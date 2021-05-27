Anaconda Mining Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") - (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Mary-Lynn Oke 37,506,898 99.68% 119,254 0.32% Jonathan Fitzgerald 35,139,948 93.39% 2,486,204 6.61% Lewis Lawrick 36,501,715 97.01% 1,124,441 2.99% Michael Byron 37,312,856 99.17% 313,296 0.83% Kevin Bullock 36,737,938 97.64% 888,218 2.36%

In addition: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the existing by-laws of the Company were repealed and revoked and a new by-law was adopted.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda Mining is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project with Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.9 million ounces (16.0 million tonnes at 3.78 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.8 million ounces (5.3 million tonnes at 4.68 g/t) (Please see The Goldboro Gold Project Technical Report dated March 30, 2021), which is subject to an ongoing feasibility study. Anaconda also operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Anaconda Mining Inc.

Kevin Bullock

President and CEO

(647) 388-1842

Reseau ProMarket Inc. Dany Cenac Robert

Investor Relations

(514) 722-2276 x456

Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

