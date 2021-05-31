Chesapeake Gold Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, May 31, 2021 - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") announces the Board of Directors have granted 73,500 incentive stock options ("Options") to Erick Underwood at an exercise price of $4.37 per share for a term of 5 years. The Options will vest and be exercisable on the basis of 25% annually, commencing May 31, 2022, the first anniversary of the date of the grant.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver-zinc deposits in the Americas with over 18 million ounces of gold and over 500 million ounces of silver.

Chesapeake also has developed an organic pipeline of satellite exploration properties strategically located near Metates. In addition, the Company owns 74% of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. ("Gunpoint") which owns the Talapoosa gold project in Nevada.

For Further Information:

For more information on Chesapeake and its Metates Project, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com

