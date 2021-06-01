Bam Bam Announces Expanded Soil Sampling Underway at Majuba Hill Nevada Copper Project

Vancouver, June 1, 2021 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an extensive soil sampling program is underway at Majuba Hill. Previous soil sampling outlined numerous large copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and gold anomalies that had extended to the edge of the sampling area. New sample coverage is laid out to expand these existing anomalies.





A property-wide drone magnetic survey completed in 2021 extended and enlarged the alteration footprint at Majuba Hill (Bam Bam News Release dated May 12, 2021). The magnetic signature of the Tertiary Intrusive Assemblage and the larger Majuba Intrusive Complex are both strongly coincident with the soil geochemical anomalies.

The Company also has a Deep IP survey underway to expand previous work completed by the Company.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The large-scale potential for the Majuba project is shown by the geophysical signatures and the associated copper and silver geochemistry. The completion of the soil geochemistry, the Deep IP survey and the recently completed drone magnetic survey will allow us to better understand the size and scope of Majuba Hill and to target more accurately our drill programs."

DeSoto Target

Detailed follow-up work is underway for the DeSoto Target which contains a large copper, silver, molybdenum, and zinc soil anomaly west of the current known oxide area. Recent recognition and understanding of the significant copper and silver enrichment in the Majuba-Known Oxide Zone suggests that near surface enrichment at DeSoto should be evaluated. Historic core drilled in this area is being relogged. Significant shallow intercepts from drillholes on the northern end of the copper in soils anomaly returned:

MM-18: 105.7 ft (32.3 m) of 0.62% Cu and 25.16 g/t Ag

from 72 to 177.7 ft (21.9-54.2 m)

DSM-02: 25.5 ft (7.8 m) of 0.57% Cu and 28.09 g/t Ag

from 152.5 to 178 ft (46.5-54.3 m)





About Majuba Hill Property

Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located Northeast of Reno, Nevada. The "Majuba Hill District" is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp. The land package is approximately 15.1 square miles (39.2 square km)/9,678 acres (3,917ha).

The property is easily accessed by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca - Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well-trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required.

The excellent location of Bam Bam's Majuba Hill District, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

