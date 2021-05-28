Eric Sprott Increases Investment In Sassy's Gander Gold

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2021 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(OTCQB:SSYRF)(FSE:4E7) is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric Sprott is increasing his ownership in Sassy subsidiary Gander Gold Corporation to 17.35% (10,666,666 special warrants) by purchasing $1.6 million of a $2.2 million private placement in Gander Gold. This financing is expected to close in early June 2021.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "The additional $2.2 million injection into Gander Gold, nearly 75% of it coming from Mr. Sprott, will allow us to significantly expand our current program across multiple projects that comprise the largest land position of any public company in Newfoundland. We look forward to updating shareholders on our exploration progress in Newfoundland in the near future. Meanwhile, we're working diligently on a plan to list Gander Gold on a Canadian exchange. We appreciate Mr. Sprott's additional investment in Gander Gold which lifts our total raise to $5,000,000 to date."

Mr. Sprott is purchasing eight million special warrants of Gander Gold at $0.20 per special warrant, a 33% premium to the previous private placement price on a post-consolidated basis (refer to May 18, 2021 news release). Strategic investors are acquiring the balance of three million special warrants at $0.20 per special warrant. The special warrants will be converted into common shares at a later date.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, and the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

