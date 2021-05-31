NewOrigin Gold Launches New Website and Closes Kinebik Property Acquisition

Aurora, May 31, 2021 - NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO) (OTC:TROIF) ("NewOrigin" or the "Company"). Shareholders and other stakeholders can now access updated information about NewOrigin Gold on the Company's new website at www.neworigingold.com. As part of the rebranding strategy the new website consolidates information on our gold projects in a more streamlined and accessible way.

"Launching this new website marks another milestone in the rebranding and relaunching of the Company," said Mark Santarossa, NewOrigin's President. "We aim to be more aggressive in our marketing efforts across multiple channels, aiming to keep our shareholders up-to-date on our progress at our various projects across Ontario and Quebec."

In addition, NewOrigin has launched its social media presence, and is now actively updating its LinkedIn and Twitter feeds. Please follow us on Twitter @NewOriginGold or on LinkedIn.

Kinebik Property

NewOrigin Gold also announces the closing of the Kinebik Property acquisition from O3 Mining Inc., as announced on April 14, 2021, and following receipt of final regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, O3 Mining receives 2,700,000 common shares of NewOrigin Gold. As part of the transaction NewOrigin Gold assumed a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") payable to Chalice Gold Mines (Ontario). NewOrigin Gold may buy back 0.5% of the NSR for CAD $200,000.

About NewOrigin Gold Corp.

NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a well-funded, Canadian gold exploration company that is focused on making the next major gold discovery in the Canadian Shield to create meaningful wealth for our shareholders.

Our strategy is to employ the Company's extensive experience in discovery and development of gold deposits to position our projects in the most promising, under-explored segments of productive mining camps. The Company will apply sound geological science, new techniques and technologies to advance our projects sustainably and aggressively, with the support of our new strategic backers, O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold is publicly listed and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "NEWO".

For more information about NewOrigin Gold, please visit www.neworigingold.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

NewOrigin Gold Corp.

Mark Santarossa, CPA, CA, MBA

President

M: 416-371-1325

E: msantarossa@neworigingold.com

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the foregoing, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the foregoing, the Company's ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.