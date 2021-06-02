Sego Will Restart the Drill Program on June 15, 2021 to Expand Southern Gold Zone at the Miner Mountain Project, British Columbia

Vancouver, June 2, 2021 - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce plans to restart the drill program in the Southern Gold Zone of the Miner Mountain Porphyry Copper-Gold project near Princeton, BC on June 15, 2021. This program will be a continuation of the two-drill hole program initiated April 14, 2021 that returned 1.03 gpt Au over 59 meters and 1.08 gpt Au over 88 meters (See NR May 27, 2021).

Three proposed drill holes will further test the Southern Gold Zone to the north, east, west and depth defined in the previously drill intersected mineralization located in Figure 1 (also available at www.segoresources.com).



Figure 1. Southern Gold Zone showing the location of DDH 46 and DDH 47, their results, and locations of proposed drill holes labelled A, B and C.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/86210_0438752e946629c3_003full.jpg

This news release was reviewed and approved by Ron Britten, Ph.D., P.Eng., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corp. and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO (604) 682-2933

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86210