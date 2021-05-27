SRHI Inc Files Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Minera Tres Valles Copper Project

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 - (TSXV: SRHI) - SRHI Inc. ("SRHI" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a revised and amended technical report (the "MTV Amended Technical Report") on its 70% owned Minera Tres Valles Copper Project ("MTV" or the "Project") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The MTV Amended Technical Report withdraws the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") portions of its previously filed technical report (the "MTV Technical Report").



In a press release dated April 12, 2021, the Company noted that the staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") advised the Company that each of the Feasibility Study ("FS"), Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") and the PEA included in the MTV Technical Report, on their own, are valid and acceptable studies under NI-43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). However, staff of the OSC had concerns with the presentation of these studies in the MTV Technical Report because they each include development plans in respect of some of the same mineralized material. In the opinion of staff of the OSC, concurrent, mutually exclusive mine development plans cannot be disclosed together as they each cannot simultaneously be implemented or, in other words, the plans are inconsistent with each other. This incompatibility of presenting two alternative development options does not invalidate the PEA study that presented an alternative development option for the total of all nine identified mineral deposits of Papomono and Don Gabriel.

The references to the development and production at a PFS and FS level of the Papomono Masivo and Don Gabriel Mantos deposits continue to be valid.

