Trifecta Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement of up to $1,000,000

VANCOUVER, June 2, 2021 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") announces a private placement of up to $1,000,000, to consist of the sale of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of 12 months following the closing of the private placement.

All of the shares issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants, will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing. The proceeds from this private placement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be used to fund exploration activities at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, and for working capital purposes.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

