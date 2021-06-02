Blue Thunder Grants Stock Options

Toronto, June 2, 2021 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options to Mr. Jean François Métail, newly appointed as Senior Technical Advisor, to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.055 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant and vest as to one-half on the date of grant and one-half on the 6-month anniversary therefrom.

Mr. Métail will lead the development and growth of Blue Thunder and the Muus Project going forward.

Mr. Chad Williams will step down as Interim CEO and remains Executive Chairman and Director of the Company.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder is a gold-focused company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 52,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Chad Williams, Executive Chairman and Director

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

401 Bay Street, Suite 2704, P.O. Box 4, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

(647) 848-1009

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86257