Eramet: Approval of resolutions proposed to the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 28 May 2021

Eramet's Combined General Shareholders' meeting was held behind closed doors on 28 May 2021 in Paris under the chairmanship of Ms. Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet, in application of French order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, and French decree no. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020, as reviewed by French order 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020, and French decree no. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, and in accordance with all applicable legal and regulatory provisions, as well as the recommendations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, "AMF").

Resolutions

Eramet's shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions. The result of the General Meeting's votes for each resolution is available on Eramet's website (https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/general-meeting-2021).

In particular, the General Meeting approved the registration of Eramet's purpose in article 3 of the Company's statutes, in accordance with the provisions of article 1835 of the French Civil Code (derived from the French Pacte law 2019-486 of 22 May 2019). Eramet group's purpose is to "become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together".

Dividend

No dividend will be distributed in respect of the 2020 financial year.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which gathered after the General Meeting, reappointed Ms. Christel Bories as Chair and CEO of Eramet.

Eramet's Board of Directors includes 19 members of whom two directors representing employees. It includes 7 independent members and 7 women, i.e., 41% of the Board members excluding directors representing employees, for both indicators.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees as well as the

description of the lead director's assignments are available on the Company's website, in the

Governance section: https://www.eramet.com/en/group/governance.

Calendar

28/07/2021: Publication of 2021 half-year results

25/10/2021: Publication of 2021 third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential activities, including lithium and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs more than 13,000 people in 20 countries, with turnover of more than €3.5 billion in 2020.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



