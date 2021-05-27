Menü Artikel
Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

19:40 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, May 27, 2021 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier" or the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting held on May 27th, 2021 the following persons were elected as directors of Cartier:

Name Votes for % For
Michel Bouchard 106,304,221 100
Philippe Cloutier 106,304,221 100
Mario Jacob 98,795,721 92.94
Jean-Yves Lalibert? 106,304,221 100
Daniel Mass? 98,790,721 92.93

The stock option plan of the Company (the "Plan") as described in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis).

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following persons as officers of the Company:

  • Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Ga?tan Lavalli?re, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President;
  • Nancy Lacoursi?re, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;
  • Jean-Yves Lalibert?, CPA, ICD.D, Chairman of the board and Corporate Secretary.

On May 27th, 2021, the Board of Directors granted a total of 2,050,000 stock options to directors, officers, one employee and one consultant of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.305 per share no later than May 26th, 2026.

Contact:
Philippe Cloutier
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331
Toll free: 877 874-1331
Fax: (819) 874-3113

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



