Northern Superior Extends Falcon Gold Zone to 450.00m Strike, Latest Intersections Highlighted by 1.39g/t AuEq over 40.00m Lac Surprise Gold Property

SUDBURY, May 27, 2021 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. The first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program all intersected the Falcon Zone and are the first eight holes of the planned 27 hole Phase II Stage 1 Program currently underway targeting the Falcon Zone.

All of the eight holes reported intersected long mineralized intervals at the Falcon Gold Zone (see Tables 1 to 8 for detailed assays and Figure 1 for hole locations). Highlight Intersections include:

LCS21-029: 40.0m at 1.391 g/t AuEq (1.36g/t Au and 2.45g/t Ag)

LCS21-024: 42.6m at 1.04 g/t AuEq (1.03g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag)

LSC21-030: 14.7m at 1.533 g/t AuEq (1.59g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag) Within a wider interval of 0.912g/t AuEq over 53.45m



LCS21-028: 14.5m at 1.44 g/t AuEq (1.10g/t Au and 3.66g/t Ag) Within a wider interval of 0.71g/t AuEq over 47m



LCS21-027: 19.2m at 1.03 g/t AuEq (1.01g/t Au and 1.80/t Ag)

Importantly, step-out drilling has now extended the strike length by 200 m, to a total of 450.0m west of the northeastern boundary with neighboring Vanstar / IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*. In addition, we are seeing excellent vertical continuity across the entire 450m strike length defined to date, with sections such as holes LCS21-24, LCS21-25 and LCS19-005(ext) showing 229.0 m of vertical continuity and the Falcon Zone remains open towards surface and at depth (see Figure 2 for a cross section).

The mineralized material that the Falcon Gold Zone is hosted in consists of course clastic materials (mainly greywacke) with moderate to strong Pyrite content (varying between 3% to 6% mostly in thin dissemination, fracture, veinlets controlled and often in stringers) with decametric moderate to strong silicification and sericitization spatially related. The host rock and mineralization style are similar to the Nelligan Gold Deposit, and as a result the Falcon Gold Zone is thought to represent its western extension. The Falcon Gold Zone remains open along strike to the West and to depth.

The latest drilling results also correspond well with the recent discovery holes from late 2020, LCS20-13, 1.07 g/t AuEq (1.02 g/t gold, 3.92 g/t silver) over 35.5m with a high-grade interval of 8.22 g/t AuEq (7.70 g/t gold, 38.96 g/t silver) over 2.6m; and LCS19-005(ext), 1.55g/t gold equivalent(1) ("AuEq") over 44.9m, including 3.82g/t AuEq over 15m) (see Northern Superior press release, December 22, 2020), further bolstering our knowledge and confidence in our interpretation.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "Intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone with the first 8 holes of the 27 hole 2021 drill campaign with a 100% hit rate demonstrates the continuity and predictability of the associated gold-bearing material. With a 450 m of strike length already defined, excellent vertical continuity and the potential to extend the Falcon Zone to the west and at depth, we are highly encouraged by the potential of the Falcon Gold Zone. We are also enthusiastic about leveraging our increased knowledge to drill the regional potential of Lac Surprise. The Phase II, Stage II program will consist of approximately 4,000m of drilling testing Target 3 (1 collar, 3 holes, 1,200m), the Fox showing (4 collars, 4 holes, 1,000m) and the Confluence Area (5 collars, 5 holes, 1,500m) (see Northern Superior press release, April 19, 2021)."

* Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

** Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release. Michael Leblanc, who is also a Qualified Person ("QP") will be overseeing the core drill program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

Figure 1: Phase II Stage I core drill plan and location of reported assay results, Target Area 1.



Figure 2. Cross section through the Falcon Gold Zone, Lac Surprise property.

Table 1 - LCS21_24: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 109.400 110.100 0.888 0.450 0.006 0.894 0.700 0.894 0.626 110.100 111.000 0.149 0.340 0.005 0.154 0.900 0.154 0.138 111.000 112.500 0.040 0.200 0.003 0.043 1.500 0.043 0.064 112.500 114.000 0.098 0.220 0.003 0.101 1.500 0.101 0.151 114.000 115.400 0.392 0.250 0.003 0.395 1.400 0.395 0.553 115.400 116.200 0.463 0.740 0.010 0.473 0.800 0.473 0.378 116.200 117.500 0.310 0.840 0.011 0.321 1.300 0.321 0.418 117.500 119.000 0.551 0.450 0.006 0.557 1.500 0.557 0.836 119.000 120.500 0.096 0.480 0.006 0.102 1.500 0.102 0.154 120.500 122.000 0.111 0.280 0.004 0.115 1.500 0.115 0.172 122.000 123.500 0.616 0.470 0.006 0.622 1.500 0.622 0.933 123.500 125.000 0.200 0.270 0.004 0.204 1.500 0.204 0.305 125.000 126.500 0.470 0.300 0.004 0.474 1.500 0.474 0.711 126.500 128.000 0.801 0.720 0.010 0.811 1.500 0.811 1.216 128.000 129.500 0.093 0.270 0.004 0.097 1.500 0.097 0.145 129.500 131.000 0.519 0.470 0.006 0.525 1.500 0.525 0.788 131.000 132.500 0.484 0.190 0.003 0.487 1.500 0.487 0.730 132.500 134.000 1.290 0.730 0.010 1.300 1.500 1.300 1.950 134.000 135.000 2.000 0.950 0.013 2.013 1.000 2.013 2.013 135.000 136.500 4.710 0.380 0.005 4.715 1.500 4.715 7.073 136.500 138.000 0.920 0.240 0.003 0.923 1.500 0.923 1.385 138.000 139.000 1.180 0.380 0.005 1.185 1.000 1.185 1.185 139.000 140.400 0.647 0.500 0.007 0.654 1.400 0.654 0.915 140.400 141.300 1.060 0.490 0.007 1.067 0.900 1.067 0.960 141.300 142.000 0.836 1.140 0.015 0.851 0.700 0.851 0.596 142.000 143.000 2.550 4.110 0.055 2.605 1.000 2.605 2.605 143.000 144.000 0.158 0.330 0.004 0.162 1.000 0.162 0.162 144.000 145.000 0.437 0.560 0.007 0.444 1.000 0.444 0.444 145.000 146.000 0.490 0.570 0.008 0.498 1.000 0.498 0.498 146.000 146.600 1.040 1.660 0.022 1.062 0.600 1.062 0.637 146.600 147.100 0.295 0.690 0.009 0.304 0.500 0.304 0.152 147.100 148.000 1.200 1.950 0.026 1.226 0.900 1.226 1.103 148.000 149.000 6.100 4.290 0.057 6.157 1.000 6.157 6.157 149.000 150.000 5.660 21.400 0.285 5.945 1.000 5.945 5.945 150.000 151.000 1.725 1.690 0.023 1.748 1.000 1.748 1.748 151.000 152.000 0.726 0.650 0.009 0.735 1.000 0.735 0.735 42.600 44.581 1.046

Including

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 132.500 134.000 1.290 0.730 0.010 1.300 1.500 1.300 1.950 134.000 135.000 2.000 0.950 0.013 2.013 1.000 2.013 2.013 135.000 136.500 4.710 0.380 0.005 4.715 1.500 4.715 7.073 136.500 138.000 0.920 0.240 0.003 0.923 1.500 0.923 1.385 138.000 139.000 1.180 0.380 0.005 1.185 1.000 1.185 1.185 139.000 140.400 0.647 0.500 0.007 0.654 1.400 0.654 0.915 140.400 141.300 1.060 0.490 0.007 1.067 0.900 1.067 0.960 141.300 142.000 0.836 1.140 0.015 0.851 0.700 0.851 0.596 142.000 143.000 2.550 4.110 0.055 2.605 1.000 2.605 2.605 143.000 144.000 0.158 0.330 0.004 0.162 1.000 0.162 0.162 144.000 145.000 0.437 0.560 0.007 0.444 1.000 0.444 0.444 145.000 146.000 0.490 0.570 0.008 0.498 1.000 0.498 0.498 146.000 146.600 1.040 1.660 0.022 1.062 0.600 1.062 0.637 146.600 147.100 0.295 0.690 0.009 0.304 0.500 0.304 0.152 147.100 148.000 1.200 1.950 0.026 1.226 0.900 1.226 1.103 148.000 149.000 6.100 4.290 0.057 6.157 1.000 6.157 6.157 149.000 150.000 5.660 21.400 0.285 5.945 1.000 5.945 5.945 150.000 151.000 1.725 1.690 0.023 1.748 1.000 1.748 1.748 18.500 35.528 1.920

Additional Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 202.500 203.550 1.455 0.490 0.007 1.462 1.050 1.462 1.535 203.550 205.000 1.245 0.390 0.005 1.250 1.450 1.250 1.813 2.500 3.347 1.339

Table 2 - LCS21_25: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 253.000 254.500 0.173 0.280 0.004 0.177 1.500 0.177 0.265 254.500 256.000 1.270 1.850 0.025 1.295 1.500 1.295 1.942 256.000 257.500 0.333 0.900 0.012 0.345 1.500 0.345 0.518 257.500 259.000 0.181 0.420 0.006 0.187 1.500 0.187 0.280 259.000 260.500 0.034 0.230 0.003 0.037 1.500 0.037 0.056 260.500 262.000 0.288 0.620 0.008 0.296 1.500 0.296 0.444 262.000 263.500 0.235 0.590 0.008 0.243 1.500 0.243 0.364 263.500 265.000 0.034 0.110 0.001 0.035 1.500 0.035 0.053 265.000 266.500 0.029 0.190 0.003 0.032 1.500 0.032 0.047 266.500 268.000 0.031 0.210 0.003 0.034 1.500 0.034 0.051 268.000 269.500 0.035 0.190 0.003 0.038 1.500 0.038 0.056 269.500 271.000 0.058 0.220 0.003 0.061 1.500 0.061 0.091 271.000 272.500 1.085 1.290 0.017 1.102 1.500 1.102 1.653 272.500 274.000 1.525 3.040 0.041 1.566 1.500 1.566 2.348 274.000 275.000 1.880 2.800 0.037 1.917 1.000 1.917 1.917 275.000 276.000 1.230 1.660 0.022 1.252 1.000 1.252 1.252 276.000 277.000 0.612 1.500 0.020 0.632 1.000 0.632 0.632 277.000 278.000 3.130 3.410 0.045 3.175 1.000 3.175 3.175 278.000 279.000 0.234 0.390 0.005 0.239 1.000 0.239 0.239 279.000 280.500 0.176 0.330 0.004 0.180 1.500 0.180 0.271 280.500 282.000 0.162 0.290 0.004 0.166 1.500 0.166 0.249 282.000 283.500 0.405 0.240 0.003 0.408 1.500 0.408 0.612 283.500 285.000 0.048 0.250 0.003 0.051 1.500 0.051 0.077 285.000 286.500 0.070 0.260 0.003 0.073 1.500 0.073 0.110 286.500 288.000 0.158 0.360 0.005 0.163 1.500 0.163 0.244 288.000 289.500 0.247 0.620 0.008 0.255 1.500 0.255 0.383 289.500 291.000 0.104 0.270 0.004 0.108 1.500 0.108 0.161 291.000 292.500 0.170 0.480 0.006 0.176 1.500 0.176 0.265 292.500 294.000 0.141 0.500 0.007 0.148 1.500 0.148 0.222 294.000 295.150 0.201 0.600 0.008 0.209 1.150 0.209 0.240 295.150 296.000 2.760 3.650 0.049 2.809 0.850 2.809 2.387 296.000 297.000 2.660 4.240 0.057 2.717 1.000 2.717 2.717 297.000 298.000 0.802 1.660 0.022 0.824 1.000 0.824 0.824 298.000 299.000 2.630 4.440 0.059 2.689 1.000 2.689 2.689 299.000 300.500 0.358 0.810 0.011 0.369 1.500 0.369 0.553 300.500 302.000 0.348 0.870 0.012 0.360 1.500 0.360 0.539 302.000 302.700 0.072 0.310 0.004 0.076 0.700 0.076 0.053 302.700 304.000 0.092 0.340 0.005 0.097 1.300 0.097 0.125 304.000 305.500 3.340 6.360 0.085 3.425 1.500 3.425 5.137 305.500 306.500 0.799 1.320 0.018 0.817 1.000 0.817 0.817 306.500 307.400 0.247 0.620 0.008 0.255 0.900 0.255 0.230 307.400 308.300 0.151 0.620 0.008 0.159 0.900 0.159 0.143 55.300 34.435 0.623

Including

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 271.000 272.500 1.085 1.290 0.017 1.102 1.500 1.102 1.653 272.500 274.000 1.525 3.040 0.041 1.566 1.500 1.566 2.348 274.000 275.000 1.880 2.800 0.037 1.917 1.000 1.917 1.917 275.000 276.000 1.230 1.660 0.022 1.252 1.000 1.252 1.252 276.000 277.000 0.612 1.500 0.020 0.632 1.000 0.632 0.632 277.000 278.000 3.130 3.410 0.045 3.175 1.000 3.175 3.175 278.000 279.000 0.234 0.390 0.005 0.239 1.000 0.239 0.239 279.000 280.500 0.176 0.330 0.004 0.180 1.500 0.180 0.271 280.500 282.000 0.162 0.290 0.004 0.166 1.500 0.166 0.249 282.000 283.500 0.405 0.240 0.003 0.408 1.500 0.408 0.612 283.500 285.000 0.048 0.250 0.003 0.051 1.500 0.051 0.077 285.000 286.500 0.070 0.260 0.003 0.073 1.500 0.073 0.110 286.500 288.000 0.158 0.360 0.005 0.163 1.500 0.163 0.244 288.000 289.500 0.247 0.620 0.008 0.255 1.500 0.255 0.383 289.500 291.000 0.104 0.270 0.004 0.108 1.500 0.108 0.161 291.000 292.500 0.170 0.480 0.006 0.176 1.500 0.176 0.265 292.500 294.000 0.141 0.500 0.007 0.148 1.500 0.148 0.222 294.000 295.150 0.201 0.600 0.008 0.209 1.150 0.209 0.240 295.150 296.000 2.760 3.650 0.049 2.809 0.850 2.809 2.387 296.000 297.000 2.660 4.240 0.057 2.717 1.000 2.717 2.717 297.000 298.000 0.802 1.660 0.022 0.824 1.000 0.824 0.824 298.000 299.000 2.630 4.440 0.059 2.689 1.000 2.689 2.689 299.000 300.500 0.358 0.810 0.011 0.369 1.500 0.369 0.553 300.500 302.000 0.348 0.870 0.012 0.360 1.500 0.360 0.539 302.000 302.700 0.072 0.310 0.004 0.076 0.700 0.076 0.053 302.700 304.000 0.092 0.340 0.005 0.097 1.300 0.097 0.125 304.000 305.500 3.340 6.360 0.085 3.425 1.500 3.425 5.137 34.500 29.077 0.843

