Auxico Discovers High-Value Rare Earth Metals in Colombia With Total Rare Earth Oxide Content Over 56%

MONTREAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) is pleased to announce the significant discovery of high-value rare earth ore in Colombia, with a total rare earth content of 56.87%. Subsequent to a sampling program on 23 pits, samples from the Company-controlled property were sent to Canada and analyzed by Coalia Research Institute in Thetford Mines. The results from sample number 18 are presented in the table below. A chart below provides information on other rare earth projects.

Rare Earth Element Symbol Grade (%) Cerium CeO2 31.09 Neodymium Nd2O3 9.49 Lanthanum La2O3 9.40 Praseodymium Pr6O11 2.44 Samarium Sm2O3 1.81 Gadolinium Gd2O3 0.75 Dysprosium Dy2O3 0.72 Yttrium Y2O3 0.50 Ytterbium Yb2O3 0.40 Erbium Er2O3 0.21 Hafnium HfO2 0.06 Total Rare Earth Oxide Content 56.87

The Company is also pleased to report the discovery of tantalum, niobium, scandium and selected rare earths from another pit on the property. For reference, please see the results below (Sample number 2).

Tantalum

(Ta2O5) Niobium

(Nb2O5) Scandium

(Sc2O3) Ytterbium

(Yb2O3) Hafnium

(HfO20) % % % % % 30.41 23.3 0.44 0.13 0.12

Furthermore, test results on a sample from a different pit on the property resulted with 47% of tin content, along with tantalum, niobium, scandium and rare earth credits. For reference, please see the results below (Sample number 23).

Tin

(SnO2) Tantalum

(Ta2O5) Niobium

(Nb2O5) Cerium

(CeO2) Scandium

(Sc2O3) Hafnium

(HfO2) Yttrium

(Y2O3) % % % % % % % 47.2 9.29 3.24 0.14 0.13 0.06 0.02

The pitting program was conducted on the property subsequent to a satellite imagery interpretation study which identified in excess of 20 priority exploration targets that are in the process of being sampled.

QUALIFIED PERSON

This news release was reviewed and approved by Joel Scodnick, P.Geo., an independent consultant to Auxico, in his capacity as a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The QP advises the reader to pay particular attention to the disclaimer shown below. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions it is impractical for the QP to visit the property at this time.

Disclaimer: The samples described above were selected under the supervision of one of the property owners. These samples were shipped to a laboratory at Thetford Mines, Quebec, selected by Auxico. It is the opinion of the Qualified Person that an independent site visit and sampling program be established with proper control and chain of custody, and therefore the values presented above are not in compliance with NI 43-101. Because the chain of custody cannot be independently established from the above sample, the Company cautions the reader as to the reliability of the samples and the results thereof. The Company and the QP do not take any responsibility for the values presented in this press release and are being referred to for general information purposes only, and to demonstrate the potential that this property holds, which can only be established following due diligence by Auxico's QP.

