Triple Flag Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 - Shaun Usmar, Chief Executive Officer, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., ("Triple Flag") (TSX: TFPM), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company. Triple Flag offers bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry while providing investors with precious metals exposure with advantages relative to mining operators. For more information visit: https://www.tripleflagpm.com/home/default.aspx.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday June 2nd, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange