
0.242
|
248.000
|
249.000
|
0.105
|
0.660
|
0.009
|
0.114
|
1.000
|
0.114
|
0.114
|
53.450
|
45.088
|
48.774
|
0.913
Including
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
197.000
|
198.000
|
1.000
|
2.370
|
0.760
|
0.010
|
2.380
|
1.000
|
2.380
|
2.380
|
198.000
|
199.500
|
1.500
|
4.430
|
0.540
|
0.007
|
4.437
|
1.500
|
4.437
|
6.656
|
199.500
|
201.000
|
1.500
|
0.184
|
0.470
|
0.006
|
0.190
|
1.500
|
0.190
|
0.285
|
201.000
|
202.000
|
1.000
|
0.524
|
0.710
|
0.009
|
0.533
|
1.000
|
0.533
|
0.533
|
202.000
|
203.300
|
1.300
|
1.485
|
1.840
|
0.025
|
1.510
|
1.300
|
1.510
|
1.962
|
6.300
|
9.051
|
11.817
|
1.876
Including
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
230.000
|
231.000
|
1.000
|
2.290
|
2.220
|
0.030
|
2.320
|
1.000
|
2.320
|
2.320
|
231.000
|
232.000
|
1.000
|
0.693
|
0.950
|
0.013
|
0.706
|
1.000
|
0.706
|
0.706
|
232.000
|
233.000
|
1.000
|
0.355
|
0.390
|
0.005
|
0.360
|
1.000
|
0.360
|
0.360
|
233.000
|
233.600
|
0.600
|
0.155
|
0.430
|
0.006
|
0.161
|
0.600
|
0.161
|
0.096
|
233.600
|
234.200
|
0.600
|
0.397
|
0.940
|
0.013
|
0.410
|
0.600
|
0.410
|
0.246
|
234.200
|
235.000
|
0.800
|
1.410
|
1.840
|
0.025
|
1.435
|
0.800
|
1.435
|
1.148
|
235.000
|
236.000
|
1.000
|
1.705
|
1.800
|
0.024
|
1.729
|
1.000
|
1.729
|
1.729
|
236.000
|
237.000
|
1.000
|
7.930
|
2.510
|
0.033
|
7.963
|
1.000
|
7.963
|
7.963
|
237.000
|
237.700
|
0.700
|
0.628
|
1.280
|
0.017
|
0.645
|
0.700
|
0.645
|
0.452
|
237.700
|
238.450
|
0.750
|
1.040
|
1.730
|
0.023
|
1.063
|
0.750
|
1.063
|
0.797
|
238.450
|
239.500
|
1.050
|
0.760
|
1.040
|
0.014
|
0.774
|
1.050
|
0.774
|
0.813
|
239.500
|
241.000
|
1.500
|
0.677
|
1.150
|
0.015
|
0.692
|
1.500
|
0.692
|
1.039
|
241.000
|
242.000
|
1.000
|
0.353
|
2.220
|
0.030
|
0.383
|
1.000
|
0.383
|
0.383
|
242.000
|
243.000
|
1.000
|
3.360
|
1.290
|
0.017
|
3.377
|
1.000
|
3.377
|
3.377
|
243.000
|
244.000
|
1.000
|
0.489
|
1.700
|
0.023
|
0.512
|
1.000
|
0.512
|
0.512
|
244.000
|
244.700
|
0.700
|
1.255
|
1.580
|
0.021
|
1.276
|
0.700
|
1.276
|
0.893
|
14.700
|
23.805
|
22.832
|
1.553
Table 8 - BP17_005ext
Falcon Zone
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
251.500
|
252.500
|
0.657
|
0.900
|
0.012
|
0.669
|
1.000
|
0.669
|
0.669
|
252.500
|
254.000
|
2.680
|
4.390
|
0.059
|
2.739
|
1.500
|
