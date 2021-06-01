Troilus Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Harrisson as Chief Operating Officer to Lead the Troilus Gold and Copper Project Redevelopment

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) ("Troilus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Richard Harrisson will join the company in a newly created position of Chief Operating Officer effective August 1st, 2021. Mr. Harrisson is a mining industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience in mine engineering, construction and operations having held senior positions at some of Canada's premier operations over the last 20 years. Most recently, Richard served as Director of Project Evaluations at Canadian Malartic where he oversaw the engineering and pre-development of the $1.7 billion Odyssey Project from conception through to the current construction.



"We are thrilled to welcome Richard to our executive team," commented Justin Reid, CEO and Director. "Richard's extensive and successful track record as a mine builder, operator and team leader in the Canadian mining sector speaks for itself. He has a proven engineering pedigree that has included mine design, construction, permitting, operations, and challenging turnarounds for mining companies including Agnico, Premier Gold, Xstrata, Cambior and Aur Resources. His experience and leadership capabilities will be a key factor in our ability to deliver a successful mine restart at Troilus. We see his confidence in our Project as a hugely positive indicator for the future of the operation."

Richard Harrisson, incoming COO, commented, "The Troilus project offers the opportunity to work with a great team of proven professionals while advancing one of the most exciting development assets in Canada and Quebec. Troilus is moving towards becoming a long-life asset with the potential to rank among the largest gold and copper operations in Canada. In an extremely short period of time, the technical team has significant expanded mineral resources with further growth potential, and engineering work to date has delivered a robust PEA and a well advanced PFS. The Troilus team has also established the Company as a leader in ESG responsibility and stakeholder engagement. I look forward to working with the Troilus team as the Project continues to grow and advance towards a production decision."

In the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Harrisson will be responsible for all Quebec operations, reporting directly to CEO, Justin Reid. As COO, he will oversee the delivery of key engineering milestones including the Pre-Feasibility Study planned for later this year and Feasibility Study planned for next year, environment, permitting and First Nation consultations and will be responsible for day-to-day activities and logistics at site. In addition to his most recent role at Canadian Malartic, Mr. Harrisson also served as Mining Director at Premier Gold Mines where he led the Feasibility Study for the Greenstone open pit project. He also held a number of positions with Agnico Eagle including Engineering Superintendent at Goldex Mine in Val d'Or, Project Evaluation Engineer at CTMN and Underground Mine Manager at the Kittila Mine in Finland. Mr. Harrisson obtained his Bachelor of Mining and Mineral Engineering from Universit? Laval and is a member of the Ordre des ing?nieurs du Qu?bec. He is a bilingual native French speaker and lives in Quebec.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km? in the Fr?tet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

Justin Reid

Chief Executive Officer, Troilus Gold Corp.

+1 (647) 276-0050 x 1305

justin.reid@troilusgold.com

