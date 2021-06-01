Norvista Capital Corporation Announces Annual Meeting Venue Change

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 - Norvista Capital Corp. ("Norvista") (TSX-V: NVV) announces that it has changed the venue of its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Security Holders (the "Meeting") due to continuing health and safety considerations arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Meeting will now be held at the office of Norvista's corporate counsel at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4. Time and date for the Meeting is unchanged, being at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on June 14, 2021.



Norvista will be following all public health recommendations, including social distancing requirements at the Meeting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Physical access will be restricted to registered shareholders and formally appointed proxyholders and any others will not be permitted to attend (including beneficial shareholders that hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary). Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance by proxy, and to listen to the Meeting proceedings by dialing in to the conference line at 647-723-3984 (Toronto) or 1-866-365-4406 (Toll free North America) - 7 Digit Access Code - 8487744#.

