Winston Gold Grants Stock Options

27.05.2021  |  Accesswire

WINNIPEG, May 27, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) announces the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted a total of 5,250,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation to purchase a total of 5,250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10. The options expire on May 26, 2026.

About Winston Gold
Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CORPORATION

For further information, please contact:
Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer
Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8 Canada
Telephone: (204) 989-2434
E-mail: murray@winstongold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Winston Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649529/Winston-Gold-Grants-Stock-Options


