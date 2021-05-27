Captor Capital Announces Opening of One Plant California Retail Cannabis Dispensary in Goleta, California

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 - Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA), ("Captor" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it will open a brand-new retail cannabis dispensary location in Goleta, California, this month.



The Santa Barbara County retail dispensary, Captor Retail Group's eighth dispensary in California, will open Friday, May 28, 2021. The new retail dispensary will be located at 290 Storke Road, Goleta, California 93117, in a high-traffic shopping plaza with Target, Costco, and Home Depot locations nearby. The dispensary will offer qualified customers in-store, delivery, and order-ahead pickup options.

"We're thrilled to join the Goleta community and to bring our premium cannabis flower and unique retail experience to Santa Barbara County," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Captor Retail Group. "This new location will allow us to better serve our customers throughout Southern California as we continue to execute on our aggressive retail growth strategy."

"I'd like to congratulate the entire CRG team for working tirelessly to open up our Goleta location before the holiday weekend," said John Zorbas, CEO of Captor Capital. "We look forward to building a long and productive relationship with the Goleta community, and we cannot wait to welcome our first customers this weekend."

The Goleta location joins the existing Captor Retail Group portfolio, which includes CHAI Cannabis Co.-branded dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Castroville, and One Plant California-branded dispensaries in Salinas, Antioch, Atwater, El Sobrante, and Lompoc.

Captor Capital intends to open its ninth dispensary in California, in Palm Springs, by the early third quarter of this year, subject to the receipt of all necessary municipal and regulatory approvals. Customers can learn more about CHAI Cannabis Co. and One Plant California locations by visiting https://captorcapital.com/retailstores/.

Contact Information

Captor Capital Corp.

Gavin Davidson, Communications

Email: gavin@captorcapital.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel Nussbaum

AMW PR

Phone: 917.232.8960

Email: Daniel@amwpr.com

About Captor Capital Corp.

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational marijuana products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale.

