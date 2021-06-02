VANCOUVER, June 02, 2021 - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Cassandra Joseph, Esq., has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.



Ms. Joseph is an attorney with more than 20 years of experience working in the U.S. in natural resource, environmental and corporate law. She is presently Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Nevada Copper Corp., and Director and Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee of Bunker Hill Mining Corp. A resident of Nevada, she previously was Associate General Counsel for Tahoe Resources Inc., and worked for the Attorney Generals of California and Nevada, including as a Senior Deputy Attorney General for the Nevada Attorney Generals' Office representing the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Division of Water Resources and other agencies within the Department of Natural Resources. She was a partner in Watson Rounds PLC (now Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP) where she litigated intellectual property cases. She holds a J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law and a B.A. from U.C. Berkeley.

"We are pleased to welcome Cassandra to the Cypress Board of Directors," said Cypress CEO Bill Willoughby. "We look forward to her many contributions as we move our Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards a feasibility study and permitting."

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Exploration and development by Cypress lead to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier American source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada claims map:

https://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/site/assets/files/3573/cyp_cypress_-_albemarle_properties_map.jpg

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP), please visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

Cypress Development Corp.

"Dr. Bill Willoughby"



WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Cypress Development Corp.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.