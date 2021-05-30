Interview with Christopher Gerteisen, Exec. Director and CEO of Nova Minerals Ltd:

Sydney, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF), formerly Quantum Resources Limited, is engaged in mineral exploration. The Company is an Australian explorer with projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. Its projects are prospective for gold and base metals. Its projects include Telfer Project and Tanami (Officer Hill JV) Project. The Company owns approximately 100% interest in Telfer Project, which consists of a single exploration license in an area of over six kilometers from the Telfer Gold mine.0:00 - Introduction2:05 - Company Overview3:46 - Korbel Main Program Advancement: Drill Results, Indicated & Inferred Numbers, & Expectations7:36 - Step-Out Program: Cash Position & Targets for 202116:01 - Skipping Stages: Comparables, Benefits, & Shareholder Support20:14 - Aggressive Growth & Assurance of Success: What's Giving Them Confidence?23:06 - The Future for Nova Minerals: Aims, Ambitions, Allocation of RigsExplore More Here:https://cruxinvestor.com





About Nova Minerals Ltd:



Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.





Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au