Renforth Commences Maiden Drill Program on Abitibi Copper/Silver Discovery

- Renforth's Malartic West Property hosts a surface copper/silver discovery adjacent to the Canadian Malartic Mine property and approximately 3kms south of the Cadillac Break in NW Quebec - This discovery, located in an area with no geophysical signature, was unknown prior to discovery by SOQUEM (a subsidiary on Investissement Québec) in reconnaissance sampling on a ridge accessed via a logging road during a period when SOQUEM had an option on Renforth's Malartic West Property, this option ceased in 2019. - The discovery is traced on surface over ~160m with grab samples ranging from low grade copper and silver up to 8.08% Copper and 8.43 g/t Silver (SOQUEM 2018), and channel samples assaying up to 0.43% Copper and 1.43 g/t Silver over 0.45m (Renforth 2019).

TheNewswire - June 2, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a drill program at Malartic West, commencing immediately. Renforth's geologists will undertake a maiden 1000m drill program targeting the ~160m surface copper/silver discovery (the Beaupré Shear) in the northern part of Renforth's Malartic West property. Prior results from work at Malartic West are presented below, from both SOQUEM and Renforth. These results are contained with an approximate 160m long deformation zone, associated with a ridge, which, at its narrowest has the appearance of a weakly chloritized shear zone which in places widens to a ~1m thick zone of silicification, brecciation and quartz flooding. On the margins of the quartz floods are emplaced very coarse, irregular clots of chalcopyrite as well as tight disseminations of fine pyrite. Within this initially explored strike there are three undocumented historic blast pits, with additional blast pits beyond the scope of exploration to date. No information is available regarding these.

2018 SOQUEM Grab Samples



*Grab Samples are preferentially selected by the geologist and not representative of an entire area

Aug./Sept. 2019 Renforth Grab Sample Highlights



*Grab Samples are preferentially selected by the geologist and not representative of an entire area

Oct./Nov. 2019 Renforth Grab Sample Highlights



*Grab Samples are preferentially selected by the geologist and not representative of an entire area

Renforth and SOQUEM Channel Sample Results



About Malartic West

Renforth's wholly owned Malartic West property is located south of, and between, the Towns of Malartic and Cadillac, Quebec, with road access from Highway 117, the northern route of the Trans-Canada Highway. Renforth's neighbours at Malartic West include the Canadian Malartic Mine property to the east, Renforth's Surimeau property to the south and various Agnico-Eagle properties to the north which are on the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault (the "Cadillac Break"), a major transcrustal fault zone roughly marking the contact of the Pontiac and Abitibi geological sub-provinces. The Cadillac Break is only approximately 3kms from the copper/silver discovery at Malartic West, located in the Pontiac sedimentary sub-province. This is notable as the Cadillac Break is a major fault structure associated with numerous mines along its' span, from Matachewan, Ontario to east of Val d'Or in Quebec. Malartic West's prospective setting within the poorly understood Pontiac sub-province is largely unexplored and unencumbered, with the exception of a small area previously prospected for gold in the south east corner of the property.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

