CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Gaia Metals Corp. (GMC)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 mai/May 2021) The common shares of Gaia Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing precious metals, base metals, platinum group elements and lithium. The company holds multiple assets in Idaho, Quebec, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Gaia Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Gaia Metals Corp. est une société d'exploration minière axée sur l'acquisition et le développement de projets minéraux contenant des métaux précieux, des métaux de base, des éléments du groupe du platine et du lithium. La société détient plusieurs actifs dans l'Idaho, au Québec, en Colombie-Britannique et dans les Territoires du Nord-Ouest.

Issuer/Émetteur: Gaia Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GMC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 32 692 817 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 20 589 851 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 36270E 10 6 ISIN: CA 36270E 10 6 0 Boardlot/Quotité: 1000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 31 mai/May 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GMC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com