Roxgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Séguéla Gold Project

22:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or "the Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce today that it has filed the Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. The report has an effective date of May 26, 2021 and is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Séguéla Project, Feasibility Study, Worodougou Region, Côte d'Ivoire". The results of the Feasibility Study were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated April 19, 2021, "Roxgold Announces Robust Séguéla Feasibility Study with After-Tax NPV of US$380 Million and 49% IRR."

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; and is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's web site at www.roxgold.com.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.



Contact

Graeme Jennings, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-203-6401
gjennings@roxgold.com


