American Pacific Mining Announces that Rio Tinto has Commenced Drilling at the Madison Copper Gold Project and Grants Options

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2021 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Rio Tinto Group ("Rio Tinto") has commenced drilling at the Company's Madison Copper Gold Project (the "Madison Project"), located in Montana, USA. The first diamond core drill arrived on site this week and began drilling the first targets.



The Company's wholly-owned Madison Project is currently under an earn-in with an option to joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company ("Kennecott"), part of the Rio Tinto Group, may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% (see news release dated June 26, 2020).

Eric Saderholm, President of American Pacific stated: "American Pacific is pleased to announce the 2021 exploration program at the Madison Project has entered the drilling phase with the arrival and set-up of the first core drill rig. This is the third year of exploration on the property by Rio Tinto/Kennecott Exploration. Numerous targets are planned to be drill-tested based on many factors including geophysical surveys, the success of historic drilling, mapping, modeling and newly encountered surface geologic interpretations and expressions. This will be a dynamic exploration season at Madison."

The original drill plan called for both diamond drilling and reverse circular drilling. The plan has now been updated to accommodate two diamond drills. The total program will consist of up to 4,000 metres of drilling.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,800,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants in accordance with its stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.27 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

