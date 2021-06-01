New Gold Inc. Offers Condolences Following Discovery at Former Kamloops Residential School

June 1, 2021 - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) is saddened by the recent tragic discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former residential school in Kamloops.

Renaud Adams, President and CEO stated: "The news of this discovery has affected me deeply. First and foremost, our condolences and prayers go out to all those who have been impacted by this news. We know that the roots of intergenerational trauma are deep, and a discovery of this nature is particularly disturbing, upsetting, or triggering to many. We extend our condolences to Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and all the communities from the Secwépemc Nation as they navigate this tragedy."

New Gold is committed to contributing to a stronger, healthier, and prosperous future for Indigenous peoples across Canada, something that can only be achieved by first acknowledging the pain that Indigenous peoples have historically endured and continue to endure to this day.

