Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2021 - Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX: MARI) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday, 27 May 2021 (the "Meeting"). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company's directors.
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
Hayden Locke
52,138,274
25,116
99.95
%
Alan J. Stephens
52,138,274
25,116
99.95
%
Colin Kinley
51,838,588
324,802
99.38
%
Michael Haworth
52,138,178
25,116
99.95
%
Clive Newall
52,161,223
2,801
100
%
Tim Petterson
52,161,223
2,801
100
%
Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.
Contact Information For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Jos Simson/Emily Moss marimaca@tavistock.co.uk
