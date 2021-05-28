Xanadu Mines Ltd. Exploration Update
Highlights
- Drill hole KHDDH565 expands the higher grade zone of chalcopyrite and bornite mineralisation south of the Stockwork Hill resource both in width and significantly along strike.
- KHDDH565 intersects 499m @ 0.31% Cu and 0.39 g/t Au (0.51% eCu) from 656m
Including 235m @ 0.36% Cu and 0.48g/t Au (0.60% eCu) from 686m
Including 101m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.52g/t Au (0.72% eCu) from 728m
- While KHDDH565 intersected grades higher than the current resource, this hole passed outside the targeted high grade bornite zone.
- Follow ups to KHDDH565 include two scissor holes (KHDDH567 and KHDDH568), which are currently underway targeting the high grade bornite zone (Figure 3).
- A third diamond drill rig will be added in June 2021. Xanadu will provide a separate ASX/TSX Announcement outlining the Kharmagtai Phase 2 exploration strategy including anticipated near term drill targets.
Xanadu's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said "The laboratories in Ulaanbaatar are back at full capacity and we are excited to update the market with assay results for KHDDH565 to support the visual logs we reported in April. We are very encouraged by the presence of bornite, the style of mineralisation and the length of the intercept. This drill hole expands our interpreted zone of mineralisation along strike and gives us critical information for future targeting. We're following up now with scissor holes aiming to expand the high grade zone and look forward to reporting those results as soon as available."
About KHDDH565
The purpose of KHDDH565 was to identify the structure bounding the high-grade bornite zone to the east and to test the western extensions of the high-grade bornite zone. A small offsetting fault was located on the eastern margin of the mineralised zone and this structure is being modelled in 3D to determine the location of the eastern extensions to mineralisation. Mineralisation in the bornite zone was extended some 200m to the west and follow up drilling is planned to test these extensions. Minor structures oblique to the drill hole orientation pushed KHDDH565 slightly offline, and the hole passed through the outside halo of mineralisation rather than directly through the highest grade zone (Figures 1 and 2).
|Hole ID
|From
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|eCu
|KHDDH565
|656m
|499m
|0.31%
|0.39g/t
|0.51%
|including
|686m
|235m
|0.36%
|0.48g/t
|0.60%
|including
|728m
|101m
|0.45%
|0.52g/t
|0.72%
|including
|783m
|10m
|0.57%
|0.92g/t
|1.04%
|including
|878m
|15m
|0.41%
|1.10g/t
|0.98%
|including
|1,024m
|23m
|0.80%
|1.23g/t
|1.43%
|and
|1,345.5m
|17.5m
|0.19%
|1.09g/t
|0.74%
|Including
|1,348m
|4m
|0.26%
|2.59g/t
|1.59%
|and
|1,427m
|12m
|0.18%
|1.08g/t
|0.73%
A full list of intercepts can be found in Table 2.
These zones of higher grade gold illustrate potential to extend the bornite zone to the west. Scissor holes are underway (Figure 3) and being planned to test this strike potential.
About KHDDH566
Drill hole KHDDH566 was designed as a scissor hole to cross the bornite zone (Figures 1 and 2). Final assays have been received and KHDDH566 has returned the following.
|Hole ID
|From
|Interval
|Cu
|Au
|eCu
|KHDDH566
|592.1m
|217.9m
|0.32%
|0.47g/t
|0.56%
|including
|594.2m
|72.8m
|0.32%
|0.51g/t
|0.58%
|including
|684m
|74m
|0.47%
|0.77g/t
|0.86%
|including
|684m
|24m
|0.80%
|1.71g/t
|1.67%
Results from this hole indicate that the hole passed through a narrower part of the bornite zone and anticipated follow up drilling will test the shape further.
Third Diamond Drill Rig
A third diamond drill rig will be added at Kharmagtai in June 2021, following the recent successful $10.2 million equity placement (see the Company's ASX/TSX Announcement dated 23 April 2021). This will facilitate the Kharmagtai Phase 2 drilling program in line with Xanadu's objective to define high grade blocks to unlock the next stage of development for the project.
Xanadu expects to communicate details of the Kharmagtai Phase 2 drilling program in the coming weeks.
Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48919056-13f5-45dd-9c0b-f829dae3b1cc
Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7af3b4ad-9b4a-415e-be3b-1615e4a3dd45
Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79eedb3e-10e6-495b-b2c3-9b13e4d5c8c1
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who control an emerging Tier 1 copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.
Andrew Stewart
CEO
Xanadu Mines Ltd.
Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com
+61 409 819 922
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Board of Directors.
Appendix 1: Drilling Results
Table 1: Drill hole collar
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|East
|North
|RL
|Azimuth (?)
|Inc (?)
