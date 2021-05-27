Dixie Gold Inc. Reports Filing of 43-101 Technical Report

Vancouver, May 27, 2021 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG) (TSXV:DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that it has filed an independent NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Red Lake Gold Project, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario" (the "43-101 Technical Report") on SEDAR today with respect to the Corporation's Red Lake Project.

The 43-101 Technical Report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the profile of Dixie Gold Inc.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV:DG) is a publicly-traded exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of high-impact exploration projects in Canada.

The Company has 25,737,188 common shares issued, with no warrants outstanding.

For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

