Majestic Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2021 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS)(FSE:MJT) is pleased to announce its intention to effect a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB Program"), subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") regulatory approval.

Majestic believes that the market price of its common shares ("Shares") does not reflect the underlying value of the Company. Majestic's repurchase of its Shares under the NCIB Program as part of its capital allocation strategy, can therefore be an effective use of its capital in delivering enhanced returns to its shareholders.

Upon receiving regulatory approval, the Company may, over a 12-month period, commencing June 3, 2021 and ending on June 2, 2022, purchase up to 52,386,319 Shares, which represents 5% of the Company's total 1,047,726,381 issued and outstanding Shares. Purchases will also not exceed 20,954,527 Shares or 2% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Shares within any 30-day period.

The Company has appointed Haywood Securities Inc. to conduct the NCIB Program through the facilities of the TSX-V as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All Shares repurchased will be at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition and will subsequently be cancelled.

A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid may be obtained by any shareholder of the Company via SEDAR at www.sedar.com once regulatory approval has been received.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com

