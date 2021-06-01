Operating Heavy Equipment Remotely Improves Safety, Productivity and Reliability at Nutrien Phosphate Mine

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions, announced that it is the first company in the fertilizer industry to implement the Cat® Command for Dozing remote-control system at its Aurora, NC, Phosphate facility to create a safer working environment and improve reliability.

This innovative technology allows workers to operate bulldozers safely from a few thousand feet away in an indoor control station, thereby physically removing them from potential risks.

Nutrien's Aurora facility is the largest mining site to implement this non-line of sight remote-control system for D8 bulldozers.

"Upholding our core value of safety is a top priority, and the Cat Command for Dozing system helps to further enhance our safety processes. We've also experienced other benefits, such as a better environment for operators and improved productivity and reliability," said Mike Dirham, Vice President of Nutrien's Phosphate Operations. "We're excited to continue using technology at our sites to improve our ability to reduce risks and reliably produce the phosphate products our customers need."

In addition to keeping operators safe by getting them out of the dozers' cabs, the system includes sophisticated software that monitors the grade of the terrain ahead and identifies avoidance zones.

Further, the system offers improved visibility with cameras that provide a 180-degree front, back and bird's-eye view of the ground level conditions, along with lighting that reveals a greater field of vision for improved day and nighttime operation.

"Cat Command for Dozing remote control technologies enables users to run equipment from a remote location on or offsite, making work safer, more convenient and more comfortable," said Fred Rio, Worldwide Product Manager for Construction Digital & Technology, Caterpillar. "Whether they choose the Cat Command console or station, users can have full control of the machine without exposing themselves to dust, noise, vibration or other hazards, which also results in increased productivity."

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest full-service provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers sustainably increase food production. Nutrien produces and distributes approximately 25 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products worldwide. With its leading agriculture retail network, Nutrien is committed to working with customers and stakeholders to address economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of Nutrien's integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders. Learn more at www.nutrien.com.