Including

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 271.000 272.500 1.085 1.290 0.017 1.102 1.500 1.102 1.653 272.500 274.000 1.525 3.040 0.041 1.566 1.500 1.566 2.348 274.000 275.000 1.880 2.800 0.037 1.917 1.000 1.917 1.917 275.000 276.000 1.230 1.660 0.022 1.252 1.000 1.252 1.252 276.000 277.000 0.612 1.500 0.020 0.632 1.000 0.632 0.632 277.000 278.000 3.130 3.410 0.045 3.175 1.000 3.175 3.175 7.000 10.979 1.568

Including

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 295.150 296.000 2.760 3.650 0.049 2.809 0.850 2.809 2.387 296.000 297.000 2.660 4.240 0.057 2.717 1.000 2.717 2.717 297.000 298.000 0.802 1.660 0.022 0.824 1.000 0.824 0.824 298.000 299.000 2.630 4.440 0.059 2.689 1.000 2.689 2.689 299.000 300.500 0.358 0.810 0.011 0.369 1.500 0.369 0.553 300.500 302.000 0.348 0.870 0.012 0.360 1.500 0.360 0.539 302.000 302.700 0.072 0.310 0.004 0.076 0.700 0.076 0.053 302.700 304.000 0.092 0.340 0.005 0.097 1.300 0.097 0.125 304.000 305.500 3.340 6.360 0.085 3.425 1.500 3.425 5.137 10.350 15.026 1.452

Table 3 - LCS21_26: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 90.000 91.000 1.340 0.590 0.008 1.348 1.000 1.348 1.348 91.000 92.000 0.385 0.320 0.004 0.389 1.000 0.389 0.389 92.000 93.000 0.583 0.310 0.004 0.587 1.000 0.587 0.587 93.000 94.000 0.101 0.420 0.006 0.107 1.000 0.107 0.107 94.000 95.000 0.117 0.250 0.003 0.120 1.000 0.120 0.120 95.000 96.000 0.092 0.300 0.004 0.096 1.000 0.096 0.096 96.000 97.000 0.127 0.430 0.006 0.133 1.000 0.133 0.133 97.000 98.000 0.055 0.460 0.006 0.061 1.000 0.061 0.061 98.000 99.000 0.050 0.420 0.006 0.056 1.000 0.056 0.056 99.000 100.000 0.086 0.550 0.007 0.093 1.000 0.093 0.093 100.000 101.000 0.064 0.570 0.008 0.072 1.000 0.072 0.072 101.000 102.000 0.197 1.010 0.013 0.210 1.000 0.210 0.210 102.000 103.500 0.070 0.350 0.005 0.075 1.500 0.075 0.112 103.500 104.500 0.789 0.370 0.005 0.794 1.000 0.794 0.794 104.500 105.500 0.252 0.550 0.007 0.259 1.000 0.259 0.259 105.500 106.500 3.530 1.330 0.018 3.548 1.000 3.548 3.548 16.500 7.985 0.484

Additional Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 175.500 177.000 0.674 0.860 0.011 0.685 1.500 0.685 1.028 177.000 178.500 1.565 1.930 0.026 1.591 1.500 1.591 2.386 178.500 180.000 0.641 1.010 0.013 0.654 1.500 0.654 0.982 180.000 181.500 4.450 4.600 0.061 4.511 1.500 4.511 6.767 181.500 183.000 0.127 0.400 0.005 0.132 1.500 0.132 0.199 7.500 11.362 1.515

Table 4 - LCS21_27: Assay Table

Épervier Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 13.000 14.500 0.975 0.200 0.003 0.978 1.500 0.978 1.467 14.500 16.000 0.415 0.440 0.006 0.421 1.500 0.421 0.631 16.000 17.500 0.083 0.260 0.003 0.086 1.500 0.086 0.130 17.500 19.000 0.306 0.260 0.003 0.309 1.500 0.309 0.464 19.000 20.500 2.840 0.370 0.005 2.845 1.500 2.845 4.267 7.500 6.959 0.928

Additional Zone (1)

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 69.500 71.000 0.741 0.260 0.003 0.744 1.500 0.744 1.117 71.000 72.500 2.520 0.690 0.009 2.529 1.500 2.529 3.794 72.500 74.000 0.019 0.110 0.001 0.020 1.500 0.020 0.031 74.000 75.500 0.549 0.170 0.002 0.551 1.500 0.551 0.827 75.500 77.000 0.298 0.230 0.003 0.301 1.500 0.301 0.452 7.500 6.220 0.829

Additional Zone (2)

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 220.500 222.000 0.684 2.140 0.029 0.713 1.500 0.713 1.069 222.000 223.500 0.106 0.490 0.007 0.113 1.500 0.113 0.169 223.500 225.000 3.440 3.580 0.048 3.488 1.500 3.488 5.232 225.000 226.500 0.165 0.750 0.010 0.175 1.500 0.175 0.263 226.500 228.000 0.268 0.770 0.010 0.278 1.500 0.278 0.417 228.000 229.500 0.312 0.500 0.007 0.319 1.500 0.319 0.478 9.000 7.627 0.847

Falcon Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 249.000 250.000 1.055 0.350 0.005 1.060 1.000 1.060 1.060 250.000 251.000 0.267 0.280 0.004 0.271 1.000 0.271 0.271 251.000 252.000 0.159 0.400 0.005 0.164 1.000 0.164 0.164 252.000 253.000 1.145 1.500 0.020 1.165 1.000 1.165 1.165 253.000 254.000 0.593 1.130 0.015 0.608 1.000 0.608 0.608 254.000 255.000 0.730 0.800 0.011 0.741 1.000 0.741 0.741 255.000 256.000 0.272 0.340 0.005 0.277 1.000 0.277 0.277 256.000 257.000 0.268 0.290 0.004 0.272 1.000 0.272 0.272 257.000 258.000 0.178 0.270 0.004 0.182 1.000 0.182 0.182 258.000 258.850 0.148 0.240 0.003 0.151 0.850 0.151 0.129 258.850 260.000 0.205 0.300 0.004 0.209 1.150 0.209 0.240 260.000 261.000 2.700 4.500 0.060 2.760 1.000 2.760 2.760 261.000 261.700 0.077 0.290 0.004 0.081 0.700 0.081 0.057 261.700 263.000 0.075 0.230 0.003 0.078 1.300 0.078 0.101 263.000 264.000 1.440 2.690 0.036 1.476 1.000 1.476 1.476 264.000 264.900 0.984 2.200 0.029 1.013 0.900 1.013 0.912 264.900 265.750 9.500 18.850 0.251 9.751 0.850 9.751 8.289 265.750 266.500 0.464 1.620 0.022 0.486 0.750 0.486 0.364 266.500 267.250 0.096 0.450 0.006 0.102 0.750 0.102 0.077 267.250 268.200 0.740 1.380 0.018 0.758 0.950 0.758 0.720 19.200 19.863 1.035

Table 5 - LCS21_28: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 98.000 99.000 0.251 0.170 0.002 0.253 1.000 0.253 0.253 99.000 100.000 0.296 0.390 0.005 0.301 1.000 0.301 0.301 100.000 101.000 2.360 0.980 0.013 2.373 1.000 2.373 2.373 101.000 102.000 0.623 0.250 0.003 0.626 1.000 0.626 0.626 102.000 103.000 0.107 0.310 0.004 0.111 1.000 0.111 0.111 103.000 104.000 0.254 0.430 0.006 0.260 1.000 0.260 0.260 104.000 105.000 0.205 0.170 0.002 0.207 1.000 0.207 0.207 105.000 105.900 0.298 0.150 0.002 0.300 0.900 0.300 0.270 105.900 107.000 0.280 0.390 0.005 0.285 1.100 0.285 0.314 107.000 108.000 0.863 0.950 0.013 0.876 1.000 0.876 0.876 108.000 109.000 0.265 0.270 0.004 0.269 1.000 0.269 0.269 109.000 110.500 0.745 0.670 0.009 0.754 1.500 0.754 1.131 110.500 112.000 0.171 0.490 0.007 0.178 1.500 0.178 0.266 112.000 113.500 0.215 0.330 0.004 0.219 1.500 0.219 0.329 113.500 115.000 0.140 0.150 0.002 0.142 1.500 0.142 0.213 115.000 116.000 0.452 0.270 0.004 0.456 1.000 0.456 0.456 116.000 117.000 0.587 0.630 0.008 0.595 1.000 0.595 0.595 117.000 118.500 0.433 0.280 0.004 0.437 1.500 0.437 0.655 118.500 120.000 0.563 0.910 0.012 0.575 1.500 0.575 0.863 120.000 121.500 0.322 0.590 0.008 0.330 1.500 0.330 0.495 121.500 123.000 0.175 0.270 0.004 0.179 1.500 0.179 0.268 123.000 124.500 2.370 3.080 0.041 2.411 1.500 2.411 3.617 124.500 125.400 0.099 0.310 0.004 0.103 0.900 0.103 0.093 125.400 126.000 0.153 0.320 0.004 0.157 0.600 0.157 0.094 126.000 127.500 0.051 0.260 0.003 0.054 1.500 0.054 0.082 127.500 128.200 1.275 0.640 0.009 1.284 0.700 1.284 0.898 128.200 129.500 0.265 0.600 0.008 0.273 1.300 0.273 0.355 129.500 130.500 0.480 0.940 0.013 0.493 1.000 0.493 0.493 130.500 132.000 2.070 4.980 0.066 2.136 1.500 2.136 3.205 132.000 133.500 0.267 0.690 0.009 0.276 1.500 0.276 0.414 133.500 135.000 0.153 0.480 0.006 0.159 1.500 0.159 0.239 135.000 136.250 0.431 1.200 0.016 0.447 1.250 0.447 0.559 136.250 137.000 2.340 9.910 0.132 2.472 0.750 2.472 1.854 137.000 137.750 1.285 5.850 0.078 1.363 0.750 1.363 1.022 137.750 138.400 5.840 27.900 0.372 6.212 0.650 6.212 4.038 138.400 139.800 1.850 4.590 0.061 1.911 1.400 1.911 2.676 139.800 141.000 0.251 2.020 0.027 0.278 1.200 0.278 0.334 141.000 142.500 0.317 0.750 0.010 0.327 1.500 0.327 0.491 142.500 143.250 1.660 1.040 0.014 1.674 0.750 1.674 1.255 143.250 144.000 0.312 0.930 0.012 0.324 0.750 0.324 0.243 144.000 145.000 0.250 0.910 0.012 0.262 1.000 0.262 0.262 47.000 33.354 0.710

Including

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq Lengt x Au (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) (g/t) 130.500 132.000 2.070 4.980 0.066 2.136 1.500 2.136 3.205 132.000 133.500 0.267 0.690 0.009 0.276 1.500 0.276 0.414 133.500 135.000 0.153 0.480 0.006 0.159 1.500 0.159 0.239 135.000 136.250 0.431 1.200 0.016 0.447 1.250 0.447 0.559 136.250 137.000 2.340 9.910 0.132 2.472 0.750 2.472 1.854 137.000 137.750 1.285 5.850 0.078 1.363 0.750 1.363 1.022 137.750 138.400 5.840 27.900 0.372 6.212 0.650 6.212 4.038 138.400 139.800 1.850 4.590 0.061 1.911 1.400 1.911 2.676 139.800 141.000 0.251 2.020 0.027 0.278 1.200 0.278 0.334 141.000 142.500 0.317 0.750 0.010 0.327 1.500 0.327 0.491 142.500 143.250 1.660 1.040 0.014 1.674 0.750 1.674 1.255 143.250 144.000 0.312 0.930 0.012 0.324 0.750 0.324 0.243 144.000 145.000 0.250 0.910 0.012 0.262 1.000 0.262 0.262 14.500 16.591 1.144

Additional Zone

From To Au Ag Ag->AuEq AuEq Length Au Eq (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (g/t) 193.000 194.000 1.520 1.010 0.013 1.533 1.000 1.530

Table 6 - LCS21_29: Assay Table

Épervier Zone

From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 84.500 86.000 1.500 1.350 0.960 0.013 1.363 1.500 1.363 2.044 86.000 87.500 1.500 0.133 0.150 0.002 0.135 1.500 0.135 0.203 87.500 89.000 1.500 0.182 0.860 0.011 0.193 1.500 0.193 0.290 89.000 89.500 0.500 1.005 0.250 0.003 1.008 0.500 1.008 0.504 89.500 91.000 1.500 0.077 0.160 0.002 0.079 1.500 0.079 0.119 91.000 92.500 1.500 0.101 0.160 0.002 0.103 1.500 0.103 0.155 92.500 94.000 1.500 0.022 0.130 0.002 0.024 1.500 0.024 0.036 94.000 95.500 1.500 0.018 0.090 0.001 0.019 1.500 0.019 0.029 95.500 97.000 1.500 0.026 0.150 0.002 0.028 1.500 0.028 0.042 97.000 98.500 1.500 0.031 0.190 0.003 0.034 1.500 0.034 0.050 98.500 100.000 1.500 0.335 0.220 0.003 0.338 1.500 0.338 0.507 100.000 101.500 1.500 1.505 0.790 0.011 1.516 1.500 1.516 2.273 101.500 103.000 1.500 0.324 0.120 0.002 0.326 1.500 0.326 0.488 103.000 104.500 1.500 0.319 0.200 0.003 0.322 1.500 0.322 0.483 20.000 5.487 7.222 0.361

Including

From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 84.500 86.000 1.500 1.350 0.960 0.013 1.363 1.500 1.363 2.044 86.000 87.500 1.500 0.133 0.150 0.002 0.135 1.500 0.135 0.203 87.500 89.000 1.500 0.182 0.860 0.011 0.193 1.500 0.193 0.290 89.000 89.500 0.500 1.005 0.250 0.003 1.008 0.500 1.008 0.504 5.000 2.700 3.041 0.608

Falcon Zone

From (m) To

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 273.000 274.500 0.733 0.220 0.003 0.736 1.500 0.736 1.104 274.500 276.000 2.670 0.430 0.006 2.676 1.500 2.676 4.014 276.000 277.500 1.350 0.470 0.006 1.356 1.500 1.356 2.034 277.500 279.000 0.864 0.760 0.010 0.874 1.500 0.874 1.311 279.000 280.500 0.529 0.260 0.003 0.532 1.500 0.532 0.799 280.500 282.000 0.044 0.180 0.002 0.046 1.500 0.046 0.070 282.000 283.500 0.033 0.150 0.002 0.035 1.500 0.035 0.053 283.500 285.000 0.062 0.170 0.002 0.064 1.500 0.064 0.096 285.000 286.500 0.056 0.230 0.003 0.059 1.500 0.059 0.089 286.500 288.000 0.339 0.260 0.003 0.342 1.500 0.342 0.514 288.000 289.500 0.246 0.200 0.003 0.249 1.500 0.249 0.373 289.500 291.000 0.400 0.710 0.009 0.409 1.500 0.409 0.614 291.000 292.500 0.099 0.220 0.003 0.102 1.500 0.102 0.153 292.500 294.000 0.340 0.570 0.008 0.348 1.500 0.348 0.521 294.000 295.500 0.509 0.260 0.003 0.512 1.500 0.512 0.768 295.500 297.000 0.461 0.910 0.012 0.473 1.500 0.473 0.710 297.000 298.500 1.315 2.240 0.030 1.345 1.500 1.345 2.017 298.500 300.000 0.230 0.520 0.007 0.237 1.500 0.237 0.355 300.000 301.500 0.313 0.550 0.007 0.320 1.500 0.320 0.481 301.500 303.000 0.275 0.500 0.007 0.282 1.500 0.282 0.423 303.000 304.500 0.687 0.970 0.013 0.700 1.500 0.700 1.050 304.500 306.000 0.147 0.510 0.007 0.154 1.500 0.154 0.231 306.000 307.500 23.800 51.700 0.689 24.489 1.500 24.489 36.734 307.500 309.000 0.277 0.790 0.011 0.288 1.500 0.288 0.431 309.000 310.500 0.132 0.620 0.008 0.140 1.500 0.140 0.210 310.500 312.000 0.247 0.540 0.007 0.254 1.500 0.254 0.381 312.000 313.000 0.111 0.630 0.008 0.119 1.000 0.119 0.119 40.000 37.143 55.654 1.391

