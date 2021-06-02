Crest Announces Distribution of Bonus Shares, Instead of RSU Plan

Vancouver, June 2, 2021 - Crest Resources Inc. (CNSX:CRES.CN) ("Crest" or the "Company") announces that it has issued to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants (the "Recipients") an aggregate of 14,538,689 common shares in the capital stock of the Company as bonuses in relation to the increase in value and significant performance of the Company's investments. The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 2, 2021.
The Company has also transferred an aggregate of 2,473,024 common shares in the capital stock of Exploits Discovery Corp., 2,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of Opawica Explorations Inc. and 2,000,000 common shares of Origen Resources Inc., all held by the Company, to the Recipients as bonuses. This is instead of the previous RSU plan that was approved by the shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on December 3, 2020, and is in relation to the increase in value of the Company's investments over the last fiscal year.
The significant shareholders in Crest are committed to hold their positions long into the future and continue working to build enduring value.
About Crest Resources Inc.
Crest Resources Inc. is a British Columbia company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CRES. The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral property assets in Canada, Australia and Peru and the investment in mineral exploration companies and related mining technologies of merit. The Company's Canadian assets include various land and corporate ownership positions within the Exploits Subzone, the newest emerging district-scale gold exploration and mining district in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, mineral recovery systems with 3RC/Ecomine/Gemina Labs, copper and gold exploration in the Toodoggone with Volatus Capital and vanadium in Queensland Australia.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
