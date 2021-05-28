Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of AGM

Atalaya Mining plc("Atalaya" or the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

NICOSIA, May 28, 2021 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that it will host its AGM at 11:00 a.m. (BST) on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at the offices of Fieldfisher, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT.

In light of the government's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company requests all shareholders submit their Form of Proxy, Form of Instruction or use the CREST Proxy Voting Service (as applicable) and not to attend the meeting in person. It is intended that only the appointed Chair of the meeting and two other nominated shareholders will attend the meeting by way of a video link, to ensure the meeting is quorate.

A circular, incorporating the Notice of the Company's AGM for 2021, together with forms of proxy and forms of instruction, the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and other relevant documents are available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and also under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders should refer to the voting instructions set out in the Notice of AGM.

Shareholders may listen to the formal AGM proceedings by dialing in to the dial-in details below but this will not constitute attendance at the Meeting and Shareholders will not be able to vote by telephone:

Dial-in number: +44 (0) 20 3936 2999

Pin code: 486597.

Immediately after the formal business of the meeting, the Company will give a corporate update presentation which will be made available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and issue any further updates as necessary.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