Table 7 - LCS21_30: Assay Table

Falcon Zone

From (m) To

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 195.550 197.000 0.260 0.800 0.011 0.271 1.450 0.271 0.392 197.000 198.000 2.370 0.760 0.010 2.380 1.000 2.380 2.380 198.000 199.500 4.430 0.540 0.007 4.437 1.500 4.437 6.656 199.500 201.000 0.184 0.470 0.006 0.190 1.500 0.190 0.285 201.000 202.000 0.524 0.710 0.009 0.533 1.000 0.533 0.533 202.000 203.300 1.485 1.840 0.025 1.510 1.300 1.510 1.962 203.300 203.800 0.128 0.580 0.008 0.136 0.500 0.136 0.068 203.800 205.000 2.170 4.970 0.066 2.236 1.200 2.236 2.684 205.000 206.000 1.915 2.570 0.034 1.949 1.000 1.949 1.949 206.000 207.000 0.528 1.070 0.014 0.542 1.000 0.542 0.542 207.000 208.000 0.887 0.840 0.011 0.898 1.000 0.898 0.898 208.000 208.800 0.653 0.740 0.010 0.663 0.800 0.663 0.530 208.800 209.550 0.594 0.970 0.013 0.607 0.750 0.607 0.455 209.550 211.000 0.934 0.610 0.008 0.942 1.450 0.942 1.366 211.000 212.500 0.174 0.390 0.005 0.179 1.500 0.179 0.269 212.500 214.000 0.081 0.430 0.006 0.087 1.500 0.087 0.130 214.000 215.500 0.331 0.340 0.005 0.336 1.500 0.336 0.503 215.500 217.000 0.084 0.390 0.005 0.089 1.500 0.089 0.134 217.000 218.500 0.129 0.260 0.003 0.132 1.500 0.132 0.199 218.500 220.000 0.037 0.200 0.003 0.040 1.500 0.040 0.060 220.000 221.500 0.045 0.200 0.003 0.048 1.500 0.045 0.067 221.500 223.000 0.047 0.280 0.004 0.051 1.500 0.051 0.076 223.000 224.000 0.022 0.180 0.002 0.024 1.000 0.024 0.024 224.000 225.000 0.043 0.350 0.005 0.048 1.000 0.048 0.048 225.000 226.500 0.043 0.360 0.005 0.048 1.500 0.048 0.072 226.500 228.000 1.260 0.440 0.006 1.266 1.500 1.266 1.899 228.000 229.000 0.352 0.600 0.008 0.360 1.000 0.360 0.360 229.000 230.000 0.305 0.470 0.006 0.311 1.000 0.311 0.311 230.000 231.000 2.290 2.220 0.030 2.320 1.000 2.320 2.320 231.000 232.000 0.693 0.950 0.013 0.706 1.000 0.706 0.706 232.000 233.000 0.355 0.390 0.005 0.360 1.000 0.360 0.360 233.000 233.600 0.155 0.430 0.006 0.161 0.600 0.161 0.096 233.600 234.200 0.397 0.940 0.013 0.410 0.600 0.410 0.246 234.200 235.000 1.410 1.840 0.025 1.435 0.800 1.435 1.148 235.000 236.000 1.705 1.800 0.024 1.729 1.000 1.729 1.729 236.000 237.000 7.930 2.510 0.033 7.963 1.000 7.963 7.963 237.000 237.700 0.628 1.280 0.017 0.645 0.700 0.645 0.452 237.700 238.450 1.040 1.730 0.023 1.063 0.750 1.063 0.797 238.450 239.500 0.760 1.040 0.014 0.774 1.050 0.774 0.813 239.500 241.000 0.677 1.150 0.015 0.692 1.500 0.692 1.039 241.000 242.000 0.353 2.220 0.030 0.383 1.000 0.383 0.383 242.000 243.000 3.360 1.290 0.017 3.377 1.000 3.377 3.377 243.000 244.000 0.489 1.700 0.023 0.512 1.000 0.512 0.512 244.000 244.700 1.255 1.580 0.021 1.276 0.700 1.276 0.893 244.700 246.000 0.369 1.140 0.015 0.384 1.300 0.384 0.499 246.000 247.000 0.222 0.830 0.011 0.233 1.000 0.233 0.233 247.000 248.000 0.229 0.990 0.013 0.242 1.000 0.242 0.242 248.000 249.000 0.105 0.660 0.009 0.114 1.000 0.114 0.114 53.450 45.088 48.774 0.913

