Lucara to Hold a Virtual Town Hall Meeting on June 9, 2021

VANCOUVER, June 2, 2021 - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eira Thomas, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall meeting for investors, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 12:00 EST / 5:00pm BST / 6:00 pm CET. Please view PDF version.

The Company published its first quarter 2021 results on May 6, 2021 (link to press release), marking a strong quarter for operational and financial performance. In addition, the Company announced credit approved commitments for senior debt facilities of up to US$220 Million for the proposed Underground Expansion Project at the Karowe Mine, which would lengthen Karowe's mine life from 2025 to at least 2040. Earlier this year, Lucara extended its novel supply agreement with HB Antwerp by 24-months, in respect of all diamonds produced in excess of 10.8 carats in size, from the Karowe mine, to be sold as polished. The Karowe mine remains one of the world's highest margin diamond mines yielding 4 of the 10 largest diamonds in recorded history, including the 1,758 carat Sewelô, the largest diamond recovered from Botswana, and the 1,109 Lesedi La Rona which sold for US$53 million.

Register for the live Lucara Town Hall event here: Link. A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website: https://lucaradiamond.com.

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