|Depth (m)
|KHDDH565
|Stockwork Hill
|593133
|4877888
|1280
|233
|-55
|1609.4
|KHDDH566
|Stockwork Hill
|592652
|4877345
|1295
|0
|-70
|922.4
Table 2: Significant drill results
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|CuEq
(%)
|AuEq
(g/t)
|KHDDH565
|Stockwork Hill
|69
|79
|10
|0.12
|0.05
|0.12
|0.23
|and
|183
|215
|32
|0.19
|0.12
|0.22
|0.43
|including
|197
|211
|14
|0.32
|0.17
|0.33
|0.65
|and
|247
|263
|16
|0.05
|0.07
|0.10
|0.19
|and
|323
|482
|159
|0.21
|0.31
|0.41
|0.81
|including
|361
|427
|66
|0.37
|0.52
|0.70
|1.38
|including
|369
|395
|26
|0.56
|0.77
|1.06
|2.07
|including
|369
|377
|8
|0.64
|1.18
|1.51
|2.94
|including
|389
|395
|6
|0.83
|0.83
|1.26
|2.46
|including
|409
|425
|16
|0.40
|0.48
|0.68
|1.33
|including
|445
|453
|8
|0.37
|0.83
|1.02
|2.00
|including
|445
|451
|6
|0.40
|0.97
|1.17
|2.30
|and
|511.5
|538
|26.5
|0.22
|0.17
|0.29
|0.56
|including
|526
|538
|12
|0.41
|0.29
|0.50
|0.99
|and
|558
|640
|82
|0.03
|0.16
|0.18
|0.34
|including
|614
|632
|18
|0.03
|0.35
|0.36
|0.71
|and
|656
|1155
|499
|0.39
|0.31
|0.51
|1.00
|including
|686
|921
|235
|0.48
|0.36
|0.60
|1.18
|including
|728
|829
|101
|0.52
|0.45
|0.72
|1.41
|including
|783
|793
|10
|0.92
|0.57
|1.04
|2.03
|including
|839
|843
|4
|0.46
|0.37
|0.61
|1.19
|including
|853
|893
|40
|0.92
|0.40
|0.87
|1.70
|including
|855
|862
|7
|0.83
|0.57
|0.99
|1.94
|including
|878
|893
|15
|1.10
|0.41
|0.98
|1.91
|including
|935
|979
|44
|0.15
|0.20
|0.28
|0.55
|including
|1000
|1147
|147
|0.46
|0.37
|0.60
|1.17
|including
|1024
|1047
|23
|1.23
|0.80
|1.43
|2.80
|including
|1028
|1047
|19
|1.32
|0.88
|1.56
|3.04
|including
|1059
|1097
|38
|0.52
|0.42
|0.68
|1.33
|including
|1139
|1147
|8
|0.32
|0.27
|0.43
|0.85
|and
|1167
|1201
|34
|0.08
|0.08
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|1221
|1245
|24
|0.08
|0.08
|0.12
|0.24
|and
|1343
|1371
|28
|0.72
|0.14
|0.51
|1.00
|including
|1345.5
|1363
|17.5
|1.09
|0.19
|0.74
|1.45
|including
|1348
|1352
|4
|2.59
|0.26
|1.59
|3.11
|and
|1415
|1441
|26
|0.56
|0.14
|0.43
|0.84
|including
|1427
|1439
|12
|1.08
|0.18
|0.73
|1.43
|and
|1463
|1485
|22
|0.11
|0.10
|0.15
|0.30
|and
|1495
|1505
|10
|0.07
|0.09
|0.13
|0.25
|and
|1562
|1585.4
|23.4
|0.06
|0.11
|0.14
|0.27
|KHDDH566
|Stockwork Hill
|1
|15
|14
|0.13
|0.07
|0.14
|0.27
|and
|125.5
|134
|8.5
|0.03
|0.14
|0.15
|0.30
|and
|190.5
|264
|73.5
|0.04
|0.11
|0.13
|0.25
|and
|324
|334
|10
|0.10
|0.04
|0.10
|0.19
|and
|592.1
|810
|217.9
|0.47
|0.32
|0.56
|1.10
|including
|594.2
|667
|72.8
|0.51
|0.32
|0.58
|1.13
|including
|603.1
|667
|63.9
|0.58
|0.34
|0.64
|1.25
|including
|684
|758
|74
|0.77
|0.47
|0.86
|1.69
|including
|684
|708
|24
|1.71
|0.80
|1.67
|3.27
|including
|684
|703.7
|19.7
|1.91
|0.87
|1.85
|3.62
|including
|744
|756
|12
|0.52
|0.38
|0.64
|1.26
|including
|780
|804
|24
|0.21
|0.33
|0.44
|0.86
|including
|786
|792
|6
|0.35
|0.48
|0.66
|1.29
|and
|846
|922.4
|76.4
|0.08
|0.16
|0.21
|0.40
|including
|846
|852
|6
|0.06
|0.26
|0.29
|0.57
Appendix 2: Statements and Disclaimers
Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Reporting Requirements
The 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012) sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the "Competent Person" as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Copper Equivalent Calculations
The copper equivalent (eCu) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied. The copper equivalent calculation used is based off the eCu calculation defined by CSA in the 2018 Mineral Resource Upgrade.
Copper equivalent (eCu) grade values were calculated using the following formula:
eCu = Cu + Au * 0.62097 * 0.8235,
Where Cu = copper grade (%); Au = gold grade (gold per tonne (g/t)); 0.62097 = conversion factor (gold to copper); and 0.8235 = relative recovery of gold to copper (82.35%).
The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price = 3.1 $/lb (or 6,834 $ per tonne ($/t)); Gold price = 1,320 $ per ounce ($/oz); Copper recovery = 85%; Gold recovery = 70%; and Relative recovery of gold to copper = 70% / 85% = 82.35%.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are 'forward‐looking statements' that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These 'forward-looking statements' are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All 'forward‐looking statements' made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that 'forward‐looking statements' are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on 'forward‐looking statements' due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For further information please visit the Xanadu Mines' Website at www.xanadumines.com.
Appendix 3: Kharmagtai Table 1 (JORC 2012)
Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 11 April 2019.
Ore Reserves are not reported so this is not applicable to this announcement.