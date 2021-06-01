Rugby Completes Detailed Sampling / Magnetics at El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, June 01, 2021 - Rugby Mining Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report that previously reported gold-silver anomalies have been followed up with a third round of exploration on the El Zanjon property. The project is south of the high-grade Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina (Figure 1). A total of 506 soil samples and 422-line kilometres of ground magnetics were completed. Results are awaited.



Yale Simpson, Rugby's Chairman stated: "We continue to be encouraged by the way targets are emerging from what began as a conceptual gold play. The soil sampling is now on 160 metre spaced lines with the ground magnetics on 80 metre lines. The results will determine whether another program of soil sampling is necessary before drill targeting. Fortunately, our team has considerable experience in the Deseado Massif giving us the confidence to pursue this step-by-step discovery strategy in what is undoubtedly a world class gold district."

El Zanjon is entirely covered by gravels making geochemistry and magnetics the ideal tools for the discovery of an unexplored gold system. This program will further define gold-silver anomalies related to magnetic features/structures considered prospective for epithermal gold-silver deposits (Figure 2).

Click here for: Figure 1: Major mineralizing structures in Deseado Massif Gold-Silver District

showing the priority targets at the El Zanjon Project

The program just completed is further defining pH anomalies indicating more acidic conditions potentially reflecting sulphides associated with gold-silver mineralization in the underlying Chon Aike Formation in the Deseado Massif (Figure 2). When the soils results are to hand, we will determine the correlation between the pH anomalies and the gold-silver anomalies.



Click here for: Figure 2: El Zanjon horizontal gradient magnetics and zones of low pH values

Previous work by Rugby included ground magnetics and low detection geochemical sampling at 320m intervals over selected parts of the property. Gold-silver geochemical anomalies were then followed up in the current program with a total of 456 soil samples collected at 160m intervals. An additional 50 samples were collected at 320m spacing along two structures in the northern sector of the project area. Assay results are expected in June.

Paul Joyce, Rugby's Chief Operating Officer, Director and a "qualified person" ("QP") within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting "discovery stage" exploration on targets in Colombia, Argentina, the Philippines and Australia. The Company controls a portfolio of gold projects in Colombia that do not require the drilling approval process that stalled the Cobrasco copper project in Choco Province. These projects are proceeding through the grant process at present.

Rugby benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corp. and Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

