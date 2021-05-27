Artemis Announces Signing of IBA with Nazko First Nation

TSXV: ARTG

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2021 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an impact benefits agreement (the "Agreement") with Nazko First Nation ("Nazko") in respect of the Blackwater Gold Project ("Blackwater" or the "Project") in central British Columbia, Canada.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO of Artemis noted: "We thank the Nazko First Nation for demonstrating their support for the development of Blackwater. Artemis very much values the relationships and support of its neighbours and we look forward to continuing to work together in a mutually-beneficial manner in developing Blackwater."

Artemis Gold Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+1 604 558 1107

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

