Thor Announces Continuing Positive Results From RC Infill Drilling at Makosa Tail Prospect, Senegal

VANCOUVER, June 01, 2021 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an encouraging first set of drill results from the southern Makosa Tail Prospect at its Douta Project, Senegal. The exploratory drilling program was designed to infill the initial wide-spaced drilling that was completed in late 2020 which led to the Makosa Tail discovery. The results received to date confirm the continuation of the Makosa mineralised system along strike to the south.

Highlights include:

Makosa Tail Prospect mineralisation confirmed over 1,000m of strike length in a number of parallel lodes including a 300m high grade zone in a previously untested area.



Drillhole DTRC155

5m at 11.0/tAu from 17m



Drillhole DTRC156

5m at 10.1/tAu from 7m



Drillhole DTRC181

5m at 3.3/t from 4m



Mineralisation remains open ended to the north, south and at depth



Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated

"The Makosa Tail prospect continues to deliver encouraging drilling results with numerous significant intersections reported from the near-surface zone in the follow-up program to the initial discovery holes that were drilled in late 2020. This is excellent start to the larger exploration and resource definition drilling campaign and has achieved the initial objective of testing Makosa Tail which is open along strike and at depth. We are looking forward to completing the ongoing drilling between Makosa Tail and Makosa and receiving the results, after which the rig will be moved to Makosa North to test the northern extension of Makosa."

Introduction

The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit that covers an area of 58 km2 and is located within the K?ni?ba inlier, eastern Senegal. The northeast trending permit (Figure 1) has an area of 58 km2. Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary African Star Resources Incorporated ("African Star"), contractually acquired a 70% interest in the licence from the permit holder International Mining Company SARL ("IMC"). IMC has a 30% free carry until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve.

The Douta licence is strategically positioned 4km east of the deposits Massawa North and Massawa Central deposits which form part of the world class Sabadola-Massawa Project that is owned by Teranga Gold Corporation (Figure 1).

Makosa Tail was discovered in late 2020 in an initial 21 RC drillholes that targeted the interpreted southern extensions of the Makosa mineralised system (Figure 2).

Drilling Results

The results are from the exploratory RC drilling program at Makosa Tail are shown in Table 1 and Figure 2. The full table of results is attached in Appendix 1.

Figure 1: Makosa Tail location map: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/810959ec-aa58-4f21-a2ba-96d196f00f1f

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC155 825102 1433697 205 42 17.0 22.0 5.0 11.0 4.0 DTRC155 and 25.0 32.0 7.0 0.7 5.6 DTRC156 825036 1433743 198 25 7.0 12.0 5.0 10.1 4.0 DTRC157 825011 1433758 198 60 37.0 42.0 5.0 1.1 4.0 DTRC160 825045 1433790 198 50 3.0 6.0 3.0 1.9 2.4 DTRC164 825003 1433694 198 43 15.0 23.0 8.0 1.1 6.4 DTRC165 824974 1433721 200 90 37.0 39.0 2.0 3.4 1.6 DTRC165 and 50.0 56.0 6.0 1.1 4.8 DTRC172 825150 1433844 195 106 62.0 66.0 4.0 1.8 3.2 DTRC178 824961 1433673 201 66 32.0 40.0 8.0 1.4 6.4 DTRC179 824977 1433661 202 42 9.0 12.0 3.0 1.3 2.4 DTRC181 824923 1433575 206 42 4.0 9.0 5.0 3.3 4.0 DTRC186 825213 1433983 195 90 75.0 80.0 5.0 1.9 4.0 DTRC192 825282 1434126 192 92 72.0 75.0 3.0 1.3 2.4 DTRC195 825331 1434211 189 91 61.0 63.0 2.0 3.4 1.6 DTRC197 825340 1434263 186 108 101.0 104.0 3.0 2.0 2.4 DTRC198 825382 1434367 188 92 30.0 36.0 6.0 0.8 4.8 DTRC199 825441 1434379 189 66 17.0 19.0 2.0 1.8 1.6 DTRC199 and 24.0 29.0 5.0 2.2 4.0 DTRC201 825461 1434415 189 50 26.0 28.0 2.0 2.8 1.6 DTRC201 and 31.0 39.0 8.0 0.9 6.4

Table 1: Makosa Tail Significant results

(0.5g/tAu lower cut off; maximum 2m internal dilution, minimum 2m interval)

The follow up RC program was completed using a reduced line spacing of 50m over Makosa Tail. The program comprised 3,765m completed in 52 holes with an average depth of 72m. The focus of the drilling was on near-surface potential over the previously drilled strike length on Makosa Tail.

Drill samples were analysed by ALS laboratories in Mali using the AA26 fire assay method (50g charge).

The results indicate multiple parallel, steep north-westerly dipping, mineralised horizons that are developed within a shale/greywacke sequence. Most significant, is the discovery of several higher grade zones towards the southern end of the drilled area where the drill coverage is wide-spaced.

Drillhole DTRC155 returned 5m at 11.0g/tAu from 17m (Figure 2). Hole DTRC156 which was drilled on the same section as DTRC155 returned 5m at 10.1g/tAu from 7m.

Implications

The Makosa Tail drilling has intersected multiple parallel lodes over a strike length of 1,000m with a higher grade zone potentially extending for 300m.

Significantly, there is a 1,600m strike length between Makosa Tail and Makosa that is yet to be drill-tested.

Systematic infill and step-out drilling is planned to fully assess the ever-increasing scale of the project.

Figure 2: Makosa Tail drillhole location map: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ead01808-cebc-4536-80a0-d79c0a009d72

Figure 3: Makosa Tail Cross Section A-B: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a0e59d5-fece-458a-9369-b5e76ed3d7d1

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Hound? greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to fully finance the Project, to bring the Project into operation or to produce gold from the Project, and the use of the proceeds. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.



Appendix 1: Makosa Tail RC Drill Results May 2021

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC154 825065 1433715 205 99 NSR DTRC155 825102 1433697 205 42 17.0 22.0 5.0 11.0 4.0 DTRC155 25.0 32.0 7.0 0.7 5.6 DTRC156 825036 1433743 198 25 7.0 12.0 5.0 10.1 4.0 DTRC157 825011 1433758 198 60 37.0 42.0 5.0 1.1 4.0 DTRC158 825114 1433746 205 66 NSR DTRC159 825083 1433767 205 99 NSR DTRC160 825045 1433790 198 50 3.0 6.0 3.0 1.9 2.4 DTRC161 825020 1433811 198 84 43.0 46.0 3.0 0.7 2.4 DTRC162 825064 1433655 204 54 NSR DTRC163 825038 1433676 205 100 NSR DTRC164 825003 1433694 198 43 15.0 23.0 8.0 1.1 6.4 DTRC165 824974 1433721 200 90 37.0 39.0 2.0 3.4 1.6 DTRC165 50.0 56.0 6.0 1.1 4.8 DTRC166 824960 1433790 198 114 NSR DTRC167 825134 1433783 201 50 NSR DTRC168 825107 1433806 199 90 NSR DTRC169 825077 1433832 197 54 NSR DTRC170 825045 1433858 196 60 NSR DTRC171 825179 1433819 199 78 NSR DTRC172 825150 1433844 195 106 62.0 66.0 4.0 1.8 3.2 DTRC173 825103 1433878 194 46 NSR DTRC174 825170 1433884 197 108 NSR DTRC175 825125 1433915 196 45 NSR DTRC176 825049 1433609 208 54 NSR DTRC177 825024 1433626 204 84 NSR DTRC178 824961 1433673 201 66 32.0 40.0 8.0 1.4 6.4 DTRC179 824977 1433661 202 42 9.0 12.0 3.0 1.3 2.4 DTRC180 824896 1433600 207 84 NSR DTRC181 824923 1433575 206 42 4.0 9.0 5.0 3.3 4.0 DTRC181 12.0 16.0 4.0 0.5 3.2 DTRC182 824968 1433537 209 105 NSR DTRC183 825194 1433928 195 84 NSR DTRC184 825220 1433907 198 48 NSR DTRC185 825240 1433957 197 42 NSR DTRC186 825213 1433983 195 90 75.0 80.0 5.0 1.9 4.0 DTRC187 825264 1434007 196 42 NSR DTRC188 825231 1434031 194 96 74.0 77.0 3.0 0.9 2.4 DTRC189 825219 1434104 191 84 NSR DTRC190 825247 1434082 192 96 NSR DTRC191 825307 1434106 192 60 24.0 28.0 4.0 0.6 3.2 DTRC191 31.0 33.0 2.0 0.7 1.6 DTRC192 825282 1434126 192 92 72.0 75.0 3.0 1.3 2.4 DTRC192 81.0 83.0 2.0 0.5 1.6 DTRC193 825309 1434173 191 120 NSR DTRC194 825363 1434187 189 54 NSR DTRC195 825331 1434211 189 91 61.0 63.0 2.0 3.4 1.6 DTRC195 69.0 71.0 2.0 0.8 1.6 DTRC196 825405 1434214 190 42 NSR DTRC197 825340 1434263 186 108 101.0 104.0 3.0 2.0 2.4 DTRC198 825382 1434367 188 92 30.0 36.0 6.0 0.8 4.8 DTRC198 56.0 58.0 2.0 0.7 1.6 DTRC199 825441 1434379 189 66 11.0 13.0 2.0 1.0 1.6 DTRC199 17.0 19.0 2.0 1.8 1.6 DTRC199 24.0 29.0 5.0 2.2 4.0 DTRC200 825417 1434397 188 84 49.0 51.0 2.0 1.1 1.6 DTRC200 62.0 65.0 3.0 0.9 2.4 DTRC201 825461 1434415 189 50 15.0 17.0 2.0 1.3 1.6 DTRC201 26.0 28.0 2.0 2.8 1.6 DTRC201 31.0 39.0 8.0 0.9 6.4 DTRC202 825388 1434475 190 117 DTRC203 825076 1433712 190 78 DTRC204 825481 1434469 190 60 DTRC205 825459 1434490 190 29

For further information please contact: Thor Explorations Ltd. Email: info@thorexpl.com Fig House Communications (Investor Relations) Tel: +1 416 822 6483 Email: investor.relations@thorexpl.com Blytheweigh Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks Tel: +44 207 138 3203