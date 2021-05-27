Goldcliff Engages Social Media Marketing Consultant

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2021 - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corp. ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that the Company has engaged NowMedia Group Inc. of Kelowna, B.C. to provide social media branding and marketing services. The term of the engagement will be six months and renewable on a monthly basis thereafter at a rate of $3,000 per month. The Company will grant Now Media an option to purchase 150,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of two years, so long as the engagement is in effect.
A video highlighting the Kettle Valley gold/silver project has been posted on Goldcliff's website in the "Media Room" section.
For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.
