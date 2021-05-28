Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of AGM

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Atalaya Mining plc("Atalaya" or the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

NICOSIA, May 28, 2021 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that it will host its AGM at 11:00 a.m. (BST) on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at the offices of Fieldfisher, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT.

In light of the government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company requests all shareholders submit their Form of Proxy, Form of Instruction or use the CREST Proxy Voting Service (as applicable) and not to attend the meeting in person. It is intended that only the appointed Chair of the meeting and two other nominated shareholders will attend the meeting by way of a video link, to ensure the meeting is quorate.

A circular, incorporating the Notice of the Company's AGM for 2021, together with forms of proxy and forms of instruction, the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and other relevant documents are available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and also under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders should refer to the voting instructions set out in the Notice of AGM.

Shareholders may listen to the formal AGM proceedings by dialing in to the dial-in details below but this will not constitute attendance at the Meeting and Shareholders will not be able to vote by telephone:

Dial-in number: +44 (0) 20 3936 2999
Pin code: 486597.

Immediately after the formal business of the meeting, the Company will give a corporate update presentation which will be made available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and issue any further updates as necessary.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649546/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-AGM


