Rokmaster Intersects 3.0 metres of 11.48 g/t Au in DDH RR21-40

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2021 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") presents assay results of diamond drill holes RR21-34 to RR21-40 and wedge drillholes RR21-28a and RR21-28b. The assay results presented in these drillholes once again conclusively demonstrate the strong lateral and vertical continuity of gold enriched massive sulphides in the Revel Ridge Main Zone (RRMZ) and silver-zinc mineralization hosted within the Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone (RRYZ) and related mineralized zones. The results of these drillholes demonstrate:

The potential onset of mineralogical zonation, with the development of strong gold mineralization effectively occurring in the absence of arsenical sulphide phases within the Revel Ridge hydrothermal and structural system, suggested by drillhole DDH RR21-40.

Higher grade mineralized zones are forming strongly consistent, predictable mineralized shapes or solids at production stope scale (validated by the use of controlled drilling practices and wedged drillholes).

A third mineralized silver-zinc rich sulphide zone is developing in the southeastern deposit area between the RRMZ and Revel Ridge Footwall Zone (RRFZ). This mineralized solid is currently identified as the Revel Ridge 28 Zone (RR28Z). In the RR28Z, silver-zinc mineralization may occupy much of the interval between the RRMZ and RRFZ which effectively merges the two zones and produces a thick, precious metals enhanced sulphide intersection.

Significant gold intersections have also been obtained from the RRFZ which are typically cored 20 to 30 m below the RRMZ.

Highlights & Update:

Significant expansion of known RRYZ silver-zinc mineralization:

3.08 m of 7.19 g/t AuEq or 545.38 g/t AgEq in RR21-28a

4.85 m of 4.95 g/t AuEq or 375.29 g/t AgEq in RR21-28b

These intersections are followed by:

Significant silver zinc mineralization in the new RR28Z:

4.25 m of 5.31 g/t AuEq or 398.09g/t AgEq in RR21-28a

25.58 m of 3.60 g/t AuEq or 271.16g/t AgEq in RR21-28b, including 2.30 m of 10.95 g/t AuEq or 816.95g/t AgEq

Successful RRMZ intercepts over broad step outs beyond current resource

4.64 m of 3.94 g/t AuEq in hole RR21-34

5.50 m of 3.65 g/t AuEq in hole RR21-36

3.00 m of 11.48 g/t Au in DDH RR21-40 with no obvious association with arsenical sulphides (0.04% As)

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster commented, "The nine drillholes in this news release compile the final results of 42 underground drillholes of the 16, 400 metre Phase 1 underground drill program conducted at Revel Ridge. Over a short nine-month period, underground drilling at Revel Ridge continues to establish this gold-rich, polymetallic sulphide resource as one of the premier undeveloped gold deposits within the Western Cordillera. Within this large-scale structural and hydrothermal system spanning several kilometres, we have discovered the development of a previously undiscovered mineralized zone - the RR28Z - in addition to new southeast extensions to the RRYZ, and have the first indications for the development of gold mineralization within the RRMZ with a greatly reduced association with arsenical sulphides. As we move into the first phase of the surface drill program, we begin to target new gold mineralized zones at very shallow depths with full knowledge that mineralization in this environment extends at the kilometre scale, both along strike and at depth. We have high confidence that our surface drilling program will meet with the same remarkable success as our recently completed Phase 1 underground program. Rokmaster looks forward to joining that exclusive group of explorers who have, on every occasion, significantly expanded the Revel Ridge resource."

The plan map illustrating the locations of all of the drillholes collared to date in the 2020 and 2021 underground programs is presented on Figure 1. Plan View Collar Locations, available at rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures. Also available is an updated block model diagram showing the location of all drillholes completed in 2020 and 2021, presented as Figure 2. RRMZ Block Model, and the inclined long section showing 2020-2021 drill hole locations is presented as Figure 3. RRMZ inclined Longitudinal Section.

The results obtained from nine drillholes, RR21-34 to RR21-40 and wedge holes RR21-28a and RR21-28b, are documented in this press release.1. The results of these drillholes are compiled on Table 1.