2.739
|
4.108
|
254.000
|
255.500
|
0.175
|
0.360
|
0.005
|
0.180
|
1.500
|
0.180
|
0.270
|
255.500
|
256.650
|
4.070
|
0.560
|
0.007
|
4.077
|
1.150
|
4.077
|
4.689
|
256.650
|
257.700
|
0.353
|
0.380
|
0.005
|
0.358
|
1.050
|
0.358
|
0.376
|
257.700
|
259.000
|
0.520
|
0.590
|
0.008
|
0.528
|
1.300
|
0.528
|
0.686
|
259.000
|
260.500
|
0.083
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
0.086
|
1.500
|
0.086
|
0.130
|
260.500
|
261.800
|
0.027
|
0.110
|
0.001
|
0.028
|
1.300
|
0.028
|
0.037
|
261.800
|
262.200
|
0.019
|
0.100
|
0.001
|
0.020
|
0.400
|
0.020
|
0.008
|
262.200
|
263.500
|
0.263
|
0.120
|
0.002
|
0.265
|
1.300
|
0.265
|
0.344
|
263.500
|
265.000
|
0.846
|
0.210
|
0.003
|
0.849
|
1.500
|
0.849
|
1.273
|
265.000
|
266.500
|
0.183
|
0.150
|
0.002
|
0.185
|
1.500
|
0.185
|
0.278
|
266.500
|
268.000
|
0.120
|
0.190
|
0.003
|
0.123
|
1.500
|
0.123
|
0.184
|
268.000
|
269.000
|
0.101
|
0.130
|
0.002
|
0.103
|
1.000
|
0.103
|
0.103
|
269.000
|
270.100
|
0.392
|
0.290
|
0.004
|
0.396
|
1.100
|
0.396
|
0.435
|
270.100
|
271.300
|
3.150
|
6.500
|
0.087
|
3.237
|
1.200
|
3.237
|
3.884
|
271.300
|
272.500
|
1.105
|
0.740
|
0.010
|
1.115
|
1.200
|
1.115
|
1.338
|
272.500
|
273.500
|
0.238
|
0.380
|
0.005
|
0.243
|
1.000
|
0.243
|
0.243
|
273.500
|
275.000
|
0.155
|
0.220
|
0.003
|
0.158
|
1.500
|
0.158
|
0.237
|
275.000
|
276.500
|
0.105
|
0.300
|
0.004
|
0.109
|
1.500
|
0.109
|
0.164
|
276.500
|
278.000
|
0.094
|
0.210
|
0.003
|
0.097
|
1.500
|
0.097
|
0.145
|
278.000
|
279.500
|
0.054
|
0.250
|
0.003
|
0.057
|
1.500
|
0.057
|
0.086
|
279.500
|
281.000
|
0.107
|
0.300
|
0.004
|
0.111
|
1.500
|
0.111
|
0.167
|
281.000
|
282.000
|
1.655
|
2.860
|
0.038
|
1.693
|
1.000
|
1.693
|
1.693
|
282.000
|
283.000
|
0.969
|
2.040
|
0.027
|
0.996
|
1.000
|
0.996
|
0.996
|
283.000
|
284.000
|
0.399
|
0.750
|
0.010
|
0.409
|
1.000
|
0.409
|
0.409
|
284.000
|
285.000
|
0.111
|
0.350
|
0.005
|
0.116
|
1.000
|
0.116
|
0.116
|
33.500
|
18.946
|
23.066
|
0.689
Including
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Ag->AuEq (g/t)
|
AuEq (g/t)
|
Length (m)
|
Au Eq (g/t)
|
LengtxAu (g/t)
|
270.100
|
271.300
|
3.150
|
6.500
|
0.087
|
3.237
|
1.200
|
3.237
|
3.884
|
271.300
|
272.500
|
1.105
|
0.740
|
0.010
|
1.115
|
1.200
|
1.115
|
1.338
|
2.400
|
4.352
|
5.222
|
2.176
