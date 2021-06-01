Menü Artikel
Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

01.06.2021  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2021.

Election of Directors
Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William Kennedy

47,590,018

95.672%

2,153,111

4.328%

Benjamin Guenther

49,279,426

99.068%

463,703

0.932%

Luis Miraglia

49,192,920

98.894%

550,209

1.106%

Thomas Weng

46,821,815

94.127%

2,921,314

5.873%

John Ellis

49,176,382

98.861%

566,747

1.139%

Shastri Ramnath

49,209,715

98.928%

533,414

1.072%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors
The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

51,411,800

99.861%

71,636

0.139%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from additional mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:
Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649971/Jaguar-Mining-Announces-Voting-Results-for-its-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders


