Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

20:23 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2021 - Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX: MARI) is pleased to report that all of its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday, 27 May 2021 (the "Meeting"). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company's directors.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD
 PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
Hayden Locke 52,138,274 25,116 99.95 %
Alan J. Stephens 52,138,274 25,116 99.95 %
Colin Kinley 51,838,588 324,802 99.38 %
Michael Haworth 52,138,178 25,116 99.95 %
Clive Newall 52,161,223 2,801 100 %
Tim Petterson 52,161,223 2,801 100 %

Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Jos Simson/Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk



