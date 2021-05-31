Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Osisko Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

23:01 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 262,643,293 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 73.29% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below); and
(ii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.


Name Voted For
(#)		 Voted For
(%)		 Voted
Withhold
(#)		 Voted
Withhold
(%)
John Burzynski 240,670,936 97.51% 6,138,559 2.49%
Jos? Vizquerra Benavides 221,422,521 89.71% 25,386,974 10.29%
Sean Roosen 214,432,735 86.88% 32,376,760 13.12%
Patrick F.N. Anderson 244,731,286 99.16% 2,078,209 0.84%
Keith McKay 244,691,631 99.14% 2,117,864 0.86%
Amy Satov 242,363,797 98.20% 4,445,698 1.80%
Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 243,599,216 98.70% 3,210,279 1.30%
Robert Wares 235,551,147 95.44% 11,258,348 4.56%
Andr?e St-Germain 242,474,009 98.24% 4,335,486 1.76%
Cathy Singer 244,674,156 99.14% 2,135,339 0.86%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

For further information please contact:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AMF5
CA6882811046
www.osiskomining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap