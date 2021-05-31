Talisker Announces Three High-Grade Veins Intersected in Hole SB-2021-012 as Bralorne Continues to Demonstrate Excellent Grade Continuity

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). All results included in this press release are from the Bralorne West Block (SB-2021-011, SB-2021-012, SB-2021-13, SB0-2021-024A and SB-2021-027); hole SB-2021-009 was drilling along the margin between Bralorne West and East. The Company notes that the receipt of assay results was interrupted due to COVID related delays at the assay laboratory and it is anticipated that operations at the laboratory will return to normal soon. Additional results from the near-surface bulk tonnage Charlotte Zone will be released shortly following the receipt of outstanding results from the laboratory.

Key Points:

Four holes returned vein intercepts of over 20 g/t gold confirming consistent high-grade at Bralorne West.

Drillhole SB-2021-012 returned three intersections of high-grade gold mineralization; 30.16 g/t gold over 0.50m, 8.21 g/t gold over 1.10m and 21.00 g/t gold over 0.50m (Figures 2 and 3).

Drilling continues to define lower-grade haloes surrounding the high-grade veins at Bralorne, resulting in wider overall intercepts.

Talisker currently has five drill rigs on site and has completed 31,506.60 metres of its current 100,000 metre drill program. A sixth drill rig is scheduled to arrive June 15 th .

. A total of 9,930 samples are awaiting assay at the lab. Talisker expects this backlog to decline as the lab returns to normal operations following the recent COVID outbreak there.

Talisker remains on track to complete its initial resource definition drill program in 2021.

As Talisker advances its 100,000 metre resource definition drill program at Bralorne, the consistency of the high-grade gold mineralized veins continues to impress, supporting the impressive grade continuity that remains a key characteristic of the Bralorne system. Today's assay results are exclusively from drilling at the Bralorne West Block, which will represent an important component of the anticipated initial resource estimate scheduled for 2022. Drilling continues to define lower-grade haloes surrounding the high-grade veins at Bralorne, resulting in wider overall intercepts. This is illustrated in hole SB-2021-011, which returned 27.50 g/t gold over 0.50m within a broader zone of 7.19 g/t gold over 2.45m (Figures 2 and 3). Assay results from the top half of hole SB-2021-024A remain outstanding. All assays from samples from hole SB-2021-012 have been received. Importantly, Talisker continues to intersect the targeted high-grade quartz veins at the interpreted depth, further validation of the Company's geological model and drill targeting methodology, while additional veins previously unrecognized also continue to be identified.

Bralorne West Block

Resource definition drilling within the Bralorne West Block continues to deliver consistent high-grade gold mineralization, demonstrating the excellent structural continuity at Bralorne. This structural continuity will be a critical factor during the resource estimation stage. The location of the latest drill holes and highlighted intersections are shown in long section (Figure 2) and plan view (Figure 3). Table 1 provides a more detailed breakdown of today's assay results.

Highlights from the Bralorne West Block include:

SB-2021-012

30.16 g/t gold over 0.50m from 322.70m to 323.20m. 6.54 g/t gold over 1.50m from 367.90m to 369.40m including 8.21 g/t gold over 1.10m from 366.80m to 367.90m. 16.42 g/t gold over 1.10m from 568.95m to 570.05m including 21.00 g/t gold over 0.50m from 569.55m to 570.05m.

SB-2021-011

7.19 g/t gold over 2.45m from 656.00m to 658.45m including 27.50 g/t gold over 0.50m from 657.95m to 658.45m.

SB-2021-013

12.24 g/t gold over 1.05m from 462.40m to 463.45m including 20.86 g/t gold over 0.55m from 462.40m to 462.95m.

SB-2021-024A

22.78 g/t gold over 1.55m from 407.20 to 408.75m including 34.50 g/t gold over 1.00m from 407.20m to 408.20m.



Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "Our resource drilling program continues to deliver consistent high-grade gold intercepts, highlighting the excellent continuity of the structures hosting gold mineralization at Bralorne. The assay lab is returning to full processing capacity and despite the recent delay in receiving assay results, we remain on track to deliver our initial mineral resource estimate from Bralorne in 2022."

Drill Hole Data

SB-2021-009 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.

An Unknown Vein produced 6.94 g/t Au over 0.55m from 691.30m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 869.40m on February 28, 2021.

SB-2021-011 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.

The 55 Vein was intersected at 656.00m and produced an intercept of 7.19 g/t Au over 2.45m, including 27.50 g/t Au over 0.50m from 657.95m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 913.50m on March 8, 2021.

SB-2021-012 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

An Unknown Vein produced 30.16 g/t Au over 0.50m from 322.70m depth.

The 55 Vein produced 6.54 g/t Au over 1.5m, including 8.21 g/t Au over 1.10m from 366.80m depth.

The 53 Vein was intersected at 568.95m depth and yielded 16.42 g/t Au over 1.10m, including 0.50m of 21.00 g/t Au from 569.55m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 623.20m on March 7, 2021.

SB-2021-013 - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

The Empire Zone produced 12.24 g/t Au over 1.05m from 462.40m depth, including 20.86 g/t Au over 0.55m.

This hole drilled to a total depth of 503.40m on March 6, 2021.

SB-2021-024A - Bralorne West Block

Complete preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

The 55 Vein was intercepted at 407.20m depth and produced 22.78 g/t Au over 1.55m, including 34.50 g/t Au over 1.00m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 554.20m on April 5, 2021.

SB-2021-027 - Bralorne West Block

Partial preliminary assay results have been received for this hole.

The 53 Vein was intercepted at 892.70m depth and produced 4.48 g/t Au over 2.30m, including 8.09 g/t Au over 0.80m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 920.80m on April 21, 2021.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Holes SB-2021-009, 011, 012, 013, 024A, 027 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method

Reported SB-2021-009 691.30 691.85 0.55 6.94 Unknown Vein 50gFA-AAS













SB-2021-011 655.00 655.50 0.50 0.28 55 Vein 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 655.50 656.00 0.50 0.62 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 656.00 656.50 0.50 3.60 1kgMetScr SB-2021-011 656.50 657.10 0.60 2.48 1kgMetScr SB-2021-011 657.10 657.95 0.85 0.67 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 657.95 658.45 0.50 27.50 1kgMetScr SB-2021-011 658.45 659.00 0.55 0.78 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 659.00 659.90 0.90 0.82 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 659.90 660.40 0.50 0.20 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 660.40 661.00 0.60 6.23 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 661.00 661.55 0.55 0.38 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 661.55 662.10 0.55 0.23 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-011 662.10 662.60 0.50 0.12 50gFA-AAS













SB-2021-012 322.70 323.20 0.50 30.16 Unknown Vein 1kgMetScr













SB-2021-012 366.80 367.90 1.10 8.21 55 Vein 1kgMetScr SB-2021-012 367.90 368.40 0.50 2.86 1kgMetScr













SB-2021-012 567.70 568.30 0.60 0.83 53 Vein 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-012 568.30 568.95 0.65 0.95 1kgMetScr SB-2021-012 568.95 569.55 0.60 12.60 50gFA-Grav SB-2021-012 569.55 570.05 0.50 21.00 50gFA-Grav SB-2021-012 570.05 570.65 0.60 0.25 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-012 570.65 571.40 0.75 0.15 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-012 571.40 572.00 0.60 0.36 50gFA-AAS













SB-2021-013 449.40 449.90 0.50 1.59 Empire Zone 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 449.90 450.90 1.00 0.23 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 450.90 451.65 0.75 2.15 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 451.65 452.40 0.75 1.24 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 452.40 453.00 0.60 1.08 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 453.00 453.60 0.60 2.83 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 453.60 454.35 0.75 1.69 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 454.35 455.05 0.70 0.42 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 455.05 455.70 0.65 2.32 Empire Zone 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 455.70 456.30 0.60 1.80 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 456.30 456.85 0.55 2.44 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 456.85 457.55 0.70 0.65 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 457.55 458.10 0.55 0.58 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 458.10 458.70 0.60 0.03 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 458.70 459.40 0.70 0.29 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 459.40 460.00 0.60 1.43 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 460.00 460.65 0.65 0.94 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 460.65 461.40 0.75 1.81 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 461.40 461.90 0.50 0.61 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 461.90 462.40 0.50 0.53 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-013 462.40 462.95 0.55 20.86 1kgMetScr SB-2021-013 462.95 463.45 0.50 2.76 1kgMetScr













SB-2021-024A 405.60 406.10 0.50 0.30 55 Vein 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-024A 406.10 406.60 0.50 0.73 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-024A 406.60 407.20 0.60 0.13 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-024A 407.20 408.20 1.00 34.50 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-024A 408.20 408.75 0.55 1.47 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-024A 408.75 409.25 0.50 0.01 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-024A 409.25 410.00 0.75 0.18 50gFA-AAS













SB-2021-027 892.70 893.20 0.50 3.65 53 Vein 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 893.20 894.00 0.80 8.09 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 894.00 895.00 1.00 2.00 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 895.00 895.70 0.70 0.19 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 895.70 896.50 0.80 0.03 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 896.50 897.50 1.00 0.15 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 897.50 898.60 1.10 0.02 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 898.60 899.10 0.50 0.02 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 899.10 899.60 0.50 3.08 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 899.60 900.10 0.50 5.30 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 900.10 900.60 0.50 3.15 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 900.60 901.10 0.50 0.53 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 901.10 901.70 0.60 0.56 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 901.70 902.20 0.50 2.07 50gFA-AAS SB-2021-027 902.20 902.70 0.50 3.73 50gFA-AAS

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-009 has collar orientation of Azimuth 157; Dip -55. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-011 has collar orientation of Azimuth 180; Dip -54. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-012 has collar orientation of Azimuth 195; Dip -60. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-013 has collar orientation of Azimuth 151; Dip -51. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-024A has collar orientation of Azimuth 186; Dip -49. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-027 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 173; Dip -55.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, June 3, 2021. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3R0qPoBGTjm_nhGQ2Y03xg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralisation. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89).

Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

