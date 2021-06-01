ZEN Graphene Solutions Develops Fuel Additive

GUELPH, June 1, 2021 - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that it has developed a stable diesel fuel additive, which increased the performance of diesel fuel by up to 10% in initial testing. These tremendous early results can be improved further through additional optimization work. ZEN has filed a provisional patent for this graphene-based fuel additive technology.

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO commented: "Energy and fuel are crucial to global economic prosperity, but also represent our biggest challenge from an environmental standpoint. With global market estimates for diesel fuel alone near $1 trillion, the size of the challenge to reduce emissions from this level of demand is massive, but so is the opportunity for novel solutions to help us be more efficient in our usage. Global challenges of this magnitude require a number of solutions - and as a developer of nanotechnologies that help protect people and the environment - we are excited to contribute with technology that is easily delivered into fuels to improve efficiency and create value for our shareholders in the process."

"Given substantial government and corporate commitments to reduce emissions, we are actively pursuing funding and partnership opportunities to bring our technology to market as soon as possible. As part of this strategy, we have engaged Public Affairs Advisors to lobby, educate and explore opportunities with various key government stakeholders. We look forward to providing more insight on this extremely exciting cleantech opportunity in due course." added Mr. Fenton.

Key Highlights:

Testing was carried out on a Gunt single-cylinder test engine at Conestoga College in Waterloo, Ontario

Graphene-based additive can be easily added to diesel, biodiesel, and syndiesel

Significant potential opportunity in gasoline and aviation fuels

Additional research is currently underway with university partners

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a next-gen nanomaterials technology company developing graphene-based technologies that help protect people and the environment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent pending graphene-based coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar graphene compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company has a significant R&D pipeline with an interest in monomers, polymers, metal alloys, corrosion coatings, biosensors along with the production of graphene oxide and graphene quantum dots. Additionally, the company owns the unique Albany Graphite Project which provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market. Labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA, and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany PureTM Graphite is an ideal precursor material that easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical, and electrochemical methods.