Table 1. Summary of the Selected Assay Results of Revel Ridge Mineralization

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone AuEq

g/t AgEq

g/t RR21-28a 378.82 381.9 3.08 0.10 49.64 2.43 11.65 RRYZ 7.19 545.38





















and 407.3 411.55 4.25 2.55 26.92 1.09 4.21 RR28Z 5.31 398.08 including 408.75 411.55 2.80 3.60 40.60 1.64 6.37 RR28Z 7.78 583.38 and including 410.28 411.55 1.27 5.82 26.00 1.38 10.34 RR28Z 11.57 866.37





















and 419.5 423.45 3.95 0.18 23.66 1.32 2.65 RR28Z 2.26 171.42 including 419.5 422.5 3.00 0.23 27.67 1.52 2.79 RR28Z 2.51 189.99





















RR21-28b 389 393.85 4.85 0.03 10.18 0.62 9.68 RRYZ 4.95 375.29





















and 431.72 457.3 25.58 0.84 14.88 0.66 4.89 RR28Z 3.60 271.16 including 431.72 451.1 19.38 1.02 15.89 0.71 5.81 RR28Z 4.24 319.66 and including 433.2 435.5 2.30 7.10 36.87 2.14 5.34 RR28Z 10.95 816.95 and including 439.9 443 3.10 0.10 14.81 0.51 10.14 RR28Z 5.26 398.20 and including 454.7 457.3 2.60 0.59 20.92 0.91 4.04 RR28Z 3.12 235.54





















RR21-34 513.96 518.6 4.64 2.84 14.26 0.46 1.56 RRMZ 3.94

including 514.96 517.17 2.21 4.88 26.89 0.84 3.27 RRMZ 7.10

and including 514.96 515.78 0.82 7.79 64.00 1.96 5.38 RRMZ 11.93























RR21-36 470.05 475.55 5.50 0.04 17.81 0.94 6.39 RRYZ 3.65 276.57 including 472.1 474.65 2.55 0.07 36.10 1.98 12.70 RRYZ 7.30 553.43





















and 511.11 513.9 2.79 3.38 24.68 0.73 0.38 RRMZ 4.17























and 534.15 538.04 3.89 9.92 3.66 0.03 0.03 RRFZ 9.99

including 535.85 538.04 2.19 16.78 4.18 0.03 0.04 RRFZ 16.86























RR21-40 516 520.5 4.50 8.17 18.70 0.99 1.79 RRMZ 9.65

including 517.5 520.5 3.00 11.48 2.50 0.14 0.14 RRMZ 11.63

and including 519.5 520.5 1.00 27.19 6.00 0.32 0.18 RRMZ 27.48



Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core length recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true widths of the reported mineralized intervals.

*The metal values used in the gold equivalent calculations of US$1,561/oz Au, US$20.55/oz silver, US$0.91/lb lead and US$1.07/lb zinc, are based on the consensus average long-term price forecasts published by a major commercial bank at the end of October, 2020, as per the Technical Report, with an effective date of December 8, 2020 by Micon International Limited, entitled: An Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Of The Revel Ridge Project, Revelstoke, BC, Canada, for Rokmaster Resources Corp. The formula used to calculate gold equivalence for the RRMZ and RRFZ is: AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.013) + (Pb% x 0.4) + (Zn% x 0.47). The formula used to calculate silver equivalence for the RRYZ is: AgEq = Ag g/t + (Au g/t x 75.96) + (Pb% x 30.3) + (Zn% x 35.6).

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P.Geo., supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2020 underground diamond drill program. All samples have been collected from ½ NQ™ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 250 g sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP-240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 30 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

Footnotes:

An NSR value of approximately $125 over a width of 2.5 m was the criteria used in determining whether a drillhole had a reasonable potential of contributing to the net gold equivalent resource. DDH RR21-35A, and DDH's RR21, 37 & 39 do not meet that criteria and are excluded from Table 1.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