Including

From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 197.000 198.000 1.000 2.370 0.760 0.010 2.380 1.000 2.380 2.380 198.000 199.500 1.500 4.430 0.540 0.007 4.437 1.500 4.437 6.656 199.500 201.000 1.500 0.184 0.470 0.006 0.190 1.500 0.190 0.285 201.000 202.000 1.000 0.524 0.710 0.009 0.533 1.000 0.533 0.533 202.000 203.300 1.300 1.485 1.840 0.025 1.510 1.300 1.510 1.962 6.300 9.051 11.817 1.876

Including

From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 230.000 231.000 1.000 2.290 2.220 0.030 2.320 1.000 2.320 2.320 231.000 232.000 1.000 0.693 0.950 0.013 0.706 1.000 0.706 0.706 232.000 233.000 1.000 0.355 0.390 0.005 0.360 1.000 0.360 0.360 233.000 233.600 0.600 0.155 0.430 0.006 0.161 0.600 0.161 0.096 233.600 234.200 0.600 0.397 0.940 0.013 0.410 0.600 0.410 0.246 234.200 235.000 0.800 1.410 1.840 0.025 1.435 0.800 1.435 1.148 235.000 236.000 1.000 1.705 1.800 0.024 1.729 1.000 1.729 1.729 236.000 237.000 1.000 7.930 2.510 0.033 7.963 1.000 7.963 7.963 237.000 237.700 0.700 0.628 1.280 0.017 0.645 0.700 0.645 0.452 237.700 238.450 0.750 1.040 1.730 0.023 1.063 0.750 1.063 0.797 238.450 239.500 1.050 0.760 1.040 0.014 0.774 1.050 0.774 0.813 239.500 241.000 1.500 0.677 1.150 0.015 0.692 1.500 0.692 1.039 241.000 242.000 1.000 0.353 2.220 0.030 0.383 1.000 0.383 0.383 242.000 243.000 1.000 3.360 1.290 0.017 3.377 1.000 3.377 3.377 243.000 244.000 1.000 0.489 1.700 0.023 0.512 1.000 0.512 0.512 244.000 244.700 0.700 1.255 1.580 0.021 1.276 0.700 1.276 0.893 14.700 23.805 22.832 1.553

Table 8 - BP17_005ext

Falcon Zone

From (m) To

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 251.500 252.500 0.657 0.900 0.012 0.669 1.000 0.669 0.669 252.500 254.000 2.680 4.390 0.059 2.739 1.500 2.739 4.108 254.000 255.500 0.175 0.360 0.005 0.180 1.500 0.180 0.270 255.500 256.650 4.070 0.560 0.007 4.077 1.150 4.077 4.689 256.650 257.700 0.353 0.380 0.005 0.358 1.050 0.358 0.376 257.700 259.000 0.520 0.590 0.008 0.528 1.300 0.528 0.686 259.000 260.500 0.083 0.250 0.003 0.086 1.500 0.086 0.130 260.500 261.800 0.027 0.110 0.001 0.028 1.300 0.028 0.037 261.800 262.200 0.019 0.100 0.001 0.020 0.400 0.020 0.008 262.200 263.500 0.263 0.120 0.002 0.265 1.300 0.265 0.344 263.500 265.000 0.846 0.210 0.003 0.849 1.500 0.849 1.273 265.000 266.500 0.183 0.150 0.002 0.185 1.500 0.185 0.278 266.500 268.000 0.120 0.190 0.003 0.123 1.500 0.123 0.184 268.000 269.000 0.101 0.130 0.002 0.103 1.000 0.103 0.103 269.000 270.100 0.392 0.290 0.004 0.396 1.100 0.396 0.435 270.100 271.300 3.150 6.500 0.087 3.237 1.200 3.237 3.884 271.300 272.500 1.105 0.740 0.010 1.115 1.200 1.115 1.338 272.500 273.500 0.238 0.380 0.005 0.243 1.000 0.243 0.243 273.500 275.000 0.155 0.220 0.003 0.158 1.500 0.158 0.237 275.000 276.500 0.105 0.300 0.004 0.109 1.500 0.109 0.164 276.500 278.000 0.094 0.210 0.003 0.097 1.500 0.097 0.145 278.000 279.500 0.054 0.250 0.003 0.057 1.500 0.057 0.086 279.500 281.000 0.107 0.300 0.004 0.111 1.500 0.111 0.167 281.000 282.000 1.655 2.860 0.038 1.693 1.000 1.693 1.693 282.000 283.000 0.969 2.040 0.027 0.996 1.000 0.996 0.996 283.000 284.000 0.399 0.750 0.010 0.409 1.000 0.409 0.409 284.000 285.000 0.111 0.350 0.005 0.116 1.000 0.116 0.116 33.500 18.946 23.066 0.689

Including

From (m) To

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 270.100 271.300 3.150 6.500 0.087 3.237 1.200 3.237 3.884 271.300 272.500 1.105 0.740 0.010 1.115 1.200 1.115 1.338 2.400 4.352 5.222 2.176

