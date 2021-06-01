CellCube Announces Name Change

Toronto, June 1, 2021 - CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. (CSE: CUBE) ("CellCube" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed an alternation notice with the Registrar changing its corporate name to "Saltbae Capital Corp." (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company has reserved a new CUSIP (79575K104) and ISIN (CA79575K1049).

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent. The Name Change may subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Management continues to review the corporate and financial records of the Company with the intention of revoking the cease trade order issued by the securities authorities that affects the securities of the Company. Provided the cease trade order can be remedied management will then seek corporate transactions to enhance shareholder value. The Company has not established a definitive timeline to complete the revocation of the cease trade order and a strategic transaction and there is no assurance that the cease trade order can be revoked or any transaction will be completed as a result of this process. The Company does not expect to make additional public comments regarding these matters until the board determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

Carly Burk, Chief Executive Officer

(416) 361-2517

www.cellcubeenergystorage.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

