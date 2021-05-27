Northisle Provides Update on 2021 Exploration Program

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: NCX

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the successful conclusion of its 2021 drilling program at the Pemberton Hills target on its 100% owned North Island Project, as well as a progress update on its ongoing surface exploration program at the Goodspeed and South Macintosh targets.

Pemberton Hills

The objective of this program was to confirm the existence of a large copper, gold, molybdenum bearing porphyry system. Previously completed induced polarization surveys, clay studies and geological and structural mapping and historical drilling, including a 200 metre deep drill hole ending in 0.14% copper, defined the target for this year's drill program.

The drill program at Pemberton Hills was initially planned to test the target with 3 drill holes, each with a planned minimum depth of 600m per hole. All of the holes reached their planned depth and were extended further (see table below). An additional hole drilled from the same site as the historical hole with copper mineralization tested the area to the northwest of P21-08.

Table 1: Pemberton Hill Drill Hole Collar Locations Hole ID Azimuth Dip Easting UTM Northing UTM Hole Depth (m) PH21-08 120 -80 586660 5609617 732 PH21-09 120 -80 587622 5610040 645 PH21-10 120 -80 586904 5610066 909 PH21-11 300 -70 586660 5609617 1029

Drill core has been cut and shipped to Bureau Veritas Labs in Vancouver, BC for analysis and results will be released once completed and reviewed.

Red Dog and NW Expo

As previously disclosed, drilling at Red Dog is anticipated to include four drill holes totalling approximately 2,000 metres. The drilling will target both the northwest extension of the higher-grade Red Dog deposit and test for the down faulted south side of the deposit. The drill program at Red Dog will begin immediately once permits are received.

At NW Expo, the untested portion of a 1.5km long IP chargeability anomaly will be tested with 4 holes totalling 2,000 metres. This drilling will commence immediately upon completion of the drilling at Red Dog anticipated to be during Q3 2021.

Goodspeed and South Macintosh Surface Exploration

The Goodspeed and South Macintosh areas are the highest priority among the multiple porphyry occurrences and high-level porphyry-type altered zones present on the property.

At South Macintosh, recent logging roads exposed a large area of previously unknown high-level porphyry alternation which is the target of a surface mapping program which commenced during May 2021.

At Goodspeed, surface exploration is now underway, with completion during April of soil sampling in the area between Red Dog and the Goodspeed target as well as detailed mapping of Goodspeed. Drilling at the Goodspeed target in the 1960s and 1990s intersected encouraging copper values including 0.32% over 24 metres, 0.19% over 72 metres, and 0.16% over 42 metres.

Qualified Person

John McClintock, P.Eng, Vice President Exploration of Northisle and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on the advancement of the project through a pre-feasibility study.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

