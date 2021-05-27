Winston Gold Grants Stock Options

WINNIPEG, May 27, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) announces the Board of Directors of the Corporation has granted a total of 5,250,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation to purchase a total of 5,250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10. The options expire on May 26, 2026.
About Winston Gold Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CORPORATION
For further information, please contact: Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer Suite 201-919 Notre Dame Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3E 0M8 Canada Telephone: (204) 989-2434 E-mail: murray@winstongold.com
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.
