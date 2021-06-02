Gratomic Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") of Toronto, Ontario to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Gratomic and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of twelve (12) months starting June 1, 2021 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive three (3) month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500 for investor awareness services and a monthly fee of $20,000 for capital markets and advisory services, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

Neither Hybrid nor any representatives of Hybrid hold any securities of Gratomic directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of Gratomic.

The engagement of Hybrid is subject to TSXV approval.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.:

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About?Gratomic?Inc.??

Gratomic?is focused on?introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains.?The Company?aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021, with further plans to take its Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022.? Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for?the?micronization,?spheronization, and the patented ALD coating?of its Aukam vein?graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is?a?global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer?Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021.??Gratomic?plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship?Aukam?Graphite Project.

For more information: visit the website at?www.gratomic.ca?or contact:??

Arno Brand at?abrand@gratomic.ca?or 416 561-4095??

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."??

Forward Looking Statements:??

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at?www.sedar.com?).

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

