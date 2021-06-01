Westhaven Gold Drills 0.45 m of 614 G/T Gold and 2,070 G/T Silver Within 41.55 m of 8.17 G/T Gold and 34.64 G/T Silver at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, June 01, 2021 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Recent Highlights:

SNR21-04 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 82.00-123.55m)



41.55 metres (m) of 8.17 g/t gold (Au) and 34.64 g/t silver (Ag),

including 6.04m of 52.25 g/t Au and 195.04 g/t Ag,

including 1.22m of 253.05 g/t Au and 889.75 g/t Ag,

including 0.45m of 614 g/t Au and 2,070 g/t Ag.

SNR21-03 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 79.20-154.00m)



74.80m of 3.18 g/t Au and 18.92 g/t Ag,

including 5.13m of 26.13 g/t Au and 158.03 g/t Ag.

Also, 8.00m of 7.41 g/t Au and 55.32 g/t Ag,

including 1.32m of 31.90 g/t Au and 269.00 g/t Ag.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: "These high-grade drill intercepts, including 614 g/t gold and 2,070 g/t silver, help further validate the high-grade nature of this project. Hole SNR21-04 is one of the shallowest high-grade Vein Zone 1 intercept drilled on Shovelnose to date. It is encouraging to see the expansion of mineralization and the continuity of high-grade within the South Zone, especially as we continue to drill this area in preparation for an inaugural maiden resource." Thomas goes on to add: "With the recent exploration success at the FMN Zone (SN21-161: 15.97m of 9.15 g/t Au and 27.43 g/t Ag), and with several high-priority targets generated from ongoing exploration programs including geophysics, geochemistry and prospecting, a 3rd drill is being mobilized to the property."

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, adds: "The recent results from holes SNR21-03 and SNR21-04 expanded the area of high grade (+100 gram-metres Au; see map below) situated along strike above 1250m elevation in Vein Zone 1. These two holes continued northeastward into the underlying Vein Zone 2, where significant intervals of mineralization were also encountered, including 1.64 g/t Au over 96.30m (SNR21-04, 219.00-315.30m).

Table of Recent Results (Newer Holes in Bold):

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) High Au (ppb) SN21-150 FMN 25.71 34.46 8.75 0.70 4.14 2880 including 32.80 34.46 1.66 2.27 2.97 2880 SN21-151 FMN 321.22 351.50 30.28 0.26 15.49 957 including 332.00 338.00 6.00 0.58 34.70 957 and 499.00 503.31 4.31 0.24 27.53 332 SN21-152 South Zone 291.00 310.00 19.00 0.38 26.86 1415 including 291.00 293.00 2.00 1.21 144.50 1415 SN21-153 FMN - - - - - 212 SN21-154 South Zone 365.89 369.15 3.26 0.72 33.90 1725 and 382.00 385.05 3.05 0.23 20.56 288 SN21-155 FMN 302.42 338.94 36.52 0.16 9.44 462 including 322.60 326.00 3.40 0.44 26.19 462 SN21-156 FMN 323.87 327.44 3.57 0.22 7.12 256 SN21-157 South Zone 302.88 318.29 15.41 0.37 17.48 1215 including 306.85 313.00 6.15 0.68 25.43 1215 SN21-158 FMN 93.22 150.90 57.68 0.68 11.19 31700 including 139.74 143.20 3.46 9.46 151.82 31700 including 139.74 140.64 0.90 31.70 529.00 31700 SN21-159 South Zone 343.15 352.12 8.97 0.79 20.39 3190 including 347.17 350.17 3.00 1.98 39.14 3190 and 361.60 371.00 9.40 1.88 15.85 13100 including 364.59 366.16 1.57 8.76 23.77 13100 SN21-160 South Zone 275.09 311.40 36.31 0.72 2.52 5150 including 276.00 290.00 14.00 1.58 3.46 5150 including 276.00 282.53 6.53 2.23 4.59 5150 SN21-161 FMN 220.32 236.29 15.97 9.15 27.43 30500 including 220.87 227.00 6.13 11.07 34.26 23500 including 226.00 227.00 1.00 23.50 52.60 23500 including 233.00 235.49 2.49 28.56 79.12 30500 SNR21-01 South Zone 130.92 162.00 31.08 0.73 1.45 5710 including 138.00 144.30 6.30 2.46 3.42 5710 and 180.23 232.00 51.77 4.22 46.42 84000 including 202.15 230.00 27.85 7.51 83.94 84000 including 205.00 211.25 6.25 20.11 273.07 57600 including 227.96 228.44 0.48 84.00 280.00 84000 SNR21-02 South Zone 167.00 246.00 79.00 2.73 15.78 28300 including 187.00 199.44 12.44 6.35 3.38 25800 including 193.78 197.44 3.66 16.98 7.73 25800 including 219.28 236.11 16.83 6.02 64.04 28300 including 220.03 223.68 3.65 14.82 211.64 28300 SNR21-03 South Zone 79.20 154.00 74.80 3.18 18.92 87100 including 87.87 93.00 5.13 26.13 158.03 87100 including 87.87 89.00 1.13 87.10 608.00 87100 including 92.00 93.00 1.00 31.60 98.70 31600 including 106.00 114.00 8.00 7.41 55.32 31900 including 112.68 114.00 1.32 31.90 269.00 31900 and 219.75 220.27 0.52 20.20 720.00 20200 and 238.86 243.49 4.63 1.38 5.80 9950 including 238.86 239.30 0.44 9.95 8.72 9950 and 258.59 280.61 22.02 2.86 11.70 17000 including 259.71 269.17 9.46 4.76 17.05 17000 including 272.48 273.00 0.52 6.08 22.80 6080 SNR21-04 South Zone 82.00 123.55 41.55 8.17 34.64 614000 including 111.78 117.82 6.04 52.25 195.04 614000 including 116.60 117.82 1.22 253.05 889.75 614000 including 116.60 117.05 0.45 614.00 2070.00 614000 and 219.00 315.30 96.30 1.64 8.01 123500 including 262.70 266.50 3.80 19.44 145.33 123500 including 264.30 264.76 0.46 123.50 946.00 123500 including 280.56 284.55 3.99 2.66 3.41 6200 including 292.95 296.50 3.55 7.49 9.53 18550 and 329.40 338.04 8.64 1.90 7.23 7040 including 331.07 332.58 1.51 7.04 27.40 7040 and 362.02 366.56 4.54 3.85 117.45 8110 including 362.94 363.77 0.83 8.11 262.00 8110

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:

https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Westhaven Gold Corp.



"Gareth Thomas"



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS's Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Westhaven's ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com

