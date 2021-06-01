First Energy Metals Drills 1.17 Percent Lithium Oxide over 19 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole NC21-16 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 19-meter-wide zone with 1.17 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 126 metres (m) drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 77.83 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 1,378.58 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 96.79 ppm, beryllium (Be) 181 ppm, cesium (Cs) 67.45 ppm. Average value of iron (Fe) is 0.47% (see Table 1 for details).

Drill hole LC21-16 was drilled at location: 287095E, 5367711N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 45 degrees, Dip 44.7 degrees with a total drilled depth of 288m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are pleased with the drilling results to date. This drill hole intersected larger drilled widths of lithium bearing zones than the historically reported intersections in this area".

The drill program is based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program which is currently underway. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which help in location and orientation of drill holes for the current drill program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who is contracted for the drill program. A B-20 drill rig is deployed for this work which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack has been built near the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date a total of 19 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of 3,200 m has been completed on the Property. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks are being inserted at an industry standard interval.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".

About First Energy Metals Ltd..

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-016 Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol Depth From Depth To Total Li Li2O Be Cs Fe Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol m m m ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit





3

3 0.1 0.05 2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method





FUS-MS-Na2O2 201819 19.5 20.5 1 1610 0.35 370 438 1.29 40.9 2170 32.1 201821 31 32 1 3290 0.71 219 1010 2.51 46 4830 34.7 201822 32.33 33 0.67 3040 0.65 126 1020 2.75 52.9 4220 33.2 201823 33 34 1 961 0.21 232 173 0.74 8.9 1590 26.6 201824 124 125 1 1790 0.38 251 334 3.4 48.9 1890 73.7 201826 125 126 1 839 0.18 259 47.7 0.48 46 536 82 Start of mineralized intersection 201827 126 127 1 5250 1.13 212 50.1 0.27 67.2 1130 108 201828 127 128 1 6070 1.31 213 82.7 0.54 78.8 2000 101 201829 128 129 1 1750 0.38 178 75.6 0.24 69.2 1750 157 201831 129 130 1 4320 0.93 223 92.6 0.33 74.3 1920 129 201832 130 131 1 2560 0.55 136 74.5 0.53 67.2 1910 156 201833 131 132 1 3760 0.81 195 57.4 0.28 77.5 1010 88.9 201834 132 133 1 1780 0.38 321 65 0.53 59.9 1110 97.1 201835 133 134 1 3740 0.80 114 52.1 0.46 101.8 1360 73.9 201836 134 135 1 5970 1.28 174 39.3 0.82 111.8 828 56.7 201837 135 136 1 9440 2.03 109 61.1 0.48 76.5 1230 49.8 201838 136 137 1 8330 1.79 136 60.6 0.65 81.5 785 67.6 201839 137 138 1 7430 1.60 188 88.4 0.43 81.6 1460 83.1 201841 138 139 1 7500 1.61 182 79.4 0.33 80 1550 136 201842 139 140 1 8000 1.72 189 87.9 0.57 79.6 1670 178 201843 140 141 1 4920 1.06 212 71.9 0.37 77 1440 76.7 201844 141 142 1 5270 1.13 141 54.7 0.72 77 1010 78 201845 142 143 1 5040 1.08 176 63.6 0.37 60.5 1090 51.6 201846 143 144 1 5800 1.25 173 66.6 0.63 87.4 1420 54 201847 144 145 1 6360 1.37 167 58 0.4 70 1520 96.7 Total width / Average assays 126m 145m 19m 5436.32 1.17 181 67.45 0.47 77.83 1,378.58 96.79 201848 145 145.73 0.73 273 0.06 334 33 0.59 82.5 387 62.4 201849 173.5 174.5 1 699 0.15 232 135 1.22 89.2 824 71.6 201851 174.5 175.5 1 2670 0.57 505 52.7 0.36 83.6 670 63.8 201852 175.5 176.5 1 1360 0.29 265 33.3 0.59 89.1 483 70.1 201853 176.5 177.5 1 3170 0.68 241 68.4 0.43 76.3 1990 66.1 201854 177.5 178.5 1 5590 1.20 139 75.9 0.74 72.7 1990 67.8 201855 178.5 179.3 0.8 938 0.20 170 147 0.7 105.4 1300 75 201856 180.2 180.8 0.6 3660 0.79 194 46.9 0.75 87.5 869 69.5 201857 180.8 181.4 0.6 8340 1.79 205 150 0.69 61.2 1060 55.2 201858 183.6 184.5 0.9 1150 0.25 87 44.2 0.63 79.8 2030 39.7 201859 184.5 185 0.5 1270 0.27 97 36.7 0.42 112.6 1570 55.8 201861 185 186 1 5730 1.23 279 61.4 0.48 107.2 1580 60 201862 186 186.7 0.7 1800 0.39 139 88.1 0.8 77.3 893 61.8

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.