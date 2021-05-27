Renforth Again Intersects Gold in Infill Drilling at Parbec Demonstrating Continuity

PAR-20-125 intersected 2.6m of 7.08 g/t gold, including 17.3 g/t gold over 0.5m

PAR-20-125 also intersected 6m of 1 g/t gold, the 10.4m between these gold intervals was unsampled

PAR-20-125 was an infill hole within the eastern part of the property, the various intervals encountered successfully continue mineralized zones across section 5700E

PICKERING, May 27, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the results of PAR-20-125, the last hole to report on from the 2020 drill campaign. This hole successfully infilled section 5700E, adding continuity across 25m to various mineralized zones within the Parbec deposit model, and, as PAR-20-125 is the only hole on line 5700E Renforth considers these results accretive to the Parbec deposit.

PAR-20-125 Assay Highlights

Drillhole Grid East Grid North From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold g/t PAR-20-125 5700 225 76.15 76.7 0.55 0.71 PAR-20-125 5700 225 92.5 94 1.5 1.59 PAR-20-125 5700 225 115 121 6 1 including 5700 225 119.5 121 1.5 2.26 unsampled between these two intervals PAR-20-125 5700 225 131.4 134 2.6 7.08 including 5700 225 132.5 133 0.5 17.3 PAR-20-125 5700 225 162.1 163.1 1 0.77 PAR-20-125 5700 225 192 193.5 1.5 0.74 PAR-20-125 5700 225 300.75 301 0.25 2.25

*assay results presented above are as measured in the core box and not true width.

Surimeau Update

Renforth has started to receive some results from Surimeau, at present there are no holes completely reported. Assay results will be released once available.

Malartic West Update

Renforth is currently planning a maiden drill program, expected to be 1000m, on the wholly owned Malartic West property, contiguous to Surimeau to the south and Canadian Malartic to the east, the site of a copper and silver discovery traced over approximately 175m on surface. Additional details will be released as available.

Parbec Update

With this release Renforth has now disclosed all of the results from the initial sampling of 2020 drill core, still outstanding from 2020 is any sampling which was done in Q1 2021 to constrain results previously announced.

For 2021 drilling Renforth has released partial results for PAR-21-127 and PAR-21-130, results are awaited for PAR-21-128, PAR-21-129 and between PAR-21-131 and PAR-21-148 inclusive.

Nixon-Bartleman Update

Renforth has commenced the first compilation work on Nixon-Bartleman, a wholly owned gold property in Ontario, west of Timmins, which straddles the Destor-Porcupine fault with several offsetting cross-faults. Renforth last worked at Nixon-Bartleman in 2014 when prospecting work extended the surface gold showing to more than 500m in length, including channel sampling 22.1 g/t gold over 0.3m. The compilation work will correlate historic campaigns which have included prospecting, geochemical sampling and drilling, for the first time.

Samples referred to in this press release were selected, split, bagged and tagged in the field and delivers to the facilities of AGAT Laboratories in Val d'Or Quebec where they were assayed for gold using "202-051 - Au by Fire Assay, AAS Finish" and "202-064 - Au by Fire Assay, Gravimetric Finish" for overlimit (>10 g/t Au) values.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

